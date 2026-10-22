Ruth Vanita

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Dragonmom
Oct 22

At first I thought “Oh, Ruth is showing her comedic side” and I laughed out loud at the opening. But sadly, it is all very true. I believe I’ve heard most of those arguments. I’m a Christian Zionist but you don’t have to be a Zionist to see how ridiculous some of the slanders are.

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Corinne
Oct 22

LOL. Ruth—this was a brilliant foray into pointed ironic truth worthy of Jonathan Swift.

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