Ruth Vanita

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Elana Gomel's avatar
Elana Gomel
4d

Fascinating! There are Bene Yisrael communities in Israel, so I knew about them, but I did not know that the first Miss India was Jewish! And I am not surprised by the description of Gandhi and his food policies. The more I learn about him, the less I like him.

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Elli Benaiah's avatar
Elli Benaiah
3d

This is deeply relevant to my work on Beyond Babylon. The history of Indian Jews - especially the Bene Israel and Baghdadi communities - as part of early Bombay cinema, architecture, café culture, and intercommunal life is exactly the kind of layered diaspora history that so often gets flattened or forgotten.

The detail about the Bene Israel continuing Biblical-style grain offerings because they arrived before that practice disappeared elsewhere is extraordinary. And I appreciated how naturally David Cheulkar’s queerness is woven into the novel’s world rather than treated as spectacle.

Thank you for bringing this history into fiction, where it can reach readers who may never otherwise encounter it.

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