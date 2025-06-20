June has been dubbed Pride Month. In the context of Gay Pride, coming out is a positive act. It means no longer hiding a sexuality that was treated as shameful and unspeakable for millennia in the West. However, there are some attitudes of which we should be ashamed. Jew-hatred is one of them. After the Holocaust, most people in the West found it embarrassing to openly acknowledge their prejudices against Jews. My students at the university of Montana acknowledged having heard the phrase “to Jew someone down,” that is, to bargain with someone. The connection of bargaining with Jews is based on the false stereotype that Jews are greedy and given to cheating other people. But no student would have openly used such phrases on campus.

The Middle East never developed embarrassment around Jew-hatred, which has continued there pretty much unbroken. And in the last 40 years or so, it has once again become increasingly acceptable in the West to express the old Jew-hatred under the new name of Zionism. “Zion” is a Biblical name for “Israel,” which is also a Biblical word. Acknowledging that Israel is the historical Jewish homeland and that modern Israel has a right to exist is “Zionism.” Therefore, a vast majority of Jews are Zionists, as are many non-Jews. Hating Zionists and calling for their extermination is now a safe and respectable way, on campuses and elsewhere, to call for the extermination of Jews and their allies.

In an ultimate irony, a number of gay people and marchers in Pride parades have also come out as Jew-haters. Jews have been harassed at some Pride parades and explicitly forbidden from participating in others. All this even though Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Pride parades are held. Most young anti-Zionists do not know this, and those activists who do know it claim it is “pinkwashing” to mention it. By “pinkwashing” they mean that we should not care about LGBT rights in Israel because Israel is an oppressive state that we should eliminate. Nor should we worry about gay people being thrown off buildings under the Taliban, publicly hanged in Iran, or lynched in Gaza. It is not important that many gay Gazans flee to Israel in order to survive. All of this murderous homophobia is somehow the product of oppression and will miraculously vanish when Israel vanishes.

Many anti-Zionists claim that they are opposed to all “ethnic states” or all theocratic states. First, Israel is not a theocracy. Second, one never hears any of these people calling for the destruction of actual theocracies, such as Iran, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan, or the many Muslim states in which sharia law prevails, such as Pakistan (created by the British in 1948) and Qatar. The only state they want to destroy is Israel.

There are 21 Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and North Africa, and 90% of the region’s population are Muslims (315 million). There are two billion Muslims in the world but only 15.7 million Jews. The total number of Jews in the world is smaller than the population of Beijing (21.5 million). Half of these Jews live in Israel. If you want to destroy Israel, the only Jewish state in the world, you hate Jews and want to destroy them, whether or not you know it.

Quite frequently, though, the mask slips. On St Patrick’s day last year, my friend, an American Jew, was walking in downtown Missoula, Montana, when another pedestrian said to him, “Get off my street, you f---ing Jew.” Attacks on Jews in the US increased by 337% in the two months after October 7. This escalation occurred across the Western world. In the UK, 2023 saw a 147% rise in attacks on Jews; in France, such attacks nearly quadrupled. In the same year, Canadian Jews, who are 1% of the population, suffered 67% of all religiously motivated hate crimes.

Israel-haters claim that modern Israel is a colonial entity because it was created by the British Empire. In fact, the UN voted in 1947 to create both a Jewish state and an Arab state in the region that became Israel. Thirty-three countries, including Iran and the Soviet Union, voted in favour of this. Great Britain abstained from voting. Palestinian Jewish leaders accepted the state they were offered; Palestinian Arab leaders refused, and have since then six times refused a two-state solution. Hamas, Hezbollah and their patron and funder, Iran, all state that they want Israel to be eliminated and no Jew to remain there.

Jews have been in Israel since at least 1250 BC. A handful of them remained there and never left. The founding of modern Israel was thus an act of decolonization. Half of all Israeli Jews are brown and black people who came to Israel from other Middle Eastern countries that violently expelled them in 1948. Up to 1948, 900,000 Jews lived in Middle Eastern countries, such as Iraq, Iran, Yemen, and their ancestors had lived there for millennia, much longer than Muslims or Christians. But the UN does not classify the descendants of these Jews as perpetual refugees, the way that it classifies descendants of Arabs who left Israel or were expelled from it in 1948, as perpetual refugees. Twenty percent of Israel’s citizens are Arabs but despite this, Israel somehow remains “colonial” while America and Australia do not. No one today calls for America or Australia to be dismantled and their non-indigenous citizens to be expelled or killed.

Today’s wave of Jew-hatred is not new. Most Americans have heard of the Holocaust. Few know that it was preceded by over 1500 years of Jew-hatred in Europe. Jews were persecuted, forcibly converted, and killed across Western and Eastern Europe. The Roman Empire expelled many Jews from Israel in 70 AD, and many more in 135 AD. The few who remained in Israel were persecuted under Arab rule (638 AD onwards), and were under occupation by the Ottoman Empire 1517-1917, and then the British Empire 1917-1948.

Many of the effects of current Jew-hatred are similar to its earlier effects. Jews were prohibited from entering Oxford and Cambridge until 1871. The number of Jews at the counterparts of Oxbridge in the US, such as Ivy League schools has rapidly dwindled due to affirmative action for minorities and Jews not being counted as a minority even though they are a tiny minority. It is now unpleasant if not dangerous to openly be a Jew at many US universities as well as UK universities such as Oxford, Cambridge, and their counterparts in Canada and Australia.

Spain expelled all Jews in 1492 and did not allow any Jews back in until 1868. England expelled all Jews in 1290 and allowed them back in only in 1656. The Holocaust did not materialize from thin air. It built on a long history of Jew-hatred. It resulted in the destruction of most European Jews and forced the remaining minority to migrate. Today’s wave of virulent Jew-hatred in European countries continues that tradition. Today, persecution is once again forcing European Jews to migrate. Most of them go to Israel. Western Europe’s Jewish population has declined by 60% in the last 50 years, and is now slightly over a million.

October 7 was a pogrom similar to medieval pogroms in Europe and Russia. In a medieval pogrom, a Jewish village would be attacked. Jews would be tortured, raped, murdered, and their homes looted, wrecked, and burned. Present-day Jew-hatred, fueled by Islamism, has brought to the surface an older Jew-hatred that lay just under the skin.

This older Jew-hatred claimed that Jews killed Jesus. It ignored the fact that Jesus was a Jew executed by Romans, and that his mother was a Jew and so were his twelve apostles. Similarly, Jew-haters today tell us that Jesus and his mother were “Palestinians,” even though the earliest evidence we have about Jesus comes from the Christian part of the Bible, composed in the first century AD, which also tells us that Jesus was born in the tribe of Judah and was a descendant of King David. Almost all of Jesus’ teachings (with the exception of non-violence, loving enemies etc) comes from the Torah.

So, yes, if you tell a Jew to get off “my street,” and you also want to destroy Israel (“from the [Jordan] river to the [Mediterranean] sea,”) you are both an anti-Zionist and a Jew hater.

[This article is an updated and expanded version of an article that appeared under a different title in the Missoulian on 28 March 2024