Today is 26/11, a date as meaningful to Indians as 9/11 is to Americans. On this day, in 2008, ten Lashkar-e Taiba terrorists sailed to Mumbai from Pakistan on an Indian boat, killing all the crew and forcing the captain to steer them to the city. Armed with assault rifles, pistols, explosives and hand grenades, they carried out coordinated shooting and bombing attacks against civilians over a period of four days. The city came to a standstill while police and firefighters battled the terrorists. A total of 175 people, including 26 security force personnel and nine of the terrorists were killed and over 300 people injured.

Most Indians remember the 9/11 attacks but most Americans do not recall the 26/11 attacks. This is because even though India is among the top 12 countries most affected by Islamist terrorism over the last half-century, attacks in India receive hardly any media attention in the West. Among the worst of these was the attack on the Indian Parliament in New Delhi in 2001, by five Jaish-e Mohammed terrorists, but the 26 November 2008 attacks in Mumbai were on a far larger scale.

Railway stations, bus stations, and hotels were among the sites targeted in Mumbai. Two hundred tourists, including foreigners, were held hostage at the Taj hotel. The Chabad House was attacked, and Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg, his pregnant wife Rivka, and four other Jews were killed.

The Leopold Café and Bar, owned by Zoroastrians, was also targeted. Eleven people were killed there and 28 wounded. Zoroastrians, known as Parsis (Persians) in India, fled to India from Iran in the eighth century to escape persecution and forced conversion to Islam. They have flourished in India. One of the country’s biggest and oldest business houses, the Tatas, was founded and is owned by Parsis.

Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist who survived, admitted during interrogation that the terrorists were all Pakistanis controlled from Pakistan. They had hoped to pass themselves off as disgruntled Indian Muslims. Pakistan’s government initially denied his claim but later admitted that he was a Pakistani citizen.

This year, 2025, there have been two major Islamist attacks. The first was on 22nd April, when terrorists murdered 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The terrorists singled out non-Muslims by asking everyone their religion. Some tourists were told, at gunpoint, to recite the kalma, the Muslim creed, and those who could not do so were shot point-blank. Twenty-four of those murdered were Hindus, one a Christian, and one a local Muslim pony ride operator who resisted. On May 7, India initiated Operation Sindoor, striking nine terrorist camps in Pakistan, and this led to a brief armed conflict (https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2129453).

The second terrorist attack this year was conceived as revenge for Operation Sindoor. A car driven by Dr Umar un Nabi exploded in Delhi on 10 November 2025, killing 15 civilians and injuring more than 20. Following this, investigators uncovered an elaborate plot by Islamist terrorists to attack multiple cities in north India, on various dates in November and December, including the anniversary of the Mumbai nightmare.

Eight Jaish-e Mohammed members, several of them doctors in Faridabad, a satellite city of Delhi, had planned to fit 32 old vehicles with explosives and detonate them in several cities. One is a woman, Dr Shaheen Shahid, based in Lucknow, whom her associates addressed as “Madam Surgeon.” She had procured a Russian assault rifle and a deep freezer to preserve temperature-sensitive chemicals that are used to build explosive devices.

The police seized 3000 kilos of explosives from a flour mill in Faridabad which Dr Muzammil had turned into a chemical workshop, using the flour grinder to prepare fine powders used in explosives. Notebooks found in two of the doctors’ rooms in Al Falah, a private Muslim university in Faridabad, reveal that the plot was developed over a period of two years.

India and Israel are both democracies flanked by Islamic states, and both face constant attacks hatched by Islamist organizations. Both are secular countries, with close to 20 percent of the population being Muslims, with full citizenship rights. Despite this, according to an excellent and detailed analysis by the French think tank Fondapol, there were 898 Islamist terrorist attacks in India between 1979 and 2021 (https://www.fondapol.org/en/study/islamist-terrorist-attacks-in-the-world-1979-2021/ ). This places India among the top 12 countries most affected by Islamist terrorism during that period. Groups like Lashkar-e Taiba and Jaish-e Mohammad, based in Pakistan, are among the most active terrorist groups in India. The banned domestic group Indian Mujahideen has also claimed responsibility for several attacks.

However, India and Israel continue to battle terrorism and separatism, and are strong allies.

One symbol of this friendship is Moshe Holtzberg, the son of Rabbi Holtzberg and his wife, who were murdered at Chabad House in Mumbai in 2008. Moshe was two years old, and was saved by his Indian Christian nanny, Sandra Samuel, who found him screaming next to the blood-soaked bodies of his parents. Moshe was relocated to Israel along with Sandra, who was later given Israeli citizenship and the Righteous among the Nations award.

In 2017, Moshe met Prime Minister Modi in Israel. In 2018, he travelled to India with Prime Minister Netanyahu, his grandparents and Sandra Samuel, and went to the Mumbai Chabad House, which was rebuilt and reopened in 2014. Sanjeev Singla, Indian Ambassador to Israel, attended Moshe’s Bar Mitzvah in 2019, and Prime Minister Modi wrote a congratulatory letter to Moshe, which was read aloud on the occasion.

Jai Hind! Am Yisrael Chai!

Sources: Times of India; ndtv.com; Republic World; The Economic Times; The Indian Express; Encyclopedia Britannica; fondapol.org