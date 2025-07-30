Zohran Mamdani, almost certainly New York City’s next mayor, says he will bring in socialism via free buses, rent freezes, and government-run grocery stores. Few of his followers have lived in a socialist country. I have. But although the word “socialist” remains in India’s Constitution, India, since the ‘90s, functions like a social welfare state, not a socialist one.

The World Bank just reported that 171 million in India were lifted out of extreme poverty between 2011 and 2022. When I sent this news to friends, one replied that she does not trust the Indian press or the World Bank because they are “hyper-capitalistic” and “neo-liberal.” Another responded that “statistics cannot cover our shame” and that while the lives of the poor have improved, so have ours, which demonstrates inequality.

Thinking about this, I realized that among the thousands of Indians I know across class, almost everyone has experienced upward mobility. The few exceptions were derailed by alcoholism.

For the first 70 years of independence, India was governed by the Indian National Congress, a centrist party that grew more left-wing under the first Prime Minister, Nehru. Nehru stated that he was a socialist, and initiated a “mixed economy” which combined tightly-regulated private enterprise and social welfare measures with socialist policies, such as controlling the media, utilities, heavy industry, transportation. A few foreign companies, such as Philips and Bata, both Dutch, were allowed to manufacture consumer goods.

When I grew up in Delhi in the 1960s, every family had a ration card to collect fixed amounts of rice, wheat, sugar, and kerosene oil, from a government shop each month. Sugar was scarce at ration shops, even though India is a major grower of sugarcane. Neighbours would excitedly inform one another that sugar was available, and we would rush to queue up at the ration shop. Often, I would go on behalf of our family. After a long wait, I might receive some coarse, dirty sugar. Or the shop might run out of sugar before my turn came. The rich sent their servants or didn’t bother because there was a flourishing black market in better-quality goods. We were luckier than Russians, though, because items such as bread, eggs, vegetables, were not rationed but bought at small, privately-owned stores.

My father was a low-level clerical worker and we lived in a tiny two-room flat, where all four of us slept in pull-out beds in one 10x12 room. On our small income, inexpensive rationed groceries were welcome, but the scarcities and host of rules were irksome. My mother cooked and also heated water for bathing on a kerosene stove. When gas stoves became available, we registered for one but it took years to get a connection. Most people bought gas cylinders in the black market.

The condition of the poor was deplorable. Domestic workers, cleaners, and manual labourers went barefoot year-round. They wore dust-laden clothes that they could rarely change. We could not afford to give them much, as we recycled practically everything. They had many children, and every woman I knew had lost young children. Children rarely stayed in school beyond the fifth grade and many never went to school at all.

I first witnessed their living conditions when I was sent to check why the woman who cleaned for us for an hour a day had not turned up. A couple of hundred feet from our flat but hidden down a lane was a slum that looked like a landscape from another planet. Mud huts, dust-coloured and dust-covered, were lit by oil lamps. They regularly flooded during the monsoon.

Utilities were government-run and functioned abysmally. Up to the early ‘90s, the power in Delhi would go off without warning at any time, more frequently in the summer. Often, we would be without power all night. Water supply was no better. Living on Delhi University campus in the early ‘90s, I would get up at 2 a.m. when water finally flowed, and would fill buckets and bottles, because water would cease to flow by dawn. Those who could afford it dug wells and pumped underground water to tanks on rooftops, but when power failed, the electric pumps ceased to function so this was a catch-22.

Television was under government control from 1959 to the early ‘90s. We got only the government’s version of news, and most programs were tedious, except for two a week based on Hindi cinema, and sports programs.

When I joined college, I commuted by bus. Buses were government-owned and heavily subsidized but unreliable and terribly over-crowded during rush hours. In 1969, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Nehru’s daughter, nationalized all the banks. Once the government controlled the banks, employees’ jobs were guaranteed, and they became notorious for inefficiency and indifference. Employees were on tea-breaks most of the day and, as with most government offices, it could take days to process simple transactions.

Rents as well as sale prices of property were controlled, which meant that a small amount was paid legally and large amounts paid under the table. To get around a host of government regulations, people paid bribes in cash. Laws protected tenants at the expense of property owners. Elderly people whose income came from rent suffered while tenants lived for decades at absurdly low rents and charged exorbitant amounts as the price for moving out.

In 1976, while I was in college, Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency, suspending civil liberties and jailing thousands of her opponents on the right and the left. That was the year the government added the words “socialist” and “secular” to the Indian Constitution.

Unlike several of my college classmates, I did not move to the West for graduate school although I could easily have done so. I moved at the age of 41, after teaching at Delhi University for 20 years, and volunteering for 13 years at the women’s organization, Manushi, which I co-founded. I was in line for years for a telephone and for cooking gas, and finally qualified for a telephone the year I moved to the U.S. For two decades, I went to the post office to make calls. International calls required walking 15 minutes to a market and waiting at a shop to be connected. People who wanted to contact Manushi called a number at a nearby store. The caller remained on the line for five minutes until we got there.

Like others, I got a gas cylinder on the black market while the poor continued to cook on charcoal or kerosene stoves. Up to the ‘80s, only the upper echelons of the bureaucracy and the very wealthy had air conditioning. Most buildings had only ceiling fans and in the ‘90s, we upgraded to water coolers. Inefficiency and incorrect billing by government offices was par for the course. Paying an electricity or water bill or buying a train ticket could easily take up half a day. At the end of a day, one felt a sense of accomplishment if one had managed to pay a bill.

The rich and those with contacts in the bureaucracy suffered no shortages. They obtained foreign goods, such as cosmetics, cheeses, wines, and chocolates, which were not allowed into the market. Anyone who travelled abroad was besieged with requests for lipsticks, perfume, watches, whiskey. Customs officers regularly demanded such items as bribes from returning travellers. But in the early 70s, Indians who travelled abroad were allowed to take with them foreign exchange worth only $8. This increased in the 1980s to around $100 once in three years. People devised illegal ways to get around these ridiculous rules.

In the 1980s, a few steps were taken towards “liberalization” under Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Indira’s son. Liberalization meant allowing some foreign investment and foreign goods into the country. In 1991, the process was formally initiated by Congress Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, in response to a severe balance of payments crisis.

Conditions then began to change, partly due to technology and partly due to the new order. All governments since then combine social welfare measures with a careful openness to investment and privatization. The poor still use ration cards but there are few shortages, except during the COVID years. Transport is subsidized only for the poor. There are housing schemes for the poor. Male workers in a mall recently told me that under such a scheme, impartially applied to all communities in their villages, all of them have well-constructed houses.

Private banks were allowed back, and efficiency shot up even in government banks, which have to compete with private banks. In the second decade of the twenty-first century, government offices’ efficiency noticeably improved. Private buses and later, metro train networks supplemented government-run buses. From 1992, private channels were introduced on TV.

I spend several months a year in India, where we have a flat. In urban areas (and many rural areas are semi-urbanized), living conditions have improved dramatically. Privatization and semi-privatization of utilities has resulted in much more reliable electricity, water, and cooking gas supplies. Most stores, banks and offices are air conditioned, and most middle-class and some lower-income homes have at least one air-conditioned room.

There is still abject poverty in many rural areas and in some urban sectors too, such as construction labour and manual transportation of goods. There are homeless people and beggars in cities, the latter often organized by gangs. Although almost all villages now have some electrified buildings, this does not mean that every home has electricity, and supply is unreliable. Water remains perhaps the scarcest commodity, and the situation is likely to worsen, especially in certain regions. The government has installed millions of flush toilets but when water runs out, these become dirty. Bribery and black money continue but have decreased because the government incentivizes digital payments via cell phones.

Some living conditions for the poor improved gradually, such as the increasing availability of inexpensive clothing, including cheap knock-offs of branded clothing. Almost every poor person has footwear and several changes of clothes. Other things changed with startling speed. Perhaps the most significant change is that almost everyone has a cell phone. The central government provided the equivalent of social security numbers to everyone and then opened online bank accounts for low-income people, into which payments, such as widows’ pensions and students’ scholarships, are deposited. Instead of dictating letters to relatives in villages, the poor call them up for free on WhatsApp. Instead of queuing at the post office for half a day to send money to their families, they send it over the phone in an instant. They also watch and make videos, and keep abreast of the news.

Urban workers upgrade from cycles to auto-scooters, and live in rented or self-owned small flats, with gas stoves, water coolers, refrigerators, and flush toilets. Many low-income young people now wear both Indian clothes and jeans, just like middle-class youngsters. They celebrate their birthdays with pizza, cake, and dancing with friends at home. Middle-class people now have more to give and it is common for them to pay for employees’ children’s education, to tutor them at home, to give interest-free loans, to give them laptops and other electronic items, and help them obtain better jobs.

All Indian governments have had poverty-alleviation schemes, some implemented more efficiently than others. One creative scheme launched in 2015 involves middle-class people giving up their government subsidy on cooking gas so that a poor family can get a free connection. State governments have implemented numerous schemes, especially for disadvantaged communities and for women. The central government incentivizes girls’ education, and has special scholarships for Muslim girls. A new scheme of medical insurance and medications for the poor is unprecedented and of critical importance.

Although foreign investment and property ownership is strictly controlled, almost all foreign brands, from luxury designers, such as Louis Vuitton, Patek Philippe and Tom Ford, to popular brands, such as Gap, Clinique and Nike, are available, and every kind of car is seen on the roads. Coke, which was effectively banned in India from 1977, came back in 1993 and is ubiquitous.

“Socialism” is an over-used word that can be made to mean anything one wants it to. The USSR claimed to be a union of “socialist” republics and the Nazis called themselves “national socialists.” The Democratic Socialists of America, of which Mamdani is a member, states in its Constitution: “We are socialists because we reject an economic order based on private profit” (https://www.dsausa.org/about-us/constitution/) and envisions a “social order based on popular control of resources and production.” This means that the government owns and controls every industry.

The difference between democratic socialism and Communism appears to be that Communist parties seize power by force, as they did in Russia and China, while democratic socialist parties are elected and can be voted out. India has several Communist parties, some of which adhere to the Marxist-Maoist belief in violent revolution, and stir up violence. Others, though they call themselves Communist, function as democratic socialists, and participate in elections.

Mamdani claims to be a democratic socialist, not a Communist, but his version of democratic socialism is no different from Marxist Communism. In 2021, Mamdani, then an elected state assemblyman, said that the “end goal” is “seizing the means of production.” In 1880, Friedrich Engels, in Socialism, Utopian and Scientific, wrote that “seizing the means of production” is necessary to establish Communism, which he termed “scientific socialism.”

Mamdani is also on record saying that every person should be housed even if this means abolishing private property. This too is a Communist idea, not a socialist one. In their 1848 Communist Manifesto, Marx and Engels wrote: “The theory of Communism may be summed up in one sentence: Abolish all private property.” Martin Luther King, whom Mamdani cites as his forebear in democratic socialism, never advocated seizing the means of production or abolishing private property.

Mamdani’s plans to solve crime with the help of social workers rather than police and to abolish prisons are not Communist at all. They are absurdist and belong to the same category as Engels’ prophecy that under Communism, the state would “wither away” (Anti-Duhring, 1878). They are fantasies, like his promise to arrest Prime Ministers Modi and Netanyahu if they visit New York. What he can accomplish, though, is boost the efforts of groups like Students for Justice for Palestine (of which he founded a chapter at his college) to make life for identifiable Jews on streets and campuses in the City even more unpleasant and dangerous than it already has become.