Ruth Vanita

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Deborah Golden's avatar
Deborah Golden
Apr 3

For over 10 years, I belonged to Sisterhood Salaam Shalom, a nationwide organization of Jewish and Muslim women, originally founded to develop understanding and empathy between the two groups. At the first meeting of my chapter in 2015, I asked the Muslim women to estimate the number of Jews in the world. They agreed on the number 500,000,000. To this day they will not accept that the number of Jews worldwide is less than 16 million notwithstanding that they are educated, upper middle class women, most with advanced degrees. I recently asked my physical trainer, a bright young Christian man from Florida how many Jews exist in the world. His response was half a billion. He, too, was incredulous when I told him the actual number.

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2 replies by Ruth Vanita
Gail's avatar
Gail
1d

Freddie was of Parsi descent and was born in Zanzibar and the family was of the Zoastrian faith.If I remember correctly, his family emigrated from India to Zanzibar and fled to the UK during the Revolution.

Zanzibar is 98% Islam and 2% tribal today.

Imagine . Before the " Revolution", It was 2% Muslim.

But Israel is the leviathan colonizer. Name a single nation that was originally Islamic . Aside from created nations, i.e. UAE, one of the few that isn't totally insane.

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