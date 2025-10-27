Discussion about this post

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
Oct 27

Wilde had a near-uncanny gift for morality (notta whit of irony there), righteousness & empathy an’ a keen eye for truth, not fooled by polished surface veneer (all kinds). Of course it makes sense he’d see thru socialism an’ other “isms!”

He stood by Alfred Dreyfus after all when so many were silent. I think of the surreal near-biblical punishment of Dorian Gray, the angelic book-end of the Happy Prince, the Christian selflessness in the Selfish Giant. Though tempted by, nay enamored by beauty (all types!), ultimately few were so clear-sighted an’ visionary as Wilde (nor suffered as keenly!), nor as willing to sacrifice (in all senses) for what he felt was right. Had no idear he wrote about socialism but indeed the depth of his insight even exceeded that’ve his wit!

Elana Gomel
Oct 29

A great essay! Wilde is one of my favorites and I was thinking of writing something about his understanding of socialism. But you did it perfectly! Nothing to add.

