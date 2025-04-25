My wife and son often tease me about my penchant for quoting lines from poems that are brought to mind by experiences, observations or states of mind or even a random memory. Sometimes I laugh with them and at other times I wish that they could share my feelings. What are these feelings? What has poetry done for me?

At the simplest level, a poem can perfectly express a difficult situation and in so doing, become a kind of consolation. Such is a couplet by Indian poet Rahim (1556-1627), which consoles me with the knowledge that modern dilemmas are not unique to modernity:

Ab Rahim mushkil pari gaarhe do'u kam

Saanche se to jag nahin, jhuthe mile na Ram

Now, says Rahim, it's difficult – either is hard to do -

Tell the truth and lose the world, lie and lose Rama.

Poetry has given words to inchoate and painful feelings and thereby assuaged those feelings. Almost everyone has been betrayed by a friend or a lover and the sharpness of betrayal is well captured in the idiom “to be stabbed in the back.” In one such hot-and-cold struggle waged over many nights and days, these lines came into my head and repeated themselves there in a way that both heightened and released my response:

“this, like to a murdering piece, in many places,

Gives me superfluous death.”

Superfluous death – what an exact pinning down of a feeling, that feeling that less than this, much less than this would have been enough to destroy one. The original lines are spoken by a villain in a predicament that is of his own making, but the words apply in other contexts too.

Most young people experience unrequited or semi-requited love but there is a particular anguish young gay people experienced in earlier times and even today in many parts of the world, the anguish of being unable to express or even understand this love and being unable to shake it off. Why does it help one in such a time to read or to remember this:

“To leave poor me thou hast the strength of laws

Since why to love I can allege no cause.”

Or this:

“Others, I am not the first,

Have willed more mischief than they durst:

If in the breathless night I too

Shiver now, ’tis nothing new.

More than I, if truth were told,

Have stood and sweated hot and cold,

And through their reins in ice and fire

Fear contended with desire.”

I think it helps in more than one way. First, for the obvious reason that C. S. Lewis identified – we read to know that we are not alone. Especially with regard to an experience that we cannot discuss with others - and what experience can one fully discuss with others? – words on a page assure us, as it were in black-and-white, that our seemingly excessive feelings are merely the inescapable pulse of mortal existence.

But it also helps in a more lasting way by imbuing with beauty something that is not in itself perceived right away as beautiful. Self-pity, we are told, is shameful and to be avoided at all costs. But when Shakespeare voices that universal human emotion in a series of unpretentious monosyllables that get to the heart of the matter – we don’t know why we love someone who may not be worthy of such love, and this renders us pitiable, our poverty is suddenly enriched.

This beauty, Housman shows us, is innate to that shiver of fear and desire. Even Sappho was not the first to shudder, sweat, turn pale as grass and feel fire race under her skin at the sight of the woman she desired. Housman, the classicist, was imitating and alluding to Sappho, as almost every major English poet does at some time. His fear was partly caused by the era in which he lived, when he could have been thrown into prison and permanently disgraced for his love of a man, as Oscar Wilde and the Victorian Jewish painter Simeon Solomon were. But the fear that love begets is not specific to any era. It wells up from the arrow that strikes the heart and the wonderfully Biblical “reins.”

Poetry has also often lifted me, at least a little, out of sadness. On many occasions, when overwhelmed by grief, Shelley’s “To a Skylark” has coursed through me, its springing rhythms taking me out of myself. This effect has less to do with meaning and more to do with the rhythm of the lines, which soar as if to the beat of a bird’s wings.

The greatest gift my mother gave me was that of knowing poetry by heart. Among my earliest memories is that of her voice reciting Wordsworth, Shelley, Keats, Coleridge, Tennyson, and Shakespeare as she went about her household chores in our tiny two-room apartment in South Patel Nagar, Delhi. I learnt many poems just from hearing her recite them. Later, I learnt more from reading and re-reading them for pleasure.

I like the phrase, “to know by heart.” It sounds somewhat different although it is not entirely different from memorizing. Imbibing a poem one has heard is like drinking down the voice of a loved one. It shapes memory rather than simply being contained by it.

Up to the mid-twentieth century, large numbers of people in most literate cultures knew large numbers of poems by heart. Poems were quoted and exchanged in daily conversation and in letters. They were recited aloud as entertainment. This changed, I think, because most poets began writing without rhyme or rhythm and poetry thus became less memorable.

Rhyme makes even bad or indifferent poetry memorable. One remembers it without intending to do so. For example, I don’t remember the name of the minor poet who wrote this but I can’t forget the lines: “Poems are made by fools like me / But only God can make a tree.” Poetry lost its mass readership as it became obscure and unintelligible but most important, hard to remember. Students, I found, are intimidated by poetry because they have not been exposed to it. But when they read or hear read aloud a poem like “Ode to a Nightingale,” they respond to its enchantment.

People have not lost their ability to remember. Millions across the world still know by heart the words of popular songs in their own languages because songs have rhythm and often rhyme as well. Poetry began as song, and retained its connection with song as long as it had rhyme and rhythm.

Keats, a poverty-stricken, orphaned 21-year-old, wrote in the dazzling opening to his Endymion, which I got by heart when I read it in the BA, that the beauty of nature and art keeps us connected to the world despite its horrors and the scarcity of “noble natures.” We read history and literature because they quench the thirst in our souls:

“… such too is the grandeur of the dooms

We have imagined for the mighty dead;

All lovely tales that we have heard or read:

An endless fountain of immortal drink,

Pouring unto us from the heaven's brink.”