Dragonmom
1d

Thank you for the thoughtful commentary and history. Anti-semitism or Jew hatred has puzzled me my whole life. I’ve never understood where it comes from and I’m in my 60s. My husband and I often ponder it. Since October 7 the vitriol has taken a surprising turn. There are 53 Muslim majority countries. One democracy in the Middle East. Perhaps 15 million Jews worldwide, yet they are responsible for “everything“. I unfollowed many people blaming Israel for Charlie Kirk’s murder. It is all ridiculous (genocide, open air prison, etc.) but that shows there is no limit, no floor. A hail storm ruined the crops so of course, “the Jews”. Some times I feel we are living in the middle ages.

Elana Gomel
1d

Please write about George Eliot’s Daniel Deronda soon!

