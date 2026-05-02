Ruth Vanita

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Elana Gomel's avatar
Elana Gomel
2d

The difference between just and unjust war is fundamental to Roman law, which further distinguishes jus ad bellum and jus in bello (just cause and just conduct). Regardless, pacifism is simply immoral. If you refuse to fight in self-defense, you nit only let yourself be brutalized, you also encourage the brutalizers to inflict the same torment upon others. And I am sorry to say, I have always found the idolization of Gandhi in the West profoundly misguided. I am glad to know that the actual Hindu tradition is far more complex than the pacifist and orientalist caricature of it.

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Dragonmom
2d

I know it is going to be a good day when the first thing I see in my inbox is a Ruth Vanita essay. This did no disappoint. I think articulating the difference between cruelty and violence is helpful. I never thought of it that way but even I, an isolationist since the 1980s know when war is necessary.

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