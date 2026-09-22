For centuries, most Christians de-Judaized Jesus and his mother, turning them into Christians before the fact, thus enabling themselves to persecute Jews for killing him. Mary, in particular, was frequently portrayed as blonde, for example, in one of my favourite paintings, Botticelli’s Madonna of the Magnificat.

Today, most Christians have realized that Jesus lived and died a Jew, that his mother and all his apostles as well as St Paul were Jews, and that the conflict over his teachings was between Jews – some who followed him, and others who opposed him. This change began with thinkers like J.N. Darby in the nineteenth century (whose pre-Herzl Zionism I wrote about here: https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/rise-my-soul-a-zionist-song-before) and it has gradually expanded.

However, new ways of de-Judaizing Jesus have appeared. One such attempt is by those who claim that Jesus was a Palestinian, an absurdity that I discussed here: https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/what-i-learnt-last-year Only those extremely ignorant of history would accept this claim, but unfortunately there are many such people.

Another attempt that I recently came across is by those who claim to be spiritual but not religious. One Jim Palmer recently posted on Facebook a long extract from his book Inner Anarchy, which he self-published in 2014. Several other people reposted this extract. Here are parts of it:

“Jesus was not a Christian. He is not the founder of Christianity. …

Christianity emerged later, shaped largely by Paul, generations of theologians, imperial politics, and church councils. Whatever one believes about Christianity, it should never be confused with the life and teaching of Jesus.

Were Jesus alive today, he would not be a Christian. He would stand where he always stood: on the margins of religious certainty, confronting systems that place authority above conscience, ritual above compassion, and doctrine above human flourishing. The same voice that exposed the hypocrisy, fear, and misuse of religious power in the first century would be no less unsettling in the twenty-first.

…. There is a religion-free Jesus who belongs to all humankind. Christianity is one interpretation of him, not his owner. …

If you want to encounter the radical, liberating vision at the heart of his life, you may first need the courage to disentangle Jesus from Christianity itself.”

When I read the first few sentences, I thought the post would point out that Jesus was not a Christian but a Jew. Instead, it erases his Jewishness completely. Palmer’s book calls Jesus a “Palestinian Jew” who was not exactly an atheist but pretty close because he was opposed to the God of organized religion.

Condemnation of Judaism lies just below the surface of Palmer’s screed, when he tells us that Jesus opposed “systems that place authority above conscience, ritual above compassion, and doctrine above human flourishing” and that he “exposed the hypocrisy, fear, and misuse of religious power.” This is clearly a reference to Judaism. Well, the Jewish Prophets also exposed the hypocrisy of those who placed religious ritual above true worship. Isaiah and Amos point out that God hates solemn feasts and sacrifices when the worshippers are unjust and oppressive to the poor. Jesus condemned some hypocritical Jews but not all Jews or Judaism itself.

Next, he cherry-picks the Gospels to tell us, first, that there is a religion-free Jesus, and, second, that Jesus “stood on the margins of religious certainty.” No, he didn’t. He was certain that the Jewish God existed, he began his teaching in the synagogue, almost all his teachings are based on the Jewish Bible (which is the only Bible he had), and after his resurrection, his disciples returned to the synagogue to pray there. You have to omit vast portions of what Jesus said to make him “religion-free.”

When I taught the Bible to first-year undergraduates in humanities, I did not read much secondary material but focused on the text itself. And the text clearly shows Jesus’ Jewishness. First, Jesus belongs to the tribe of Judah and his genealogy is traced back to King David. When his mother Mary is pregnant with him, she sings a song of triumph which echoes the songs of Deborah, Moses and Miriam, Judith, and others in the Bible. Mary’s song concludes with: “He hath helped his servant Israel, in remembrance of his mercy; As he spake to our fathers, to Abraham, and to his seed for ever” (Luke 1: 54-55).

All these songs have one common theme – God throws down the mighty and the powerful, and raises up the weak and powerless: “He hath put down the mighty from their seats, and exalted them of low degree. He hath filled the hungry with good things; and the rich he hath sent empty away” (Luke, 1: 52-53).

This teaching is centrally important for the Jews, who were a tiny people outnumbered by vast armies and repeatedly fighting against tremendous odds. The best symbol of this teaching is Jesus’ ancestor, David, a young, unarmed boy who defeats the mighty Goliath. In his Psalms, David frequently calls on God to save him from his arrogant and cruel enemies.

Jesus’ first public teaching (which Christians call the Sermon on the Mount) focuses on the same themes as Mary’s – the triumph of the underdog. The meek will inherit the earth and the persecuted will be rewarded in heaven. He goes on to say that he has come not to destroy but to fulfil the Law and the Prophets (Torah and Nevi’im), which is the Jewish term for the most important two sections of the Hebrew Bible.

Jesus quotes the Hebrew Bible’s prohibition of killing and of adultery, and interprets them to make them more stringent, forbidding anger without a cause against one’s brother and looking at a woman with lust.

When asked what the most important commandment is, he quotes Deuteronomy 6:5 “And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might.” This is part of the Shema, the central Jewish confession of faith. So much for being opposed to God or being “on the margins of religious certainty.”

Jesus adds that the second most important commandment is, “Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself” (Leviticus 19:18). He says that the Law and the Prophets are based on these two commandments God gave to Moses. Many people think that loving your neighbour as yourself is Jesus’ own idea, invented by him. In fact, it is a direct quotation from the Jewish Bible.

Most of Jesus’ miracles are likewise modelled on miracles performed by the Jewish Prophets, and that is why Jews understood them immediately. Jesus multiplies a few loaves and fishes into enough to feed a crowd; much earlier, the Prophet Elisha feeds a crowd of 100 men with 20 small loaves, and after they are full, plenty is left over (2 Kings 4:42–44). Prophet Elisha also helps a poor widow by multiplying her small flask of oil into many pots of oil that she uses to repay her debts (2 Kings 4: 1-7).

Jesus’ first miracle is changing water into wine. Earlier Jewish Prophets had changed many substances. Moses changed the water of the Nile into blood and made bitter water sweet for the Israelites in the desert. Both Moses and Aaron change their wooden sticks into snakes and back again into sticks. Prophet Elisha neutralizes poisonous herbs in a stew and changes contaminated water into pure water.

Jesus heals blind, deaf, lame, and mentally disturbed people and also lepers. This is in the tradition of earlier Jewish Prophets. Isaiah cured King Hezekiah of a fatal illness (Isaiah 38: 1-21). A prophet cured King Jeroboam’s withered hand (1 Kings 13: 1-6). Moses set up a bronze serpent and those who were bitten by poisonous snakes were cured when they looked at it (Numbers 21:9). Most importantly, Prophet Elisha cured Naaman of leprosy (2 Kings 5: 1-14).

Jesus brings several dead people back to life - a widow’s son, Jairus’ dead daughter, Lazarus, and ultimately himself; the Prophet Elijah brings a widow’s dead son back to life (1 Kings 17: 17-24) and also brings the Shunnamite woman’s dead son back to life. Helping widows in particular is based on the Jewish law, which mandates that farmers leave some grain in the fields for widows, orphans and strangers (Deuteronomy 24: 19-21). Ruth and Naomi are widows who benefit from this law, as Ruth goes into the fields to pick up the left-over grain. The law also required farmers to set aside part of the harvest every third year for widows, orphans, and strangers. God is called the defender of widows (Psalm 68.5) and those who mistreat widows and fatherless children are cursed (Exodus 22: 21-24).

Jesus often teaches through parables, stories that have a symbolic meaning, and so did the Jewish Prophets before him. An example is the story that the Prophet Nathan tells King David to point out his wrongdoing. Jesus’ parable about the sower who sows the seed is especially close to the parable of the farmer who methodically prepares his field (Isaiah 28: 24-28).

It is partly because Jesus’ teachings and miracles are so close to those of the Jewish Prophets that he acquired such a large following among the Jews whom he taught.

Jesus called himself the Son of God but so did King David. In Psalm 2, David declares, “the Lord hath said unto me, Thou art my Son; this day have I begotten thee” (Psalm 2.7). The voice heard when Jesus is immersed in the river Jordan says the same thing, “Thou art my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.” Psalm 2 concludes with an instruction, “Kiss the Son, lest he be angry, and ye perish from the way, when his wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed are all they that put their trust in him.” Jesus too displays anger on occasion and tells his disciples to believe in him. Luke 3: 38 also calls Adam “the son of God.”

Jesus calls himself “son of man” about 80 times. This is his favourite epithet for himself. And guess where he got that epithet? From the Jewish Bible, where God addresses Ezekiel as “son of man” close to 90 times.

Jesus’ life follows the trajectory of Jews in his time. His mother makes the ritual sacrifice after he is born and presents him as an infant at the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem. He goes to this Temple when he is 12 and joins religious debates there. He teaches in the Temple and clears it of those he sees as wrong-doers. Just as the Jewish Prophets did before him, he condemns Jewish hypocrites who pretend to follow the law while violating it. He frequently compares himself to the Jewish Prophets. He compares his persecution to theirs, and predicts that he will be killed as several of them were killed.

He goes to Jerusalem to observe Passover, and reinterprets its ritual. I have often been struck by how similar the rituals of Passover and Communion are, with the breaking and sharing of bread and the drinking of wine. Many Jews hail Jesus as the King of Israel (John 12: 13) when he enters Jerusalem and the Romans condemn him as a pretended King of the Jews.

Most of Jesus’ ideas come from the Jewish Bible but he has some ideas of his own.

These ideas are all conducive to an ascetic life. First, he contradicts Moses’ law regarding fighting back. While the Jewish law prescribes “an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth,” Jesus says that if someone slaps one cheek, one should turn the other and should freely give away one’s outer garment to anyone who takes one’s inner garment.

The Jewish law allows divorce and remarriage but Jesus forbids both, saying that remarriage is adultery. Jesus is opposed to wealth, property, marriage, and family. He advises a rich young man to give away all his possessions and another man not to bother about his old father but to “let the dead bury their dead.” He advises poverty, and says that no one could be his disciple unless he hated his father, mother, wife, children, siblings, and his own life (Luke 14: 26). Jesus’ teachings about eternal heaven and hell come from his own time, not from the Prophets, and he expected the world to come to an end soon, hence his advice to disregard family and property.

Paul, who remained celibate like Jesus, drew the natural conclusion, saying that a married man tries to please his wife while a single man tries to please God, therefore, celibacy is better than marriage but if celibacy is accompanied by unquenchable burning desire, then one should marry.

It is precisely Jesus’ original teachings that almost all Christians have naturally downplayed because they would make a normal life and society impossible. The Catholic Church compromised by having monks and nuns renounce family life and embrace celibacy and poverty, and by forbidding divorce and remarriage. It has now compromised further since large numbers of Catholics do divorce and remarry. Protestantism has explained away these teachings in order to allow marriage, divorce, remarriage, and the accumulation of wealth.

Clearly, therefore, Jesus can be interpreted in various ways, and those who wish to select a few sayings of his to create a near-atheist, non-Jewish, non-Christian Jesus in their own image are free to do so but they should not spread misinformation by claiming that the historical figure was “religion-free.”