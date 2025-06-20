Discussion about this post

Sam Hilt
Jun 21

This is an excellent overview of the history of antisemitism that offers a sympathetic, and factually accurate, account of the torment and depredations to which Jews in Western Europe were subjected over the past two millennia. It would be of value to any fair-minded reader seeking to become better informed about the subject.

Unfortunately, if this essay were to be published on X or many of the other social media platforms, half of the audience would begin jumping up and down, frothing at the mouth, to denounce the essay as Zionist propaganda and to defame the author as a tool of the Jewish lobby.

These are, alas, the times we live in…

Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
Jun 20

Well said

Montana and my family and Jews intertwine, not surprised about Missoula, my cousin went there 20 years and other students asked about his horns 👀

Met a random fellow working security at a Zionist event who came from rural eastern Montana and he said amongst the towns of a thousand or so many had a synagogue which surprised me. I have two cousins in Bozeman and made 10 trips to Cody to empty my parents home 5 years ago, big sky country indeed

My only qualm would be your nomenclature of the Bible which to me refers to the Jewish books consisting of the Torah and the idea of Jesus is manifest in what Christians call the new testament, some Jews substitute nu for new as they observe Jewish reality proceed with the establishment of Israel in 1948 correlating with the Torah with full territorial integrity of the biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria in restored in 1967, repudiating the replacement theology of the church.

Jews had roots throughout the West in the 1800s, the mayor of Deadwood was and went on to found businesses and other towns, I have a video from YouTube of extensive history if you're interested, thanks

Fwiw

Loomer has confirmed what I’ve said all along - Tucker works with Dick Cheney’s aide, he grew up with Liz Cheney and loves her - Tucker’s dad was CIA - Tucker was groomed by CNN and ran the Koch-funded CATO Institute for 7 years. It doesn’t get more swampy than that. Now, he allegedly takes Arab money from Qatar (Muslim Brotherhood) - and lies about it - to do interviews in support of Iran.

