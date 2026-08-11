We have all encountered in the media, as well as in life, the

Johann Reuchlin

Johannes Pfefferkorn

A sadistic woodcut from a Pfefferkorn pamphlet against Reuchlin

“as a Jew” Jews who accuse Israel of oppressing Palestinians, demonize Netanyahu, and are so busy applying the idea of tikkun olam to Gazans that they have no sympathy to spare for besieged or even murdered Israelis. We have also met non-Jews who insist upon reality rather than anti-Jewish fantasy. The latest example of this type of non-Jew is Boy George (about whom I will soon write separately), a great Irish musician who has put his career on the line to tell the truth about Israel, versus the much less important but blatantly Jew-hating British Israeli saxophonist Gilad Atzmon who claims that his people are living on stolen land and carries on an unrelenting campaign against Israel.

Atzmon proudly describes himself as a self-hating Jew but, like many of his kind, he is not so much self-hating as self-promoting, a person who obtains acclaim and career opportunities from a host of Jew-haters. This tradition goes back a long way; Shakespeare depicts it in the person of Jessica, Shylock’s daughter who betrays her parents and her identity, and converts to marry a Jew-hating Christian: https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/jessica-shakespeares-jew-hating-jew

In today’s essay, I retell the story of a Renaissance-era battle between two prominent German Catholics – Johannes Pfefferkorn (1469-1521) a converted Jew who wanted to destroy Jewish books, including the Talmud, and his opponent Johann Reuchlin (1455-1521), a non-Jew who publicly opposed him and defended Jewish writings.

Joseph Pfefferkorn was a butcher for the Jewish community in Cologne. At the age of 35, he was convicted of burglary and theft and had to pay a fine. The next year, he, his wife, and their children converted to Christianity. Pfefferkorn changed his first name from Joseph to Johannes. The conversion was clearly a way to redeem himself in the eyes of the majority community at the cost of alienating his own community.

But although Christians were eager to convert Jews, most were far from willing to embrace converts as real Christians. Converted Jews were viewed with deep suspicion, even hostility, and suspected of adhering to their Jewish ways in private. Extracting confessions of insincerity from converted Jews and then stripping them of their possessions, torturing and even publicly burning them to death in festivals known as auto-da-fe, was one of the main activities of the Spanish Inquisition from 1484 to 1492. This upsurge in persecution spread to Portugal in the sixteenth century, where many Spanish Jews had fled, and the Portuguese then carried it overseas to India, where converted Hindus in Goa were tortured and publicly burnt.

This particular type of persecution did not spread to Germany but while we know this now, German converts at the time could not have known that it would not happen. The only way for a Jew to establish the genuineness of his conversion was to attack Judaism, and Pfefferkorn made this his full-time mission. Claiming that he had been educated in Jewish scriptural tradition by a relative who was a dayyan (a rabbi trained in Talmudic and rabbinic law), he took a position under a Dominican Friar, and began writing pamphlets against the Jews.

In his early work, Pfefferkorn argued that Jews being allowed to practice usury (lending money on interest, which Christians needed as they were not allowed to lend to other Christians) was an obstacle to their conversion. Another obstacle, he said, was the Talmud, which, he claimed, opposed Christianity and misinterpreted the Hebrew Bible, so he recommended destroying it. Also, he advocated forcing Jews to attend Christian sermons. At this time, he argued against the popular belief that Jews murdered Christian children for their rituals, and he also stated that persecuting Jews dissuaded them from converting. He claimed that he was a friend of Jews and wanted them to convert for their own good.

Jews, naturally, did not appreciate this supposed friendship, and fought back, arguing that Pfefferkorn’s campaign violated their traditional rights and protections in the Empire. They lobbied city councils, and local rulers and bishops, with considerable success.

Catholic humanists also derided Pfefferkorn, who rapidly grew more vicious. In Wie die blinden Juden ihr Ostern Halten [How the blind Jews celebrate their Easter] (1508), he painted a virulent picture of Passover and reversed his earlier opinion, now claiming that all Jews wanted to kill Christians. He advocated taking Jewish children away from their parents and expelling all Jews from Christian lands. Catholic humanist Wolfgang Caputo (1478-1541), who was anxious to study Hebrew, wrote in his private letters in 1512 that Pfefferkorn was an ass who grew more venomous with each pamphlet he wrote.

Pfefferkorn knew that the strength of Jews was their intellectual tradition. This is true of Hindus too. The two groups who resisted mass conversion both to Christianity and Islam did so on the strength of their long traditions of writing, reading, and debating in books. Populations worldwide who had no written tradition were much less able to resist conversion.

Pfefferkorn approached Emperor Maximilian through his sister Kunigunde, and asked that Jews be compelled to hand over all their books except the Bible. The Emperor hesitated for a while but capitulated in 1509 under pressure from his sister. Pfefferkorn began to confiscate books in several regions.

The Jews denied that their books were offensive to Christianity, and they appealed to the Emperor to appoint a commission to examine Pfefferkorn’s allegations. The Emperor agreed and put the matter in the hands of the Archbishop of Mainz, who, in turn, asked for the opinions of three Universities, an Inquisitor, and the scholarly humanist Johann Reuchlin.

Reuchlin was one of several Christian humanists who were deeply interested in Hebrew literature and the Kabbalah, and who knew that Pfefferkorn was largely ignorant of the works that he attacked. In the 1490s, Reuchlin had visited Italy thrice and met the great thinker Pico Della Mirandola,. Pico had had a Kabbalistic library translated for him by the Jewish convert Flavius Mithridates. These books deeply influenced Pico’s philosophy and, through it, Renaissance humanism.

Reuchlin brought many Hebrew books back to Germany and drew on Pico’s work to expand Hebrew studies in Europe, with the aim of renewing Christian thought. Reuchlin devoted himself to Greek and Hebrew studies because he wanted to study the Bible in the original (not through its Latin translation, the Vulgate) and to understand Jewish commentaries on it. He studied Hebrew with a rabbi and a Jewish physician. Most monks did not approve of Reuchlin’s work. In 1506, he published De Rudimentis Hebraicis, a dictionary and grammar book, based on the work of medieval rabbis.

When the Emperor appointed Reuchlin to the commission to study whether Jewish books should be taken away from Jews and destroyed, there developed the strange spectacle of a non-Jewish Hebrew scholar defending the Jewish scholarly tradition against an ignorant, Jew-hating Jew. Pfefferkorn had earlier approached Reuchlin for support, but Reuchlin had put him off with a vague answer.

Now Reuchlin gave the commission a detailed answer. He divided Hebrew books into six categories and said that only two minor works were hostile to Christianity, and most Jews thought these two were useless. The rest of the books were either necessary to Jewish worship or were valuable works of scholarship and should not be destroyed. Reuchlin praised the Kabbalah as divine ancient wisdom that could renew Christian thought, connect Jewish thought with ancient Greek philosophy (he claimed that Pythagoras derived many of his ideas from the Jews).

Nevertheless, Reuchlin did not claim to understand the whole Talmud. What he wrote about it applies to many commentators today, such as Candace Owens, who spread lies about it, “I must own that it is to me a sealed book, and it is evident that those who pass judgment upon it have as little knowledge of it as I. They have no idea of its nature or history. Nevertheless, they talk as if they understood it clearly. I can only compare such people to those who criticise algebra while they are totally ignorant of the rudiments of arithmetic.”

In a hit at Pfefferkorn, Reuchlin added that the opinions of those who abandon Judaism from animosity or fear of persecution are worthless. More importantly, he insisted upon Jews’ legal rights: “The Jews have been citizens of German lands for three centuries and should be protected by the law. It would be ridiculous to adjudge them heretics, for they were not born Christians but have been Jews from a time antecedent to the birth of Christianity.”

Although two Universities and the Inquisitor decided against the Jewish books, most Catholic humanists supported Reuchlin. Erasmus said that Pfefferkorn was “a criminal Jew who had become a most criminal Christian.” In 1510, the Emperor returned the confiscated books to the Jews.

All this enraged Pfefferkorn, and there ensued a battle of pamphlets between the two men and their supporters. Pfefferkorn falsely accused Reuchlin of accepting bribes and preached against him outside a church in Frankfurt. The Emperor halted the battle, and Pope Leo X set up a tribunal that decided in favour of Reuchlin in 1514, after which the battle resumed.

Reuchlin paid a price for defending the Jews, as many non-Jewish defenders of Israel do today. In 1513 he was called before the Inquisition. The Universities were asked for their opinions and all of them turned against Reuchlin, who was instructed to recant. The papacy at first quashed the trial but later, in 1520, Pope Leo X condemned Reuchlin’s work, Augenspiegel, which had defended Jewish scholarship. The Pope termed it scandalous, and placed Reuchlin’s works on the index of banned books.

The decade-long ordeal of calumny and heresy trials, exhausted Reuchlin, depleted his finances, and seriously damaged his career. He had once been a public statesman but was now reduced to public teaching. The controversy damaged the standing of the Church too, and many of Reuchlin’s scholarly supporters converted to Protestantism. He, however, remained a Catholic.

The debate about Jewish books did not end there. Wolfgang Caputo, who converted to Protestantism in 1523, wrote, “As a scholar, I am appalled at the destruction of any books, particularly an ancient one in the original language, and especially one which contains the history and root of our Christian faith. Which makes me think that I shall study Hebrew.”

However, Martin Luther, the founder of Protestantism, disagreed. Having, like Pfefferkorn, originally hoped the Jews would convert if treated kindly, he savagely turned against them when they did not convert. In his 1543 book, On the Jews and their Lies, he repeated Pfefferkorn’s views, arguing that rulers should confiscate all Jewish writings and religious books, and make it illegal for them to own them. He wanted Jewish school books and texts to be burned.

Anti-Talmudic lies did not begin with German theologian August Rohling’s 1871 book, The Talmudic Jew, which Candace Owens uses to propagate the lie that the Talmud is primarily about hating, exploiting and deceiving non-Jews. She is at the extreme end of a spectrum that encompasses Jews like George Soros, Noam Chomsky, Judith Butler, and Bernie Sanders, all of whom demonize Jews and Israel in order to be embraced and lionized by Jew-hating non-Jews on both the right and the left.

This battle is not just between Jews and non-Jews. It is between those who care about truth and those who rejoice in lies.

Further Reading

https://www.geschkult.fu-berlin.de/en/e/judaistik/Forschung/pico/index.html

https://wolfgangcapito.wordpress.com/tag/johannes-pfefferkorn/

https://www.lbi.org/events/burning-words-a-history-play-by-peter-wortsman/