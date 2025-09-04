We have all encountered them on social media and in the mainstream media as well as in everyday life and anti-Israel activism. Famous ones like Chomsky, Butler, Kushner, Finkelstein, proudly trotted out by Jew-haters as Jews who support the cause of eradicating Israel. And unknown ones who acquire cachet in their social circles as progressive Jews for condemning ‘Zionists,’ Zion being nothing but an ancient, Biblical name for Israel.

Such Jews are often termed self-hating. However, they are not really self-hating but self-promoting. Some time ago, I wrote an essay here on how Shakespeare, in The Merchant of Venice, had Shylock expose Judophobia. https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/how-shakespeare-invented-what-we The present essay is about Shylock’s daughter, Jessica, who is the original Jew-hating, self-loving Jew.

Jessica lives with her wealthy father, who entrusts her with the keys of the house (2.5.12), and affectionately addresses her as “Jessica, my girl,” as he does so. He is a normal father of the time but many commentators take her at her word when she says, ‘Our house is hell’ (2.3.2). But we see no evidence of hellishness unless the Christian canards about Jews being devils is to be taken as evidence. The only thing Shylock forbids Jessica to do is “thrust” her head out in “the public street” (2.5.31) to watch masque makers go by. Many Christian fathers of the time would have forbidden this.

Jessica elopes with Lorenzo, one of the good-for-nothing youths who hang around Bassanio, and help him, as Shylock says, “to waste/His borrowed purse” (2.5.48-49). Her pretext is that catch-all, “love,” but when Jessica describes her plans, she places becoming a Christian before becoming a wife: “I shall end this strife, /Become a Christian and thy loving wife” (2.3.15-20). Jessica is aware of Lorenzo’s being unemployed; she refers to him as Bassanio’s “guest” (2.3.6).

Why does Jessica convert to Christianity? Not once in the play does she show the slightest interest in Christ or the Christian faith. Conversion, for her, as it was for most Jewish converts (except the ones, like Shylock, forced to convert on pain of death), is a way of achieving social respectability. She acknowledges that she is “ashamed to be [her] father’s child” (2.3.16), and claims that though she has inherited his blood, she has not inherited his “manners.”

“Manners” in Elizabethan England included not only etiquette but also deportment, taste, and dress. Shylock is an unabashed Jew. He wears a “Jewish gabardine” (1.3.106), on which Antonio spits, he attends the synagogue, and he consorts with other Jews. There is another bias present, too, in the difference that the Christians see between Shylock and Jessica. When Shylock, lamenting Jessica’s betrayal, says she is his flesh and blood, Salerio and Solanio tauntingly retort that Shylock’s flesh is “jet,” that is, black, while hers is “ivory” or white (3.1.33).

Jessica’s desire to convert may be understandable, given the way that all Christian characters in the play (except Bassanio) use the word “Jew” as a term of abuse, systematically coupling it with “devil” and “dog.” The husband she chooses, though, is an unashamed Jew-hater. And not all Christians in Shakespeare’s era were Jew-haters. For example, the German polymath Cornelius Agrippa (1486-1535) was not only a radical proto-feminist but also a great admirer of the Kabbalah, which he tried to integrate with other streams of knowledge. His opponents accused him of being a Judaizing heretic.

Lorenzo is just the sort of simplistic hater who would have joined Agrippa’s opponents. He declares:

If e’er the Jew her father come to heaven,

It will be for his gentle daughter’s sake;

And never dare misfortune cross her foot

Unless she do it under this excuse:

That she is issue to a faithless Jew. (2.4.32-36)

Lorenzo’s reasoning here has nothing to do with Shylock’s personality. It is entirely based on his belief that Jews are “faithless,” that is, infidels, and therefore will not go to heaven.

If Jessica hopes to gain social status by marriage, Lorenzo hopes for financial profit. Jessica is a wealthy man’s only child. Many daughters in Shakespeare’s plays run away from their fathers’ homes, eloping with lovers of whom their fathers disapprove. Jessica is the only one who steals her father’s wealth when she elopes. Lorenzo and his rabble of friends come to collect her from her father’s house. He says sarcastically, “Here dwells my father Jew” (2.6.26), adding that he will help his friends when they choose to “play the thieves for wives” (2.6.24).

However, Lorenzo steals more than a wife. As he later acknowledges, punning on “steal” as in sneak away and “steal” as in rob, Jessica has chosen a spendthrift: “In such a night/Did Jessica steal from the wealthy Jew/And with an unthrift love did run from Venice/As far as Belmont” (5.1.15-17). “Unthrift” is a synonym for “spendthrift.”

From the window, Jessica throws her father’s money and jewels down to him, gleefully saying she will “gild” herself with more ducats before she descends to join them. At this, Gratiano, one of the worst Jew-haters in the play, exclaims that she is “a gentle and no Jew” (2.6.52). There is a savage irony in this pun on gentle/gentile, which other Christians too employ in the play. None of them, except Bassanio, is even remotely gentle in the sense of “kind” although many claim to be gentlemen.

How much money does Jessica steal? Among other jewels, she takes a diamond worth 2000 ducats. A ducat was a gold coin. Each Venetian ducat contained about 3.5 grams of gold, so this diamond would be the equivalent of about $ 3.5 million today. After her elopement, Jessica becomes a wastrel like her husband and spends in Genoa 80 ducats in one night. This amount is the approximate equivalent of $200,000 today. Elizabethans would have been reminded of the prodigal son, who wasted his father’s substance.

Worst of all, Jessica barters a turquoise ring, belonging to her father, for a monkey. Her mother gave this ring to her father when they were engaged. Jessica thus not only shows complete disregard for her father’s feelings but also for her dead mother. This is the only time a turquoise appears in Shakespeare’s writings therefore the choice of gem is significant. The turquoise was a rare gem imported from the Middle East, and signified protection and enduring love.

Shylock famously names his wife (the only time he does so in the play) when he is told about his daughter’s disposing of it: “It was my turquoise; I had it of Leah when I was a bachelor. I would not have given it for a wilderness of monkeys” (3.1.100). This ring plays no role in the plot. It serves only to humanize Shylock and give him a past. But it also sheds light on Jessica’s callous frivolity. It is fitting that she exchanges the ring for a monkey. In medieval and Renaissance paintings, monkeys and apes are symbols of vice and folly.

When she joins Lorenzo and his companions, having just robbed the house her father entrusted to her, Lorenzo remarks admiringly, “And true she is, as she hath proved herself. … wise, fair, and true” (2.6. 56-57). This is a lot like calling Iago “honest” although those who do so are unaware of Iago’s real character while Lorenzo participates in the robbery. A better comment on Jessica robbing her father might be: “She hath betrayed her father and may thee” (Othello), a line which applies more to Jessica than to Desdemona.

Jessica’s conversion does her little good in terms of changing Christians’ minds about her status. Immediately after she appears in Belmont, married to Lorenzo and therefore a Christian, Gratiano refers to them as “Lorenzo and his infidel” (3.2.216). Christians viewed converted Jews as Jews, not as Christians. Launcelot, an idler who is first Shylock’s and then Bassanio’s servant, teasingly tells Jessica that she is damned because her father is a Jew, and refers to the Hebrew Bible to say that the fathers’ sins are visited on the children. She smugly responds by quoting the Christian Bible, “I shall be saved by my husband. He hath made me a Christian” (3.5.16-17).

She is mistaken, of course. Hitler did not invent the idea that a drop of Jewish blood was enough to declare a Christian Jewish. In 1594, just a couple of years before The Merchant of Venice appeared, Queen Elizabeth’s Portuguese physician, Dr Roderigo Lopes, a member of a family that had converted to Christianity, was falsely accused of treason and of conspiring with the Spanish to poison the Queen. Conspiring to poison Christians was a common charge against Jewish doctors across Europe. Witnesses were tortured to extract confessions, and Lopes was publicly executed by hanging, drawing and quartering, a particularly painful form of death.

Lopes had been born and raised a Catholic (the Inquisition had forced his father to convert) and was exiled from Portugal on the charge of secretly practising Judaism. But he always insisted that he was a good Christian. On the scaffold, Lopes declared that he loved the Queen as much as he did Jesus Christ. The crowd reacted with roars of laughter, since they saw him as a Jew who could not love Jesus.

The Christians in The Merchant of Venice tolerate Jessica as Lorenzo’s wife but largely ignore her. She hardly speaks and hardly anyone speaks to her when she is with Portia and others in Belmont.

Desdemona, in Othello, abandons her father and remains perfectly cheerful thereafter, never again asking after him or mentioning him, so her relatives do not tell her that he has died of a broken heart. Jessica is worse, because she mentions her father only to betray him to his enemies. She intervenes in their conversation to eagerly report on her father and other Jews:

When I was with him I have heard him swear

To Tubal and to Chus, his countrymen,

That he would rather have Antonio’s flesh

Than twenty times the value of the sum

That he did owe him; and I know, my lord,

If law, authority, and power deny not,

It will go hard with poor Antonio. (3.2.282-88)

Notice that she refers to other Jews as members of her father’s community, not hers. She is like the wicked son in the Passover questions, who asks what the seder means to his parents, not to him.

Shylock, on the other hand, wants revenge on Antonio, not just because Antonio has wronged him personally but because Antonio has poured contempt on his people: “He hath disgraced me, and hindered me half a million, laughed at my losses, mocked at my gains, scorned my nation, thwarted my bargains, cooled my friends, heated mine enemies, and what's his reason? I am a Jew” (3.1.45-48). If Jessica expects attention for reporting on her father, she does not obtain it. No one responds to her report. Instead, Portia asks Bassanio to tell her about Antonio.

Many commentators have noticed that in the romantic moonlight scene towards the end of the play, Jessica and Lorenzo recall various moonlit nights in literature but all of them are inauspicious. They list lovers who betrayed each other, such as Troilus and Cressida, Aeneas and Dido, and lovers who were destroyed, such as Pyramus and Thisbe. Finally, Jessica refers to Medea who gathered herbs by moonlight to kill her father-in-law. This reminds one of Jessica herself who conspired with others to destroy her father.

In the only sensible speech he makes in the play, Gratiano, immediately after we are first introduced to Lorenzo and Jessica, is discussing the couple with his friends. He remarks, “who riseth from a feast/with that keen appetite that he sits down…? All things that are/Are with more spirit chased than enjoyed” (2.6.9-10,13-14). Taken together, these scenes hint at trouble to come.

Shylock is devastated by the loss both of his daughter and of an enormous part of his wealth. The Venetians mock him, and many commentators do too. But for Jews, who might have to go into exile at any moment, gold and jewels were the only moveable wealth that they could carry with them, and thus represented survival. His daughter has tried to rob him of life and living, as Antonio does in the end.

When Antonio wins the legal battle, thanks to Portia’s dishonest manoeuvres, he takes half of Shylock’s estate to put “in use” and to give, when he dies, to “the gentleman/That stole his daughter” (5.1.382-83). The reference to stealing is a deliberate insult and “in use” is the same term that Shylock had employed, when he said that Antonio has often abused him “for use of that which is mine own” (1.3.107). In a financial context, the term “in use” usually (and throughout this play) refers to lending on interest. Antonio also forces Shylock to convert to Christianity on pain of death, and makes him write a deed of gift, giving all he has “Unto his son Lorenzo and his daughter” (5.1.388).

Thus, both father and daughter are converted to Christianity, one under the threat of death, the other for social status. Wealth passes from Jessica’s father to her husband, a

Jew to a Christian, with her tagged on as an afterthought. It was to avoid this kind of disempowerment that Queen Elizabeth refused to marry. Jessica’s last line in the play reveals an unexpected melancholy: “I am never merry when I hear sweet music” (5.1.69).

At the very end of the play, during the supposedly happy ending, Portia and Nerissa reveal Shylock’s unhappy fate to Lorenzo:

“There do I give to you and Jessica

From the rich Jew a special deed of gift,

After his death of all he dies possessed of. (5.1.288-94)

Lorenzo reacts with characteristic greed: “Fair ladies, you drop manna in the way/ Of starvèd people” (5.1.293-94). “Manna” is an ironic touch, the food of the Israelites in the desert being repurposed here for Christian thieves. Jessica says not a word.

The 1973 TV film directed by John Sichel (Sichel is a Jewish surname so he was probably a Jew),

, in which Lawrence Olivier played Shylock, concludes with Jessica reading the deed of gift after everyone else except Antonio has left. In an almost unbearably moving moment (2.06.24), the Kaddish suddenly swells in the background while Antonio steps towards her and holds out his hand. She glares at him and he leaves. Jessica is briefly alone on stage, then turns quietly and walks out in a different direction from that in which all the other characters have departed.

The director endows Jessica with a touch of remorse here but there is no indication of this in the play. Shakespeare seems to have invented the name Jessica. Some derive it from Hebrew Iscah, meaning to see, to look forth. More likely, it derives from Jesse, meaning gift, which would be ironic since she barters her dead mother’s gift to her father for a monkey. There is also a suggestion of Jezebel, which came to mean an impudent and wicked woman. Shylock tells her not to climb up to the windows and to thrust her head out into the public street (2.5.31). The Biblical Jezebel, with painted eyes and adorned head, looks out of a window to taunt Jehu, and is hurled to her death.

It is suggestive that Shakespeare’s Jew-hating Jew is a young woman. Young women, including Jewish young women, seem to have been most susceptible recently to supporting Hamas, and ignoring history of which they are largely ignorant. This helps them fit in with their peers, as Jessica fits in with Lorenzo and his boon companions. And it involves selling their ancestors’ gifts for a monkey-like imitativeness.

For more on The Merchant of Venice and other plays, see my recent book, Shakespeare’s Re-Visions of History (Primus, 2025). https://www.amazon.com/Shakespeares-Re-Visions-History-Collusion-Resistance/dp/9366273513