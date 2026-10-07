Ruth Vanita

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Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
4d

Great and moving piece. Thank you for writing it.

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Suzanna Eibuszyc's avatar
Suzanna Eibuszyc
3d

And also fantastic that Captain Machchhar’s two small children got to keep their father. Maybe you could post the link to the GoFundMe page for him and also post it to X.

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