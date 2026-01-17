Belated happy new year, all! One should learn something new every year. Last year, I was introduced to an exciting discovery – Jesus of Nazareth was a Palestinian! It turns out that for decades, I was teaching the Bible wrong when I told university students that Jesus was born a Jew and died a Jew. Almost all his teachings were drawn from the Jewish Bible – that part is correct. But we must now reconsider how we teach.

The four Gospels, which are the only real records we have of Jesus’ life, depict him as a Jew, born to Jewish parents, with twelve Jewish apostles, and later a Jewish follower called Paul who became the greatest missionary for a new religion, Christianity. But now that we know Jesus was Palestinian, all of these people were Palestinians too – yes, Jesus’ mother Mary, his father Joseph, his followers Peter, Paul, Matthew, Mark, Luke (whose name suggests he was Greek but I will come to that later) and John – oh, and John the Baptist, Jesus’ cousin, were all Palestinian! How wonderfully exciting and delightful!

This is an unmatched historical discovery which changes our view of religion, literature, and art. We need to change all the great art works in Italy – by artists such as Giotto, Fra Angelico, Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci, Botticelli, Raphael, Titian, Caravaggio – and everywhere else too – Rembrandt, Vermeer, Cranach, Holbein, Dürer. In paintings, all those blue and red mantles of Jesus and the Virgin have to be changed into keffiyehs, and all the ladies in sculpture as well as in painting – the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene, Elizabeth, have to be put into burqas.

We know that Jesus was born in the tribe of Judah, and descended from King David. Therefore, his ancestors, including King David and King Solomon, Boaz and Ruth, were also Palestinians. These individuals also feature in Western art so we must change their clothing accordingly. Christianity grew out of Judaism so all Christians must be Palestinians too. The crowns and haloes of St Augustine (who was from Africa), and the other saints, such as Catherine of Alexandria, St Barbara, and St Margaret, must be changed to keffiyehs and hijabs.

I here propose, however, some new ideas in this regard that no one seems to have considered. The Gospels, which recount the life of Jesus, were written mostly by Jews but in the Greek language. If the writers were Palestinian, then any language they used must have been Palestinian too. It wasn’t Arabic, true, but Arabs did not come to the region until the 7th century AD, after the birth of Islam in the sixth century. That does not matter because if Jesus, about whom we know so much, was Palestinian, why shouldn’t the Gospel writers be Palestinian too?

The Seleucid King Antiochus IV, who fought against the Jews and wanted to destroy their religion, was of Greek origin. His behaviour shows that he was a precursor of Palestinian organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah. And if he was Palestinian, then so were all earlier Greeks, including Homer, Sappho, Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Alexander the Great, and so on. We know that major Islamic philosophers like Al Farabi and Ibn Sina were influenced by Plato. It’s true these philosophers were not Arabs but they may have been Palestinian, nevertheless. The ancient Greek idea of the teacher passing on wisdom to a beloved student was also borrowed by Sufism. There are Palestinian Sufis today therefore all Sufis must be Palestinian.

Next, let us think about the Romans. In 70 AD, the Roman general Titus (who later became Emperor) destroyed the Jewish Temple, and took tens of thousands of Jews captive, selling many into slavery and executing others. He built an arch in Rome, depicting the menorah that he took from the Temple and some of the Jewish captives whom he abducted. Another worthy precursor of the Palestinian organization Hamas!

If Titus was Palestinian, then so were all the Roman emperors before and after him, and all the writers and statesmen, such as Virgil, Pompey, and Cicero. Some may object that these people were based in Rome. Yes, but if Jesus, who was born in Bethlehem, raised in Nazareth (which is in Galilee), and taught in Jerusalem, is Palestinian, then why should not the Romans, who conquered these places, be Palestinian? And who, after all, first renamed as Syria Palestina the regions known in the Bible as Judea, Israel, Zion, and Jerusalem? The Romans did. So the Romans clearly were Palestinians!

The Quran, composed six centuries later, refers to the land not as Palestine but as the land of the Bani Israel (the Children of Israel). The Quran mentions the Israelites many times but never mentions Palestine or Palestinians. Never mind that.

Rather, we must explore how the ancient Indians, Persians, Chinese, Japanese, Russians, Native Americans, and Native Australians were Palestinian refugees. Indians invented the zero, the decimal system, and the numbers that Arabs brought to the West and which came to be known as Arabic numerals. This is fruitful ground to investigate the Palestinian origins of Indians.

Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter. It appears that the whole ancient world was Palestinian, just like Jesus. To return our attention to the region where Jesus was born, we must remember that under the British Mandate, from 1923 to 1948, everyone, including all Jews, Christians, and Muslims living in the region were given Palestinian Mandate passports. We need not dwell on this because in 1967 Yasser Arafat, for the first time, declared that all Arabs living in Israel, wherever they were from, whether Egypt or Jordan or Syria, were ‘Palestinians’ while Jews were not. However, now that Jesus, a Jew, is a Palestinian, we may consider revising his definition.

I seem to be getting into deep waters here so I will stop, welcoming suggestions from all of you – about other planets perhaps?