“There is nothing better for a warrior than a war to uphold dharma…If you do not take part in this war of dharma, you will lose your own dharma. Therefore, stand up and fight!” (Bhagavad-Gita, 2: 31, 33, 37). So says Krishna to Prince Arjuna on the battlefield when Arjuna is suddenly overcome with grief, seeing on the opposing side his teachers, friends, and relatives, led by his cousins, who have become his enemies. Arjuna says he would rather let them kill him or else become an ascetic than kill them even though they are intent on killing him.

What is Krishna defining as a war to uphold dharma? Dharma comes from the root, dhri, to hold on to. Dharti, the word for “earth” arises from the same root. Dharma is the law of our being which holds us up, as the earth holds us up, and it is our duty to hold on to dharma. A war of self-defence to protect oneself and one’s community is a war according to dharma.

Arjuna is famous as an unmatched warrior. His individual dharma or duty is warfare. Were he not to fight, his side would definitely lose the war. Arjuna has fought in many earlier wars without any problem. His grief on this particular battlefield arises because he thinks that the main form of dharma is family dharma or duty to the family. He feels that he should not kill his relatives, even if they want to kill him and his immediate family.

Krishna reminds him that these relatives are murderers who have tried many times to murder him, his mother, and his brothers. They burnt down a house one night when Arjuna and his family were asleep in it. Later, they battled Arjuna’s allies in order to destroy Arjuna and his family whom these allies were sheltering.

Even though they have half the land, the enemies are not satisfied. They claim that all the land belongs to them. Arjuna and his family had a rocky desert as their share of the land. They worked hard, made the land fertile, and built a beautiful and flourishing kingdom on it. They extended the hand of friendship to their enemies, but these enemies were implacably envious. They spent all their time plotting to destroy Arjuna and his family.

Finally, they cheated Arjuna’s family, and tried to enslave them. They also tried to enslave his wife. They humiliated her by trying to strip her and rape her in public. On another occasion, they tried to abduct her. Arjuna and his family have already been in exile for many years, in the forest. Their enemies want the family to either die or go into exile again.

Several peace ambassadors, including, finally, Krishna, went to the enemy king on different occasions, and offered various compromises. Elders of the clan advised him to accept these deals and make peace. But he refused all deals, and insisted upon war. He said that not even a needle’s point of land could belong to Arjuna’s family. Having tried all other options, Arjuna and his brothers were forced to decide on war.

Krishna advises Arjuna to fight but without selfish desire and without anger. Yoga, says Krishna, is a state of equanimity and wisdom, achieved by realizing that we are not the small individual ego with which we all tend to identify ourselves. We are all in fact the Universal Consciousness.

When we realize this, says Krishna, we are indifferent to praise and blame. We do what we know to be right, regardless of whether it brings success or unsuccess, victory or defeat, pleasure or pain. This, I think, is a particularly important point because any warrior, whether on a battlefield or on the battlefield of life, is subject to criticism, and even abuse. We cannot expect everyone to like us.

The Gita calls the battlefield the field of dharma. Life is the field where we work out our dharma. Krishna tells Arjuna that we should perform all actions, small and big, as a form of sacrifice offered to the universe. This does not mean self-sacrifice. It means offering actions and their fruits to the universe. Any action is made possible by many elements and many beings in the universe. All beings are divine. Since these divine beings give us all the necessities of life, which make our actions possible, we, in turn, should offer all our actions to them. This is how we contribute to the welfare of the world. We should not cling to our actions and their outcomes, whether pleasurable or painful, as if we alone did them and as if they belong only to us.

Some European scholars criticise Hinduism for not having a strong enough concept of evil. It is true that Hinduism does not have the concepts of sin, guilt, and absolute evil. But Hinduism does have clear concepts of demonic behaviour. Chapter 16 of the Gita describes such behaviour, which leads to unhappiness, fear, and anxiety. Demonic people are those who are egotistic and cruel.

The epic Mahabharata, of which the Gita is a part, makes a clear distinction between violence and cruelty. Violence may be necessary in self-defence or for the protection of others. Unlike Jainism and Jesus, Hinduism does not advocate absolute non-violence. Gandhi’s ideas of absolute non-violence were drawn from Jesus’ words and from Jainism. He misinterpreted Hindu philosophy and the Gita, claiming that they also advocate absolute non-violence. Most Hindus disagree with his interpretations.

What Hindu philosophy and the Gita do prohibit is cruelty. A war against demonic people will inevitably cause death and destruction, which is lamentable but unavoidable. This is different from cruelty, which is delight in causing unnecessary pain. Torture, mutilation, rape, and murder of non-combatants are forms of cruelty.

Krishna says that demonic people delight in others’ suffering. They engage in malicious activities, aiming to destroy the world. They accumulate wealth by unjust and unlawful means. They say to themselves, “I have killed this enemy and in future I will kill others.” They imagine that they are unique, unequalled, and all-powerful. They think that they are God and that they control everything. They proclaim that they will perform religious rituals and will give large amounts of charity.

Full of self-importance and pride, they perform religious rituals that are against dharma. Without knowing it, they hate the divine, both in others and in themselves. They embrace deceitful ideologies and vow to perform impure actions. Bound by a hundred chains of anger, fear, and anxiety, they become confused and can never be happy.

Arjuna’s side wins the war but while they are asleep, one of the enemies, true to their cruel character and disregard of the rules of war, enters their camp and slaughters almost everyone, including children and babies in the womb. But Krishna, invoking his friendship with Arjuna, revives Arjuna’s unborn grandson, who goes on to become the next ruler.

In concluding the Gita, the narrator, Sanjaya, says that he is filled with bliss at having witnessed the dialogue between Krishna and Arjuna. Sanjaya is from a so-called lower-status community (“lower caste” in modern terms), but is himself a highly evolved teacher of dharma. His name means “with victory” and is one of the most popular names for boys even today. He concludes by saying that wherever there is Krishna, the Lord of Yoga, and Arjuna, the great archer, there will be lasting prosperity and victory.

Arjuna is an archer par excellence. The archer, in Indo-European cultures, is one who is focused single-mindedly on the truth. He has perfect aim. That is what the sign Sagittarius too represents. The last line of the Gita means that divine equanimity coupled with aiming at the truth will lead to prosperity and victory.

The Gita was first translated into English in 1785. Many British Romantic poets and American Transcendentalists read the Gita and other Hindu works of philosophy translated at the time. William Wordsworth’s poem “Character of the Happy Warrior” written in 1806, echoes the Gita. The happy warrior (the original meaning of “happy” is “fortunate”) is one who

“if he be called upon to face

Some awful moment to which Heaven has joined

Great issues, good or bad for human kind,

Is happy as a Lover.”

In the “heat of conflict,” this warrior keeps “the law in calmness made.” Whether he becomes famous or is forgotten, praised or blamed, he “finds comfort in himself and in his cause.”