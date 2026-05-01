While I am working on my next essay, I thought I would post this conversation, which Shruti Kohli, the interlocutor, tells me has gone “sort of viral” on her YouTube and Instagram. We talked about many things, including what literature, modern and ancient, shows us; some of the difficulties of teaching literature in the age of critical theory, where many students are taught to set themselves up as moral arbiters and judges evaluating great writers; how wit and playfulness in poems, such as “To His Coy Mistress” are today too often read as politically incorrect; the pleasures and problems of translating from Hindi, Urdu and Sanskrit into English, and English into Hindi; love, friendship, jealousy and ambiguity in life and in art; the difference between writing and translating poetry and discursive prose.