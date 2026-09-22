Ruth Vanita

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Edelman's avatar
Robert Edelman
7d

Instead of staying in the U.S. this past July 4 to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States, NYC First Lady Rama Duwaji flew to Mallorca, Spain, for an Islamic spiritual retreat, and then on to Corsica for another Islamic retreat, this one about Maryam, aka Mary, the mother of Jesus. Maryam is the only woman mentioned by name in the Quran. The organizers of the meeting in Corsica described Maryam as a “Palestinian woman” giving birth under occupation. Never mind that it was the Roman Empire that was the occupying power, and that “Palestine” was invented by the Romans 135 years after Jesus was born in an attempt to erase all history of the Hasmonean Kingdom of Judea. Mary was a Jew, not a Palestinian.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ruth Vanita
Steve S's avatar
Steve S
7dEdited

This was an exceptional essay, though I have a different view of the “eye for an eye, and tooth for a tooth” portion. I have never seen these words as fighting words, but as instruction on how to rectify a wrong done to another, how to atone. If you take out a man’s eye, give him your eye, if you take out a man’s tooth, give him your tooth. An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. These are metaphors for how far one must go to rectify a wrong done to another,

I find Jesus’s less quoted instruction from the Sermon on the Mount , probably given when he thought Roman spies had left, though I strongly suspect they had not, and which no doubt played a huge role in why Rome considered his teachings a threat. Jesus said, “Give not thy gifts to the dogs. Neither cast thy pearls before swine, lest they trample them, and then turn and rend you.” Matthew 7:6

Reply
Share
6 replies by Ruth Vanita and others
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ruth Vanita · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture