Just over a hundred years ago, in 1925, Virginia Woolf published Mrs Dalloway, my favourite of all her novels. From the time English novels first began to be written in the eighteenth century, many of them were named after women – Moll Flanders, Pamela, Clarissa, Evelina, Emma. Most of the heroines are young women and most novels are about falling in love and getting married. Mrs Dalloway is unusual because it is about a 51-year-old woman, a wife and mother, who has experienced more than one love, and the love of whose life is a woman.

Virginia Woolf’s husband, Leonard Woolf, was a Jew. They had a calm and loving but (at Virginia’s instance) largely celibate marriage and together they ran the Hogarth Press, which gave her complete creative freedom and which published early works by T.S. Eliot, James Joyce, Gorky, Katherine Mansfield, and Vita Sackville-West. In 1940, shortly after the Nazis occupied France, the Woolfs prepared their garage to gas themselves to death in case the same happened to England. Gandhi, as I discussed here, https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/violence-and-cruelty-are-differenc

had advised the British not to resist Hitler but allow him to occupy their land. In 1941, Virginia Woolf, aged 59, after a recurrence of severe depression, drowned herself.

Mrs Dalloway packs its startling originality into less than 64,000 words. James Joyce’s Ulysses, published three years earlier, in 1922, is about four times as long. Both novels are about one day in the life of one person. Nothing particularly important happens on this day. In the morning, Clarissa Dalloway walks in London, as Woolf loved to do, in the afternoon she rests, and in the evening, she gives a party.

Mrs Dalloway is not about events. It reveals the horrors of war and the cruelty and self-importance of colonial bureaucrats and doctors, especially those who deal with mental health, but its concern is with the pains and pleasures of individuals. It is about how we live as much in memory and imagination as in a house or a city.

Clarissa experiences everything, from fresh morning air to meeting old friends, in two dimensions – the past and the present. She has a tranquil marriage with Richard and a daughter she adores, but she affectionately recalls her old friend Peter, the man she refused to marry because she found his insistence on sharing everything “intolerable.” Although their intimacy was exciting, she refused his proposal because she knew, with wisdom remarkable in a young woman, that “a little licence, a little independence there must be between people living together day in day out in the same house.” This is a sentiment which anyone who has been married for many years would understand. It is also one with which the great heroines of English comedy, from Shakespeare’s Rosalind to Austen’s Elizabeth Bennet, would surely agree.

A few pages into the novel, Clarissa thinks, with some guilt vis-à-vis her kind and considerate husband, about her lack of erotic warmth towards men, her “cold spirit,” which Peter too comments on. She knows, though, that she has felt for women “what men felt.” In an extraordinary passage, Woolf describes female desire in a way that evokes orgasm, specifically female orgasm: “It was a sudden revelation, a tinge like a blush which one tried to check, and then, as it spread, one yielded to its expansion, and rushed to the farthest verge and there quivered and felt the world come closer, swollen with some astonishing significance, some pressure of rapture, which split its thin skin and gushed and poured with an extraordinary alleviation over the cracks and sores! Then, for that moment, she had seen an illumination; a match burning in a crocus; an inner meaning almost expressed. But the close withdrew; the hard softened. It was over – the moment.”

This is the best description of female orgasm I have ever read. As all great writing does, it colours precise description with something more than technical detail. The match burning in the crocus, like the Buddhist jewel in the lotus, lights up the world, connects the individual to the universe.

A much earlier, similarly evocative, description appears in the fifteenth-century Sanskrit Anangaranga. The author of this book uses the lovely term manmathachhatra (umbrella of the God of Love) for the clitoris. The medical term for it in Sanskrit is bhaganakuraha (bud of the vulva). Anangaranga states that inside the vagina is a nerve called purnachandra (full moon). This vein is always full of women’s fluids of Manoja (the mind-born one, that is, the God of Love). When it discharges these fluids, the woman melts (tadvisarge druta nari).

In Mrs Dalloway, Clarissa thinks about desire and about “falling in love with women,”; she then recalls her youthful love for her friend Sally Seton. She “could not take her eyes off” Sally, and she imbibed Sally’s radical ideas about literature, society and life. She admired Sally’s beauty as well as her reckless, unconventional behaviour.

At first, Clarissa thinks that she cannot feel her old emotions again, but as she undresses and re-dresses, the feeling starts returning to her. As a young girl, dressing to meet Sally, she had felt, as Othello felt when he met his newly-wed wife, “if it were now to die, ‘twere now to be most happy.” As she and Sally walked together at night, Clarissa remembers “the most exquisite moment of her whole life” when Sally “kissed her on the lips.” She felt as if she had been given “something infinitely precious,” when Peter interrupted. The interruption was a painful shock to her. She compares it to running your face against a granite wall in the dark, and she also felt Peter’s “hostility; his jealousy; his determination to break into their companionship.”

Mrs Dalloway is the first major novel in English to explicitly depict a woman falling in love with another woman. The year it was published, Woolf, who was 43 years old, began a passionate affair with the novelist Vita Sackville-West, who was a well-known lesbian (Woolf used the term “Sapphist”) and was married to someone we would now call a gay man. In her diaries and letters, Woolf evokes Vita’s “incandescent” beauty in lyrical terms: “she shines in the grocer’s shop in Sevenoaks with a candle-lit radiance, stalking on legs like beech trees, pink glowing, grape clustered, pearl hung.”

In 1928, three years after Mrs Dalloway was published, the openly lesbian author Radclyffe Hall published her novel, The Well of Loneliness, which was banned in England but was published in France and survived a legal challenge in the U.S. Woolf and her close friend, the novelist E.M. Forster, who was also gay, published a letter protesting the ban. Hall refused their attempt to draft a statement that many writers were willing to sign, because she wanted them to defend the book on the basis of its literary merit, not merely on the basis of freedom of speech. Neither Woolf nor the other writers thought that The Well of Loneliness was a work of literary excellence. Nevertheless, Woolf was ready to testify in court on its behalf but the court ruled out all testimony and banned the book.

The Well of Loneliness is a historically important book read mainly by scholars today; Mrs Dalloway is as vital and surprising now as it was when first published. Woolf’s novel Orlando, published in 1928, is much acclaimed these days because it is about miraculous sex change and identity. Orlando is inspired by love. Woolf wrote it as a portrait of her lover, Vita Sackville-West. But Orlando is not about love. It is a portrait of a remarkable bisexual person. Mrs Dalloway is a far greater novel than Orlando.

At the end of Mrs Dalloway, Clarissa hears about the suicide of a traumatized WW1 soldier, Septimus, who was married to a woman but loved a man who died in the war. Clarissa senses, almost mystically, that she is similar to Septimus and that he died holding on to the thing that matters most whereas she and her friends have let go of it. Is that thing love? Is it the ecstatic sense of oneness with the universe? She is not sure but she knows that it is obscured in her own life: “closeness drew apart; rapture faded, one was alone. There was an embrace in death. But this young man who had killed himself--had he plunged holding his treasure? ‘If it were now to die, ’twere now to be most happy,’ she had said to herself once, coming down in white.”

Great novels rarely make good films, but the 1997 film Mrs Dalloway, starring Vanessa Redgrave and Rupert Graves, manages that feat.

The novel ends with love – Peter filled with excitement at the sight of Clarissa, Clarissa’s husband Richard overcome by love for their daughter, while Sally sums up the matter, “What does the brain matter compared with the heart?”

My doctoral dissertation was on same-sex love in Woolf’s writings. A shorter version of this essay appeared last year in Live Mint: https://www.livemint.com/mint-lounge/ideas/mrs-dalloway-virginia-woolf-classic-womens-writing-fiction-stream-of-consciousness-11751007477077.html