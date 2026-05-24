Magen Aboth synagogue, Alibag, Maharashtra, India

Going through my novel, A Slight Angle (Penguin-Random House, 2023) last month, in order to prepare a talk on literature and cultural memory, it occurred to me that readers here might be interested in its portrayal of Indian Jewish life in the Bombay area.

Different groups of Jews have been in India for centuries. The oldest are the Bene Israel who, according to their narrative, landed on India’s west coast around the second or first century BC, perhaps as a result of a shipwreck. Malabari or Cochin Jews came to the southernmost tip of India after the fall of the second Temple in 70 AD. Baghdadi or Iraqi Jews came from the 18th century onwards, fleeing persecution in Iraq and Syria under the Ottoman Empire.

Like the Zoroastrians who assimilated into society in western India when they fled Islamic persecution in Iran from the eighth century onward, Jews also blended in well while maintaining their identity. Jews and Zoroastrians spoke the local languages and wore local clothing while maintaining their distinct religious practices. Zoroastrians are known in India as Parsis (meaning, from Persia).

Many Bene Israel Jews have Jewish first names and Maharashtrian surnames ending in kar. Jews lived with Hindus, Christians, Muslims, and Parsis, without conflict, until the mid-twentieth century. India’s Hindu-majority culture facilitated this harmony.

Jews and Parsis played an important role in the foundational years of Hindi cinema produced in Bombay (what is now known by the unfortunate term “Bollywood” as if it were an imitation of Hollywood, which it is not). They were prominent in silent movies in Bombay as well as in the first talkies. Joseph David Penkar was a Bene Israel playwright and director who wrote the screenplay for the first-ever Indian talkie, Alam Ara (1931). The film was directed by Ardeshir Irani, who was a Parsi, as his name indicates.

Jewish women, both Baghdadi and Bene Israel, such as Ruby Myers (screen name Sulochana), Florence Ezekiel (stage name Nadira), and Esther Abraham (stage name Pramila) who won the first Miss India contest, were among the first women actors in Hindi movies. In her heyday, Myers was the highest-paid actress of the time.David Abraham Cheulkar was a beloved character actor and a household name from the 1940s to the ‘70s, whom everyone, including viewers, referred to as David Chacha (Uncle David).

A room in the David Sassoon Library, Mumbai

David Cheulkar (centre) with superstar Rekha, in the movie Double Cross (1973)

Ruby Myers (Sulochana), 1907-1983

My novel, A Slight Angle, is set in urban India in the 1920s. It is about a group of young friends and relatives who develop new ways of life and new vocations. One central character, Sheela, who is from a Christian family, is a rebel who refuses to marry. Educated at a famous women’s institution, she implements Gandhi’s ideas by starting a small school for slum children in her parents’ home in Delhi. She also supports her brother Robin when he marries a Hindu girl, and she befriends the girl’s brother, Sharad, who departs from his family’s profession in order to design jewellery.

Sheela decides to become a resident at Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram. She enjoys working with animals and children there, but she is dismayed by Gandhi’s harsh treatment of young boys and girls who flirt with each other, and also disconcerted by his frowning on exclusive friendships, even same-sex ones, that arise from what he calls an ‘undefinable attraction.”

When Rita Awaskar, a beautiful and glamorous Jewish film star, visits the Ashram, the young residents are star-struck, but Rita forms a bond with Sheela, and teases her about the kind of food eaten by Ashram residents:

“ ‘Vegetarian food doesn’t have to be as tasteless as it is here’, she said. ‘Are spices forbidden too?’ Ah, so her thoughts were indeed inspired by the meal she had just eaten.

I started laughing. ‘Not exactly. Bapu says we should eat only when we need to, not for pleasure. Spices encourage us to eat for taste and to eat more than we need’.

‘Hmm’. Her face remained serious. ‘True, when the food tastes so dreadful, no one will eat more than they need’.

We laughed together and I looked around in the quiet dusk, hoping no one was overhearing us.

‘Seriously, how do you manage to eat this kind of food day after day?’

‘I found it difficult at first. Now I just swallow it down like medicine’.

‘You’re so thin’. I didn’t respond to this. I had lost weight since coming to the ashram but I felt healthy.

‘Who boils beetroot, spinach, eggplant and lady’s finger all together, without oil or spices? And what exactly is that dreadful green chatni? I was delighted to see it but when I put it in my mouth, I almost spat it out. It was bitter as quinine’. …

She stood up and tugged me by the hand. ‘Come in here for a moment’.

She led me into her room where the cool wintry light of evening was fast fading, went straight to her small trunk and took out an oily paper bag, then sat cross-legged on the bed, patted the spot beside her, and put a golden-orange chakli in my hand.

I hesitated. I was supposed to eat only when I needed to. Then again, I was hungry, as I usually was after ashram meals, and no specific foods had been ruled out as part of the vow so maybe it was all right to eat it. As the chakli’s flavours exploded in my mouth, I knew I had broken the vow. This was definitely pleasure, not necessity, but I continued eating.”

Rita soon makes Sheela an offer she can’t refuse. Sheela can stay in Rita’s large house in Bombay and start a school for poor children, which Rita will finance, and where Sheela will have a free hand to implement her ideas about education.

With Gandhi’s approval, Sheela accepts. Sheela, who had never seen a Jew before, had unthinkingly assumed all Jews were Europeans because the only ones she had heard of were Gandhi’s friends Polak and Kallenbach. Now, she learns Jews are not European in origin and many are not European at all.

In Bombay, she meets Rita’s friends in the film world, including David Penkar; a young David Cheulkar (who is what we could call a gay man, as he was in real life, although this is not widely known); and the film star Ruby Myers (1907-83). Ruby, who went by the stage name Sulochana, was a Baghdadi Jew born in Pune. She became one of the most acclaimed Jewish stars in Indian cinema. She was one of the first actresses in Indian cinema, and paved the way for others, including other Jewish women. In 1973, she won the Dadasaheb Phalke lifetime achievement award, India’s highest award in the field of cinema.

Sheela also visits Rita’s family in Alibagh, near Bombay. Alibagh, which is today a fashionable resort for the rich and famous, was named after an Eli and changed from Elichibagh to Alibagh and then Anglicized to Alibag.

Sheela observes the differences between the Bene Israel synagogue and the big ones in Bombay:

“In Bombay, the interiors of the Kandlekar synagogue, built just three years ago, were painted light blue. Here it was light pink; both were decorated with chandeliers, candelabra and gilt stars, not the five-pointed stars I was used to seeing in churches and at Christmas but six-pointed stars like the Hindu ones.”

She notices how Bene Israel worship rituals incorporate offerings of grain and fruit, much as Hindu rituals do. These offerings are known as malida.

When I visited that synagogue in 2024, the rabbi told us that because Bene Israel arrived here before Jews worldwide stopped making Biblical mincha grain offerings, they continued to follow the old Biblical practices. Until the twentieth century, Bene Israel did not know about the festival of Hanukkah, which was a later development.

In the novel, Sheela, with Rita’s family, also visits Eliyahu Hanavi, a rock from which it is believed that Prophet Elijah, after visiting and blessing the community, ascended to heaven. The rock has marks of his foot and of his horse’s two feet as it pulled his chariot upwards.

When Sheela’s friend and brother-in-law, Sharad, visits her and goes sight-seeing in Bombay, he realises that many of the city’s great buildings and institutions were financed by Jews, such as David Sassoon, a Baghdadi Jew and important mill-owner. The Sassoons built a vast maritime trade empire, connecting Bombay to China and the middle east, trading in cotton textiles and developing Bombay’s famous cotton mills.

Apart from the great synagogues like Magen David, Bombay’s Jews also built hospitals, schools, and the Sassoon Docks, and contributed to the construction of museums and the iconic Gateway of India. Sharad is struck by the David Sassoon Library, which leads him to think of the book-loving Abhik with whom he is in love:

“It was the library that enchanted me, its grand hallways and stairways posed against playful mosaic floors and cosy nooks lit by lattice windows. A habitat made for Abhik; here he should live, among stanchions of light and walls of books, books running in horizontal and vertical rows above skylights, soaring up to ceilings, tucked beneath arches. In the library’s entryway, I gazed at the turbaned statue of David Sassoon who had financed so many of these buildings and whose name was everywhere.”

David Sassoon knew no English but Sharad encounters the poetry of David’s great-grandson, Siegfried Sassoon, who was a famous English poet. The poetry seems to forge another link between Sharad and Abhik, when he reads lines such as: ‘I will go up the hill once more/ To find the face of him that I have lost…’ And he meets young David Cheulkar, who has not yet made his mark in films.

Thus, the novel gives readers a glimpse into the early twentieth-century life of Indian Jews and their long history. I hope it leads some readers to find out more, and demonstrates that when Pakistani terrorists attacked Chabad among many other locations, during the war they launched in Mumbai in November 2008, and killed six Jews (out of a total of 166 killed and 300 injured), they were attacking a community with a long history in India.