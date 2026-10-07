Today is October 7, the third anniversary of the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust, an attack reminiscent of medieval pogroms. In addition to more than 1100 Jews killed, there were others, including Muslim Arabs, Christians, and 30 Thai nationals. More than 30 Thais were also among the 251 people abducted into Gaza.

Had it not been for the bravery of Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and several Israeli Jewish passengers on the September 30, 2026, Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, we would today be mourning at least 182 more people , most of them Israeli Jews. We may have been mourning many more because the terrorist co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami, who is from Oman, had originally planned to murder Captain Machchhar and then quietly fly the plane to Tel Aviv and either crash into Ben Gurion airport or into a tall building in the city.

When I first heard how Captain Machchhar, who was attacked and seriously injured by his terrorist co-pilot, fought back and managed to open the cockpit door, the words that came to my mind were Krishna’s advice to the warrior Arjuna in the Gita, “Remember me and fight” (8.7). I have written before about the Gita’s approach to fighting for the truth and to protect oneself and others: https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/stand-up-and-fight

In an online conversation with Prime Minister Modi, Machchhar said that as he lay on the floor, fighting to open the cockpit door, the Hanuman Chalisa was running through his mind, as he recites it every day during morning worship. The Hanuman Chalisa is a 40-verse song to Hanuman, the divine monkey chieftain. It is one of the two most popular prayers among Hindus today.

Hanuman is worshipped by millions, but especially by athletes and by pilots, because he flew over the sea to help Rama bring back his wife Sita, whom the demon king Ravana had abducted. Hanuman confronted Ravana, who tried to kill him by setting his tail alight. Hanuman used his burning tail as a weapon to set the city on fire. Later Hanuman saved Rama’s brother Lakshmana’s life by going on an impossibly difficult journey to fetch a healing herb from the Himalayas. As he could not recognise the herb, he brought back the mountain. He embodies devotion, intelligence, and physical prowess, which Captain Machchhar demonstrated in action.

Like Hanuman, Captain Machchhar saved his own life, that of 172 passengers, most of them Israeli (mostly Jews but also a few others), eight crew members, and even the life of the murderous terrorist. Had he not opened the cockpit door as he lay in a pool of his blood, the brave and resourceful Israeli passengers could not have rushed in to help him, overpower the terrorist, and save the plane from its nosedive nor could the British and South African pilots have flown the plane to safety. He says that he was sure he was going to die, but the passengers saved his life.

It was a multi-national effort to save the plane, and more than one nation helped save Captain Machchhar’s life too –Israeli dentist Dr Shota Musaev stanched the bleeding, and Saudi Arabian as well as UAE medical personnel took care of him on the ground.

The Gita teaches that all beings are manifestations of divine consciousness and that we should not be arrogant about our successful actions because we never act alone. Thousands of other beings make every action possible.

Some people online have been mocking Captain Machchhar’s surname, which means ‘mosquito.’ From a cosmic perspective, we are all tiny beings. In a critical moment, Machchhar enabled people from many nations to work together and save lives. In recognition of this, the UAE lighted up the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in the Indian colours.

Remembering the divine at the time of death is not as easy as it may sound, especially when death approaches us unexpectedly, as it did for Machchhar. As T. S. Eliot wrote, commenting on the Gita, “the time of death is every moment” (Four Quartets). Chanting a divine name is common to most religions and cultures. When it becomes a habit, one remembers it spontaneously, without effort. This makes it most likely that it will come to mind when one is confronted by death.

Absurd conspiracy theories started swirling around almost as soon as the plane landed. We are told that the plane could not have survived a fight in the cockpit; this is not true because this has happened before. In November 1985, an EgyptAir pilot said he smashed an axe into one of the Palestinians who hijacked his flight during a chaotic Egyptian rescue attempt in Malta that left dozens dead. In 2000, an Alaska Airlines pilot defended his cockpit with the axe when a passenger broke in and tried to crash the flight. We are asked why the oxygen masks did not deploy. Because air pressure in the plane had not dropped.

Conspiracy theories are very old in Europe and have now spread worldwide. The moon landing was a hoax, the Holocaust never happened, and Shakespeare did not write his plays and poems. Not all but most of these theories manage to blame Jews for all the world’s disasters. I traced the history of some of them here: https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/demonic-theories

The question that conspiracy theorists fail to answer is: how and why did thousands of people keep the secret all their lives? In the case of the theory whereby Shakespeare plays were written by someone else, why did his fellow dramatist Ben Jonson write a eulogy to him, why did publishers of several Quartos and the Folio credit him as the author, and why did his home town, Stratford-upon-Avon, honour him so prominently in their church?

In this particular case, all the passengers and crew and their families; the airline; flight trackers, such as Flightradar 24, which show flight traffic in real time; and heads of state, many officials, emergency personnel, and hospital staff in Saudi Arabia and UAE would have had to be in on the hoax.

It is fitting that the pilot who saved the day is an Indian. India and Israel are multicultural, multi-religious democracies that face very similar terrorist challenges. Those who claim that Israel is internationally isolated often forget that India, the world’s largest democracy, is an ally of Israel, and that most Hindus worldwide support Jews and Israel. I wrote about this in more detail here: https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/recurrent-nightmares-and-strong-alliances

Captain Machchhar’s first name, Smit, means ‘smile.’ His actions have given us all occasion to be happy and proud. Whether he will be able to fly again remains to be seen. He has two small children, and a long recovery ahead of him. Jewish Breaking News Fund has started a GoFundMe for him.

A shorter version of this article appeared in the Indian daily, The Hindustan Times, today.