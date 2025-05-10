Thy enemies open their mouth, they hiss,

They gnash their teeth, they say, this is the day

We looked for. They say, We have swallowed her up.

I was a prize. They brought people to see me,

To see what they had caught. I said, Whatever

Happens, I will say thank you each morning.

The precious sons of Zion, like fine gold,

Are esteemed as clay pots, the potter’s work.

Into captivity my young men are gone.

He has a heart of gold. The strong suffer

The most. We are losing more and more each day.

You live death. Thoughts of death rattle your soul.

A voice was heard in Ramah, bitter weeping.

Rahel refused to be comforted,

Weeping, because her children were not.

She cried, she couldn’t stop. She had forgotten

How to be comforted. She is strong.

I knew her spirit would get her through.

They ravished the women in Zion

They hanged the infants about their necks

They rifled their houses and slew them.

They said, Don’t tell them everything. Save their souls.

Each minute an eternity in hell.

He ended his life a free person.

It is better for us to die in battle

Than to behold these calamities.

For victory cometh not from numbers

But strength cometh from heaven.

It’s impossible not to keep going.

We don’t have anywhere else.

The Strength of Israel will not lie or relent.

Sources:

Title: Jeremiah 6.14

Stanza 1: Lamentations 2.16

Stanza 2: Hostage Moran, https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/israel-at-war/survivor-testimonies/1703409420-former-hamas-hostages-share-details-of-humiliation-and-trauma-while-in-captivity

Stanza 3: Lamentations 4.2

Stanza 4: Sapir about partner Sasha, a hostage. https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/israel-at-war/survivor-testimonies/1703409420-former-hamas-hostages-share-details-of-humiliation-and-trauma-while-in-captivity

Stanza 5: Jeremiah 31. 15-17

Stanza 6: Emily Hand’s father https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/28/middleeast/thomas-hand-emily-hostage-intl/index.html

Stanza 7: Lamentations 5. 11; 1 Maccabees 1.61

Stanza 8: Released hostages.

Naama Levy’s mother https://www.australianjewishnews.com/each-minute-is-an-eternity-in-hell/

Iris Haim about her son Yotam, a hostage https://www.australianjewishnews.com/each-minute-is-an-eternity-in-hell/

Stanza 9: 1 Maccabees 3.59

Maccabees 1.3.19

Stanza 10: Brigadier General Goldfus https://www.timesofisrael.com/the-coffee-was-still-hot-idf-general-says-troops-were-minutes-from-catching-sinwar/

1 Samuel 15.29