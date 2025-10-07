Today, on the second anniversary of the Hamas pogrom in Israel, and while 50 of those abducted are still in dungeons in Gaza, many Jews are feeling isolated and abandoned by their erstwhile friends. Among the most steadfast supporters of Israel and of Jews are most Hindus and many Zionist Christians. The history of Zionism among Christians and other thinking people, such as George Eliot (whom I will write about soon), dates back to before Theodor Herzl’s movement.

I have been a Hindu for close to four decades, but I was raised Christian, in a sect of the Plymouth Brethren in India. The Plymouth Brethren was a group of dissenting Protestant Christians that originated among the poor of Ireland. Among its founders was John Nelson Darby (1800-1882), affectionately known as JND in our Indian branch, which was founded by my grandfather. Darby was a charismatic Irishman from a wealthy family who dedicated himself to working with the poor (he never married). He is now being recognised as one of the most important and scholarly Christian theologians ever. He produced his own translation of the Bible but fortunately, our sect continued to use the beautiful King James’ version, which has influenced so much of English literature.

When I started studying English literature and history, I was mystified to learn that European Christians had mercilessly persecuted Jews for more than 1500 years. Jews had lived in India with Hindus, Christians and Muslims in a Hindu-dominated ethos for at least 2000 years, without any persecution. More important, I had grown up thinking that because Christianity arose from Judaism, the two were natural allies. I could not understand how a Christian could read Paul’s letter to the Romans and still hate Jews.

In Romans 9-11, Paul agonises over the fate of the Jews. He movingly says he could wish that he himself were damned if this would save his kinsmen, the Israelites (Romans 1-4) of whom Jesus was one. Paul, like all Jesus’ apostles and most of his followers, was a Jew. Paul, who wrote most of the Christian Bible, never uses the word “Christian,” which was first used by outsiders to label followers of Christ (just as the term “Hindu” was first used by West Asian Muslims to describe the non-Muslim inhabitants of India or Hind). Paul is a follower of Christ but he affirms that he is a Jew. God, he says, cannot make false promises, and, having chosen the Jews, cannot abandon them: “I say then, Hath God cast away his people? God forbid. For I also am an Israelite, of the seed of Abraham, of the tribe of Benjamin. God hath not cast away his people” (Romans 11: 1-2).

Although many Christians managed to misinterpret them, Paul’s words themselves seem clear to me. He states that Jews will be saved through God’s mercy, not through belief. Quoting Isaiah 59:20, Paul interprets the deliverer coming out of Zion (Jerusalem) as Jesus: “And so all Israel shall be saved: as it is written, there shall come out of Zion the deliverer. And shall turn away ungodliness from Jacob, for this is my covenant unto them, when I shall take away their sins” (Romans, 11: 26-27).

Paul argues that though Jews are enemies of Christians, they are chosen and loved by God for the sake of their ancestors, to whom God made promises: “As concerning the gospel, they are enemies for your sakes, but as touching the election, they are beloved for the fathers’ sakes …” (Romans 11: 28, 32). The term “fathers” here refers to the Jewish patriarchs, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob (who was renamed Israel).

J. N. Darby interpreted Paul’s words as I have done above. In 1850, he declared: “Israel is always the people of God.… Israel cannot cease to be the people of God. … God never ceases to consider Israel as His people.”[1] He took seriously and literally Paul’s words in Romans 9: 4-5, about the Jews being God’s adopted sons, the recipients of divine promises, and the people among whom Jesus was born.

Darby thus rejected the Christian doctrine of replacement (also known as supersession). This is the doctrine that because the Jews rejected Jesus, God rejected them and replaced or superceded them with Christians, who are the new chosen people. All of God’s promises to Jews are transferred to Christians. This arrogant and destructive doctrine inspired Christian Jew-haters, from the middle ages all the way up to Luther and his followers, who persecuted Jews as Jesus-killers. This doctrine still inspires Jew-hating Christians such as Candace Owens, as well as “secular” people of Christian backgrounds who have not examined the Jew-hatred that lives within them.

Christian Zionist theology did not remain abstract. It took a practical form during the Nazi occupation of France. In 1942-43, about 5000 Jewish refugees made their way in groups to the remote mountain village of Le Chambon in southeastern France. Among the villagers were Darbyites. They were extremely poor but they shared what they had with the Jews, and risked their lives to shelter them. Jewish author Philip Hallie records how when a German-Jewish woman went to a farm in Le Chambon to buy eggs, the farmer’s wife recognized her as Jewish. The Jewish woman trembled in fear when the Frenchwoman called her family down to the kitchen. But “her fright disappeared when the woman added, while her family was coming down the steps, ‘Look, look, my family! We have in our house now a representative of the Chosen People!’” [2] The Department for the Righteous among the Nations at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem has recognised the village of Le Chambon as “righteous among the nations.”

I do not subscribe to either Jewish or Christian theology but I am heartened by the fact that many Christians now, actuated by theologians like Darby, are strong supporters of Israel and of the Jews. And I find it interesting that of all the hymns we sang in my childhood (hundreds are still embedded in my memory), it is this 1837 one by J. N. Darby that was my favourite:

Rise, my soul, thy God directs thee;

Stranger hands no more impede;

Pass thou on, His hand protects thee,

Strength that has the captive freed.



Is the wilderness before thee,

Desert lands where drought abides?

Heavenly springs shall there restore thee,

Fresh from God’s exhaustless tides.



Light divine surrounds thy going,

God Himself shall mark thy way;

Secret blessings, richly flowing,

Lead to everlasting day.



God, thine everlasting portion,

Feeds thee with the mighty’s meat;

Price of Egypt’s hard extortion,

Egypt’s food no more to eat.



Art thou weaned from Egypt’s pleasures?

God in secret thee shall keep,

There unfold His hidden treasures,

There His love’s exhaustless deep.



In the desert God will teach thee

What the God that thou hast found,

Patient, gracious, powerful, holy;

All His grace shall there abound.



On to Canaan’s rest still wending,

E’en thy wants and woes shall bring

Suited grace from high descending,

Thou shalt taste of mercy’s spring.



Though thy way be long and dreary,

Eagle strength He’ll still renew:

Garments fresh and foot unweary

Tell how God hath brought thee through.



When to Canaan’s long-loved dwelling

Love divine thy foot shall bring,

There with shouts of triumph swelling,

Zion’s songs in rest to sing,



There no stranger God shall meet thee,

Stranger thou in courts above.

He who to His rest shall greet thee,

Greets thee with a well-known love.

Like any poem, this one is open to many interpretations. My 91-year-old uncle, who recently included it in his new book, Fifty-One Poems that I Often Re-visit, interprets it as an individual Christian soul’s journey through earth to heaven and it does bear this meaning. But it also works as a Zionist hymn about the Jews. Zion is heaven but Zion is also Jerusalem, as it is in the Bible, and here, by extension Israel, which, according to the Biblical narrative, the Israelites reached when they left Egypt and travelled through the desert.

Darby’s song makes no direct reference to Jesus but it refers to many parts of the Hebrew Bible. In verse 2, the water in the desert refers to Moses getting water from a rock (Exodus 17, Numbers 20). The “heavenly springs” in the same verse appear often in the Hebrew Bible. In Isaiah 41: 18-20, God opens rivers, fountains, and a pool of water in the wilderness, and in “the dry land springs of water.” He also plants the cedar, the myrtle, and the pine in the wilderness, and promises to “make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert” (Isaiah 43: 19). In Ezekiel 47, God promises water and fertility in the land, and tells Ezekiel that the land will be divided among the Israelites and a share will also be given to the strangers that live amongst them.

“The mighty’s meat” in verse 4 refers to Samson, the Israelite strong man, who is trapped in Gaza, but revenges himself upon the enemies who enslave and blind him, by pulling the roof down on them. Samson had killed a lion single-handed and bees made honey in it, which he ate and referred to as “meat” [food]. Sweetness thus comes out of death. This “meat,” honey, also connects with the divine promise of Israel as the land flowing with milk and honey (Exodus 3: 8, Numbers 14: 8, Deuteronomy 26: 15, Ezekiel 20: 15).

“Eagle strength” in Verse 8 alludes to God’s protection of Israel: “As an eagle stirreth up her nest, fluttereth over her young, spreadeth abroad her wings, taketh them, beareth them on her wings” (Deuteronomy 32: 11-12). This passage goes on to describe how God fed Israel with honey and oil from a rock. This verse of the song also refers to the Biblical narrative, according to which the Israelites’ clothes and footwear did not wear out while they wandered for 40 years in the wilderness (Deuteronomy 8:4 and 29: 5; Nehemiah 9: 21). In a more famous passage, Isaiah tells Israel not to feel abandoned by God because “they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint” (Isaiah 40: 31).

The last verse of the song is about heaven as Zion (“courts above”) but the verse before that refers to Zion’s songs sung in Canaan (a synonym for Israel). It was Darby’s follower, the American William Blackstone (1841-1935) who became an early and active pre-Herzl Zionist. He was the author of the 1891 Blackstone Memorial, which urged the US government to return the holy land (which was then part of the Ottoman Empire) to the Jews. Inspired by grief over pogroms against Jews in Russia, the Memorial was signed by leading American citizens and presented to President Harrison. Blackstone later became a supporter of Herzl’s movement.

I hope this brief history of continuing Christian support for Jews over the last two centuries provides some consolation to Jews today.

[1] Darby, “Examination of a few Passages of Scripture (1850),” The Collected Writings of J.N. Darby, ed. by William Kelly (Kingston-on-Thames: Stow Hill Bible & Tract Depot, n.d.), 4: 254-255.

[2] Philip Hallie, Lest Innocent Blood be Shed: The Story of the Village of Le Chambon and how Goodness happened there (London: Harper Torchbooks, 1985), 182–183.