Sep 4

Ruth, I am blown away by this post. Thank you. I will be sharing with many fellow landsmen who need to read and think about this. I wish my shakepeare professor in college taught Shakespeare as you do ( today of course my Alma mater views the bard as a dead white writer !).

Sep 4

Erica Jong wrote a wonderful book called Serenissima, which was the backstory, as it were, of the Merchant of Venice. A fictional account where Shakespeare actually went to Venice and encountered Jews, since there actually were none in London at the time. In the book, she writes that the ultimate antisemite of the Merchant of Venice is Jessica, who betrayed her father, and her People, for a man who would never think of her as an equal because no matter what she does she was still always born a Jew.

