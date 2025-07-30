Discussion about this post

Ken Price, Ph.D.
Thank you for describing life in India over the past 50 years, much of which I did not know. Once India left the Soviet (and later unaligned?) orbit and became Capitalist, it seems the economy and life in general, improved dramatically. India’s population has soared past that of China. It’s time we moved production of goods - especially high tech and drugs- out of China and into India.

MissMU
Socialism has never worked anywhere it’s been tried, and for the most part it has led to dire poverty for the majority while enriching a select elite.

Just to provide one example, Canadians love going to Cuba for all-inclusive winter vacations because the sea is warm, the weather is perfect and the price is right. The resorts are pretty but the food is horrible because it’s centrally planned and there are always shortages. The resort town’s main drag is lined with souvenir shops and restaurants while the streets where the locals live are lined with corrugated tin shacks. The hotel staff are so poorly paid that they forgo all their dignity and practically beg for tips. And these are considered good jobs!

After seeing socialism’s failures in places like the former USSR and its satellites, plus Venezuela and North Korea, one has to wonder why today’s leftists find it so appealing.

