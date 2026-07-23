Ruth Vanita

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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
Jul 23

Ruth,

You nailed the exact moment the life was sucked out of Homeland, but let’s call the disease by its actual name: Mandy Patinkin’s ego and shameless ideological self-hatred.

The show didn't just accidentally drift into bad writing; it was deliberately hijacked from the inside. When Homeland started, it inherited the raw, unvarnished DNA of Gideon Raff’s Hatufim (Prisoners of War). It understood the brutal, ground-level realities of Middle Eastern counter-terrorism. It didn't pretend that war was a cozy academic debate, and it certainly didn't pretend that genocidal jihadists were just "misunderstood kids with bad childhoods."

Then came Patinkin.

The moment he leveraged his actor clout to grab executive producer credits in Season 6, the series stopped being an edge-of-your-seat espionage thriller and turned into a therapeutic outlet for his own Hollywood guilt. Patinkin—a classic JINO who has made a secondary career out of lecturing the world about Israel's supposed sins while ignoring the barbarians at the gate—decided that the real villain wasn't Islamist terror. In his sanitized, champagne-socialist worldview, the real monsters were the CIA, the FBI, the Mossad, and the very concept of Jewish self-defense.

To appease his own delicate sensibilities and curry favor with the red-carpet crowd, Patinkin completely gutted Saul Berenson. Saul was originally written as a hard-nosed, pragmatic intelligence heavyweight who knew exactly who and what he was dealing with. Under Patinkin’s thumb, Saul morphed into a preachy, moralizing mouthpiece lecturing his own sister about "occupied land" while making excuses for guys who post suicide-bombing videos.

The rewrite was so utterly detached from reality that actual terror groups like Hezbollah and Hamas must have been howling with laughter. Imagine being an active jihadist watching American prestige television rewrite your entire genocidal strategy into a tragic misunderstanding caused by a mean FBI informant. It is the ultimate Western delusion: convincing yourself that the people who want to wipe you off the map are just victims of bad American foreign policy.

You tracked the symptoms perfectly, but the core diagnosis is simple. When you hand the keys of a gritty, reality-based show over to an actor who cares more about virtue-signaling to the anti-Israel mob than telling the truth, the show doesn't just go off the tracks—it wrecks itself entirely. And as the 50% drop in ratings proved, normal people don't pay for a subscription just to be lectured by a guy undergoing a public identity crisis.

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James Golden's avatar
James Golden
Jul 23

Great piece, like all of Ruth's work.

"... she has suddenly pivoted 360 degrees ..."

It would be 180 or 90 degrees, but not 360 degrees, because that puts you where you started and is not a change at all.

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