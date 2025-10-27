Thanks to Zohran Mamdani, who will almost certainly be New York City’s next mayor, communism, going by the name of socialism, is in fashion again. I wrote about my own encounters with socialism-lite here: “Mamdani’s Socialist Fantasy and My Socialist Childhood” https://substack.com/home/post/p-169667827

Like most fashions, this one is an old trend being recycled. One of its earlier iterations occurred in the late nineteenth century, when British Fabian socialists, Russian nihilists, American anarchists, and home-grown communists were in the news in Europe and America. The trend was understandable since it was based on theories that sounded wonderful and had never been tested. Marx and Engels published their Communist Manifesto in 1848 (translated into English 1850), proposing the abolition of private property in land and inheritance, an idea with which Mamdani has declared his agreement. This agreement is less understandable now that the theory has been tested numerous times with disastrous results, in the Soviet Union, Maoist China, Cuba, and North Korea, among other countries.

The Communist Manifesto announced that a revolution would lead to a classless society in which “the free development of each is the condition for the free development of all.” As a young man surrounded by different types of socialists, such as fellow-Irishman Bernard Shaw, artist and designer William Morris, and gay pioneer Edward Carpenter, Oscar Wilde was enthused by some of these ideas, especially because he witnessed the appalling poverty that was widespread in England and Ireland.

In his moving short story, “The Happy Prince” (1888), Wilde depicted this poverty as well as the people who were stunted and alienated by it, as Marx had said they were. Wilde also admired the Russian anarchist Kropotkin, who advocated mutual aid instead of competition. However, Wilde disapproved of other anarchists’ terrorist violence.

In 1850, Marx stated that the revolution would be followed by a dictatorship of the proletariat (the workers). This set off alarm bells in Wilde’s mind.

In his brilliant little essay, “The Soul of Man under Socialism” (1891), Wilde lauds the ideal of a society where everyone can develop freely rather than ceaselessly toiling to survive or to increase and preserve their wealth. But he also predicts with uncanny accuracy the way socialism may endanger this supposedly free individual development.

Wilde points out that the “true perfection of man lies not in what man has but in what man is” but because our society evaluates people by their wealth, the rich wearily continue accumulating it long after they have more than they know what to do with, while the only people who think more about money than the rich are the poor: “The poor can think of nothing else. That is the misery of being poor.” As a result, the rich are insecure for fear of losing their wealth, and those rich people who are kind hearted are forced to spoil their lives trying to alleviate the hideous poverty and starvation they see around them.

John Ruskin (1819-1900), Wilde’s one-time teacher at Oxford, had celebrated the dignity of manual labour. Gandhi later picked up this idea from Ruskin’s little book, Unto this Last. But Wilde points out that it is simply not true that all kinds of work can be done with dignity and joy: “To sweep a slushy crossing for eight hours, on a day when the east wind is blowing is a disgusting occupation. To sweep it with mental, moral, or physical dignity seems to me to be impossible. To sweep it with joy would be appalling. Man is made for something better than disturbing dirt. All work of that kind should be done by a machine.”

Wilde looks forward to the future industrial society in which machinery provides light, heat, and movement to every home, and does the slave-work that all civilization requires. Socrates and Plato said that that the aim of human life is contemplation of the good and the beautiful but most people lead lives of action, earning and reproducing. Picking up this idea, Medieval Christianity divided humans into those who live the life of action by working and producing children, and those who live the contemplative life of scholarship and devotion by becoming nuns or monks.

Realizing that most people have no time for contemplation because they are too busy either making more money or simply earning a subsistence, Wilde envisions a socialist society where everyone shares in prosperity and can work for joy rather than for profit. In such a society, scientists, artists, craftspeople and philosophers, assisted by machines, would follow their vocations. He acknowledges that this is a Utopian vision, not a realistic one, but says that “a map of the world that does not include Utopia is not worth even glancing at” because humans are always landing at Utopia and then setting sail for a better country.

This is the type of vision that many of Mamdani’s young followers (and many older ones, who should know better) cherish. Unlike them, Wilde was a student of history and had read the writings of socialists instead of encountering them only in slogans or memes. He had never seen or read about a socialist country as there were none in his time but he noted that many of the socialistic views he had come across were “tainted with ideas of authority, if not of actual compulsion.”

Wilde states that it is absurd for an inspector to come to each house and force everyone to perform manual labour for eight hours a day. That was pretty much what the Communist Manifesto had proposed, stating that every able-bodied individual must perform labour. Later, Gandhi too argued that all must perform some manual labour every day. Maoism tried to abolish the divide between mental and manual labour by forcing teachers and professors to go to the countryside and labour at tasks for which they were completely unfit and which killed many of them.

Opposing the idea of enforced work, Wilde insists that all must be free to choose their own work and their own activities. He warns that individual freedom must be preserved: “if the Socialism is Authoritarian … the last state of man will be worse than the first.” Under the present system, he says, a very large number of people live with a good deal of freedom and happiness. One should extend this freedom to others, not curtail it for everyone: “It is to be regretted that a portion of our community should be practically in slavery, but to propose to solve the problem by enslaving the entire community is childish.”

He distinguishes his idea of socialism from that of the Fabians like Bernard Shaw, because they were opposed to individualism while he embraces it: “Man will have joy in the contemplation of the joyous lives of others. For it is through joy that the individualism of the future will develop itself.” One of his most profound insights into human nature appears in his analysis of this joy: “Anybody can sympathise with the sufferings of a friend, but it requires a very fine nature—it requires, in fact, the nature of a true Individualist—to sympathise with a friend’s success.” Notice that he says “success,” not “happiness.” It is easier to be happy in a friend’s happiness, say, at a wedding or a child’s birth, than it is to rejoice in a friend’s success because such success tends to awaken envy.

Socialism is based on the assumption that workers are somehow equipped with greater wisdom and a more perfect sense of justice than anyone else. Again, Wilde disagrees. He thinks all forms of government, including democracy, are deeply flawed, because all of them are inclined to exercise control over others: “Selfishness is not living as one wishes to live, it is asking others to live as one wishes to live. And unselfishness is letting other people’s lives alone, not interfering with them. A red rose is not selfish because it wants to be a red rose. It would be horribly selfish if it wanted all the other flowers in the garden to be both red and roses.”

Theocracies try to exercise control over the soul and despotic rulers over the body but the people, if they could, would like to control both body and soul. A socialist society, in the name of the people, may try to control speech and even art, “trying to create an absolute uniformity of type.”

This is a prediction of what happened in communist societies, which Orwell described a century later. To a lesser degree, it happens in socialist societies too, for example, in the U.K. today, where people are forbidden to express their political opinions freely on social media or even in speech, if these opinions happen to offend someone else.

Wilde strongly objects to state or popular interference with the freedom of thought and opinion: “A man who does not think for himself does not think at all. It is grossly selfish to require of one’s neighbour that he should think in the same way, and hold the same opinions. Why should he? If he can think, he will probably think differently. If he cannot think, it is monstrous to require thought of any kind from him.”

Another remarkable prediction relates to the media’s role in digging up dirt on prominent individuals’ private lives, thereby destroying them. Wilde reserves some of his sharpest sarcasms for journalists: “In the old days men had the rack. Now they have the press.” He observes that yellow journalism invites the public to comment on incidents in others’ private lives but also to dictate to them how they should live and how they should think. Worse still, serious, thoughtful journalists do the same. Likewise, he deplores the public’s presuming to dictate to artists how and what they should create, and fears that this presumption will be crystallised in a socialist state’s power to enforce such diktats.

In 1821, the poet Percy Shelley, in his essay “A Defence of Poetry” declared that poets are prophets. They imagine and foresee the future of society. Wilde certainly proved a prophet with regard to socialism.