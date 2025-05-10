“They say, Peace, Peace, where there is no peace” A Cento for October 7th
A cento is a poem made up of lines from other poems. The key to this cento appears at the end of the poem.
Thy enemies open their mouth, they hiss,
They gnash their teeth, they say, this is the day
We looked for. They say, We have swallowed her up.
I was a prize. They brought people to see me,
To see what they had caught. I said, Whatever
Happens, I will say thank you each morning.
The precious sons of Zion, like fine gold,
Are esteemed as clay pots, the potter’s work.
Into captivity my young men are gone.
He has a heart of gold. The strong suffer
The most. We are losing more and more each day.
You live death. Thoughts of death rattle your soul.
A voice was heard in Ramah, bitter weeping.
Rahel refused to be comforted,
Weeping, because her children were not.
She cried, she couldn’t stop. She had forgotten
How to be comforted. She is strong.
I knew her spirit would get her through.
They ravished the women in Zion
They hanged the infants about their necks
They rifled their houses and slew them.
They said, Don’t tell them everything. Save their souls.
Each minute an eternity in hell.
He ended his life a free person.
It is better for us to die in battle
Than to behold these calamities.
For victory cometh not from numbers
But strength cometh from heaven.
It’s impossible not to keep going.
We don’t have anywhere else.
The Strength of Israel will not lie or relent.
Sources:
Title: Jeremiah 6.14
Stanza 1: Lamentations 2.16
Stanza 2: Hostage Moran, https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/israel-at-war/survivor-testimonies/1703409420-former-hamas-hostages-share-details-of-humiliation-and-trauma-while-in-captivity
Stanza 3: Lamentations 4.2
Stanza 4: Sapir about partner Sasha, a hostage. https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/israel-at-war/survivor-testimonies/1703409420-former-hamas-hostages-share-details-of-humiliation-and-trauma-while-in-captivity
Stanza 5: Jeremiah 31. 15-17
Stanza 6: Emily Hand’s father https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/28/middleeast/thomas-hand-emily-hostage-intl/index.html
Stanza 7: Lamentations 5. 11; 1 Maccabees 1.61
Stanza 8: Released hostages.
Naama Levy’s mother https://www.australianjewishnews.com/each-minute-is-an-eternity-in-hell/
Iris Haim about her son Yotam, a hostage https://www.australianjewishnews.com/each-minute-is-an-eternity-in-hell/
Stanza 9: 1 Maccabees 3.59
Maccabees 1.3.19
Stanza 10: Brigadier General Goldfus https://www.timesofisrael.com/the-coffee-was-still-hot-idf-general-says-troops-were-minutes-from-catching-sinwar/
1 Samuel 15.29
