Navaratri (literally, nine nights), the Hindu holy day of Goddesses, has just begun. It overlaps every year with the Jewish High Holy Days. This year, the first night, 22 September, coincided with the first evening of Rosh Hashanah.

Navaratri commemorates the triumph of female energy over demonic forces of robbery, murder, rape, and abduction. In June, I wrote about Krishna justifying a war of self-defence in the Bhagavad-Gita https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/stand-up-and-fight

The same idea is expressed in a popular form through the story of the Goddess’s war against demons. This story appears in a section of the Markandeya Purana. The section is known as Devi Mahatmya (the Greatness of the Goddess). Durga, the fierce Goddess, and Kali, her even fiercer form, make their first-ever appearance in this text. Both Goddesses are aspects of Parvati, wife of Shiva, who appears considerably earlier, in the epics. The Markandeya Purana was composed in the first half of the first millennium AD, quite a while after the Bhagavad-Gita (which is part of the epic Mahabharata).

In the narrative known as Devi Mahatmya (the Greatness of the Goddess), a demon king who has subdued the Gods in battle, sends his generals and troops, one after the other, to fight the Goddess, giving them orders to bring her to him by force, and to drag her by the hair, kicking and screaming (6.4). He tells them to kill her lion and to tie up the Goddess.

With the help of a number of other Goddesses, including the Goddess of Wisdom, who disables the demons with her knowledge, Durga defeats many demons and finally the king himself. Some of the demons are very hard to destroy because they are elusive shape-shifters. They also produce clones of themselves. One demon, when he is wounded, drips blood on the ground and a fresh demon springs up from each drop of blood (8.41). He appears to be indestructible but Kali defeats him by drinking his blood as it falls, before it can hit the ground. The composite Goddess thus accomplishes what all the Gods could not.

Each of the nine nights of Navaratri is dedicated to a different Goddess. The line-up of Goddesses varies in different parts of the country, but the tenth day is always dedicated to Durga. Durga rides a lion, who is the symbol of her power as a warrior and also of disciplined and harnessed energy.

This tenth day, known as Vijayadashami (Tenth Day of Victory) coincides every year with another major holy day, Dashehra, which celebrates the victory of epic hero Rama over the demon Ravana who had abducted his wife and held her captive for about a year. Rama is one of the ten incarnations of Preserver God Vishnu. He fights not just to rescue his wife but to rescue the people from an oppressive king, whom he replaces with the king’s compassionate brother.

The nine nights of Goddess worship are also the nights when the entire story of Rama is enacted by ordinary people in villages and city neighbourhoods throughout north India. The performances continue through much of each night. The battle and the drama culminate on the tenth day in victory. On this final day, at twilight, huge effigies of three demons (Ravana, his son, and his brother), filled with fireworks, are set alight by the actor playing Rama, who fires arrows at them.

These festivals celebrating victory in a just war show that Hinduism (unlike Jainism) does not advocate absolute non-violence. Although Hinduism considers peace and non-violence primary virtues and almost every worship ritual ends with the words Shanti, Shanti, Shanti (Peace, Peace, Peace), Hinduism also endorses fighting a war to defend oneself, one’s community and, especially, to protect the weak and to rescue captives.

The Gods equip Goddess Durga with their faculties and weapons, and then sing a 21-verse hymn, praising her as the enchanting one, who causes the world, creates attraction to it, and also liberates us from this attraction. Each verse celebrates her as established ‘in all beings’ as consciousness, intelligence, sleep, hunger, thirst, memory, peace, compassion, motherhood, light, delusion, and many other states. Most of the verses take the same form, with only one word substituted, for example:

Ya Devi Sarva-Bhuteshu Shakti-Rupena Samsthita |

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

To that Goddess who, in all that exists, abides in the form of strength [Shakti],

Salutations to her, salutations to her, salutations again and again. (5. 32-34)

This is not unique to the Goddess. Every God and Goddess is a form of the universal divine, and is manifested in everything that exists. In the Bhagavad-Gita, Krishna is similarly described as the best among heroes, feminine attributes, mountains, elephants, snakes, rivers, and so on.

Goddesses are praised in the earliest Hindu scriptures, the Vedas. The Rig Veda was probably composed around 1500 BC. In it, various river Goddesses appear, among them Saraswati, who developed into the Goddess of wisdom, education, and the arts. She is identified with Vak, Goddess of Speech, and praised in a famous hymn as the Supreme Goddess, creator and preserver of the universe. Lakshmi or Sri, Goddess of Prosperity, also appears in a hymn in the Rig Veda.

The third in the supreme trinity of Goddesses is Durga and she, again, is a triune Goddess. She has three dimensions and forms, Durga, Kali, and Parvati. This is similar to the Greek triad of Persephone, Artemis (Diana), and Hecate. The nine nights of Navaratri begin with the first night of the waxing moon. Parvati is the bright form, Durga the intermediate form, and Kali the dark form. All are worshipped as mothers, even Kali, who is fearsome to look at. She wears a garland of skulls and a waistband of severed arms, her tongue drips blood, and she inhabits battlegrounds and cremation grounds.

This is because there is no devil or eternal damnation in the Hindu worldview. Hinduism is not a form of monotheism but of monism. Monism means that ultimately all is one. The divine is immanent in the visible universe and also beyond it, and all beings are manifestations of the divine. Therefore, violent and terrifying aspects of the universe are also part of the divine.

Death is part of the endless cycle wherein individual beings as well as worlds are born, die, and are reborn in a myriad forms. Liberation from the cycle occurs when one sheds attachment to the ego and realizes one’s oneness with the divine. A liberated being does not fear or hate either life or death. Death too can take a maternal form, bringing peace to one who views her in that way.

Demons, who are always portrayed as wealthy and powerful, are not devils. They are people intoxicated with the ego who imagine they can control the world and the future. They too are capable of liberation. The Gods praise the Goddess for having compassion for her enemies even as she destroys them (4.21) because they too can attain higher worlds (4.19). She drinks liquor before she fights, and she laughs and roars at them, but she does not hate them. She is called ‘extremely gentle and extremely fierce’.

Navaratri is celebrated differently by different Hindu communities. In Bengal, in eastern India, the nine days are dedicated to cultural performances and contests, along with worship ceremonies. Bengali worshippers tend to eat rich food, including meat and fish, during these days. They also follow the folk belief that Ganesh, Lakshmi and Saraswati, are children of Durga and thus subordinate to her. This belief is not found in any Hindu scripture and is not accepted in other regions.

In most communities elsewhere, even non-vegetarians refrain from eating flesh and eggs during Navaratri. Many people refrain from grains and lentils as well and eat one light meal a day, consisting of vegetables, fruit and milk.

In Gujarat, in western India, people of all ages dress up, gather in thousands, and perform the garba dance while musicians sing. The word garba comes from garbha, meaning womb. The most sacred space in a temple where the image of the deity stands is known as garbha griha or womb house. The dance is thus offered to the Goddess, who is the origin of the universe.

Many Tamils, especially those who have small children, create an elaborate display of icons, dolls, and toys, arranged in a step-formation, in their homes. This is known as Golu or Dolls’ Festival. It allows children to express their creativity and is connected to the idea that during Navaratri, Durga returns to her parental home from her husband Shiva’s home in the Himalayas. During this vacation with her parents, she relaxes and plays like a beloved child. Worship is conducted both in public and at home.

On the tenth day, images of Durga are carried in procession to rivers or the sea and immersed there. This type of immersion also concludes some other festivals, such as the festival of Ganesh. It symbolizes the facts of birth, dissolution, and rebirth, the endless cycle of coming and going, arriving and departing, which constitutes existence.

