Welcome to this class. Glad to see such a wide variety of faces. Today, I present seven ways to accomplish your goal. You know what the goal is, so I need not spell it out.

When choosing an approach, please remember that this is all about your self-image. That is the most important thing. How do you see yourself? Pick a category and an approach based entirely on that. Whatever the consequences for anyone else, never give up polishing your self-image.

All the approaches outlined below are based on one foundational assumption: We do not hate Jews. Not at all. How do we know this?

First, some of our best friends are Jews.

Second, Jews in many walks of life and even some Israeli Jews agree that Israel is an oppressive, colonial, genocidal, apartheid country. Think Norman Finkelstein, Bernie Sanders, and our great intellectuals Noam Chomsky and Judith Butler, as well as philanthropists like George Soros. Whenever anyone challenges you by pointing out that war is different from genocide or that 20% of Israel’s citizens are Arabs, chant these names and any others that come to mind.

Third, our final and closing argument: we are opposed to Zionism, not to Jews. In the Bible, Zion is another word for Jerusalem and comes to refer to Israel as a whole, so this is convenient.

Fourth, maybe you yourself are an “as a Jew” Jew. If you hold this trump card, no other is needed.

Moving on, pick one of the following approaches, based on your self-image. You can always mix and match approaches or switch tracks if your opponent brings up facts about which you know nothing and care less.

1. The radical progressive Take a simple, straightforward approach. We are opposed to a two-state solution because the whole land belongs to Arabs and Jews stole it from them. If anyone starts citing history, continuous Jewish presence since 1250 BC, Jewish purchase of land, British Mandate granting 77% of the land to Jordan and offering Arabs a state in the rest, or 1500 years of oppression by various Empires, say (or write), “Ha ha, yes, Israel can do whatever it likes because 1500 years.” Then move on to declaring that we want one state, “from the river to the sea,” in which Jews are a protected minority. If anyone asks, Protected from whom? And by whom? say that you are feeling unwell or that this can be left to the UN or the Arab states or whoever else comes to mind.[1]

Any killings of Jews, whether in Israel or in America or England or anywhere else, are justified resistance because desperate people, who are suffering from settler colonialism, occupation, genocide, and apartheid (you need to remember these four words), will do desperate things: “Hurt people hurt people.” Why do Tibetans, who have been thrown out of their country en masse, not go around blowing up or slaughtering civilian populations? Call all such questions “whataboutism.”

You can also consider mocking your opponents with laughing emojis on posts about murdered or abducted Jews, Thais, Nepalis, and Israeli Arabs. If none of these strategies work, consider a string of abusive epithets, such as “Jew lover,” or “demonic,” label your interlocutors right-wing extremists or call them by the names of various genitals. This last may not make sense but it will make you feel good.

2. Bleeding-heart progressive: Keep repeating “the poor Palestinian children,” like a mantra. If anything is said about murdered Jewish or Druze children in Israel, hastily say that of course you care about civilians and children on both sides. Then go back to chanting your mantra. Combat all arguments from reality (for example, that children, unfortunately, die in all wars, e.g. in WW2, and that Hamas launched the war by massacring civilians, including children) by repeating that you follow your heart, not logic or facts. Remember that you cannot give up your self-image as a progressive.

3. Neutral and objective centrist: Your mantra is “two-state solution.” Keep repeating it. Insist that peace is not possible without justice for the Palestinians, and that justice means a separate state for them. This is the two-state solution. Ignore all those who spent years trying to institute a two-state solution, from the UN in 1948 to Bill Clinton, who has pointed out that when offered 90% of what they wanted at Camp David in 2000, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat refused because Palestinians do not want a homeland; rather, they want to kill all Israelis and make Israel uninhabitable:

Also, make sure to ignore Hamas’, Hezbollah’s and Iran’s repeated written and verbal declarations that they do not want two states because they want to wipe out Israel, which they call “the Zionist entity.”

If anyone points out that Gaza has been a virtual Palestinian state since 2005 when the Israeli government removed all Jews from there and Gazans promptly elected Hamas, reply that Gaza was a concentration camp but was also beautiful until the 2023 war, and that Gazans suffer both starvation and an obesity epidemic, both genocide and population growth in an area too small for their numbers. If debating a Jew or someone you think is a Jew, who points to murders of Jews over decades and centuries, throw in quips like, “Stop feeling sorry for yourselves.”

4. Wannabe history buff: If you enjoy dressing up your opinions as history, you have come to to the right place. History, as we all know, is made up to suit one’s own interests. Therefore, it is a free-for-all. You can make up your facts. No evidence is needed. You have a choice of historical periods.

If you prefer ancient history and are told that Jews have been in the land since at least 1250 BC, reply that the Jews genocided the Canaanites when they got there. Add a few flourishes, for example, that ancient Canaanite DNA exactly matches modern Palestinian DNA. Don’t let any pesky facts (such as the fact that Palestinians are Arabs, most of them from Jordan, Syria, Egypt, and have no distinct DNA) get in your way. You can also argue that Jesus and the Jewish kings and prophets were all Palestinians. Here are some helpful tips: https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/what-i-learnt-last-year

If you prefer medieval history, say that all Ashkenazi Jews descended from the 8th-century Khazars, a Turkic people who converted to Judaism. Again, ignore the facts that this theory has been proven untrue, that Ashkenazi Jews’ DNA matches that of non-Ashkenazi Jews, and that half of Israel’s Jews are Mizrahi, that is, from the Middle East and North Africa.

If you prefer modern history, that is the best of all and blends with our next category.

5. Conspiracy Theorist: This is an easy one. Make up anything you like. Here are some great examples for you to follow: https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/demonic-theories Don’t worry if your theories contradict each other. The massacre of 7 October never happened (just as 9/11 never happened) but if it did happen, the Israelis knew about it and maybe even planned it.

Conversely, as one intelligent Green Peace activist claims, Hamas wanted to return the hostages the very next day, but Netanyahu refused. Why would they take prisoners one day and return them the next? Because Hamas invaders didn’t expect to take prisoners; they expected to be killed. Prisoners were taken by innocent civilians who entered Israel on 7 October. Why? Perhaps to play a friendly backgammon game? Perhaps in a fit of absent-mindedness.

Anyway, claim that numerous documentaries and “multiple media sources,” including Haaretz, have said this. Accuse your opponent of being biased and refusing to consult these sources (be careful not to provide any links because you don’t have any). Add that Israel must have known about it ahead of time, because a high-up Israeli official went to fetch her daughter away from a kibbutz the day before.

6. Holocaust specialist. This is particularly recommended for use by anti-Israel Jews. Compare anything and everything to the Holocaust. Gazans are, of course, the ultimate Holocaust victims. But this is a one-size-fits-all simile. Illegal immigrants anywhere who are arrested or deported to their own countries are just like the Holocaust victims. Say that “Never Again” applies to all such people, and that Jews have a special responsibility to take up cudgels on their behalf instead of focusing only on self-defence.

7. Netanyahu: When all else fails, bring out PM Netanyahu. He is a kind of substitute for Hitler or for Satan (depending on your predilections). Compare everyone you don’t like (from elected heads of state to anyone who disagrees with you about anything) to Hitler and to Netanyahu. We have a great tradition of demonizing all Israeli PMs, left-wing or right-wing or centrist, so there is nothing new about this. Rudely refer to him as Bibi. He knows in advance about every disaster, big or small, anywhere in the world, and he is the cause of all these disasters.

Many of you are already following these approaches and creatively adapting them to whatever happens. The terrorist attack on the Flydubai plane happened on September 30, and already on October 1, any number of commenters online (of whom many are no doubt bots) were mocking news reports and calling the attack a hoax. Keep going! Vive l’irrationalité!