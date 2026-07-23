Cinema and television in Europe and America are not only driving out Jews from fields they have helped to shape but are also reshaping themselves to placate Israel-haters. I realized this while watching two shows and tracing their development – Homeland and The Girl from Oslo.

Israel-haters who excuse and justify Islamist terrorism condemned both shows as ‘racist’ and ‘Islamophobic’ because they depicted Arab terrorists as ruthless killers. This was expected. What is troubling is that both shows reversed course in similar ways.

In Homeland Season 5, CIA officer Carrie Mathison, who has spent four seasons battling Islamist terrorism in various countries, and has seen her lover and fellow operative, Brody, abandoned by the force and hanged in Iran, decides to leave the CIA and “be a Mom” to her daughter. She takes a job as security officer for a charitable foundation in Berlin. Perhaps she is not equipped for any other kind of job. What is not understandable is why she agrees to accompany the foundation’s director to a refugee camp in Lebanon. Surely it was precisely this kind of chaos that she wanted to escape?

Perhaps it is as impossible to escape a CIA past as it is to escape a gangster past. Carrie discovers that her Islamist enemies have not forgotten her and are determined to murder her. One way to get some protection would be to rejoin the CIA once she has proved her worth at the end of Season 5 by foiling a terrorist plot to gas Berlin with sarin.

Instead, at the beginning of Season 6 we find that she has suddenly pivoted 360 degrees and is now working for a Muslim organization in the U.S. that provides legal aid to Muslims (who knew she had legal expertise?). Soon enough, she is providing help and comfort to home-grown would-be terrorists.

If she is tired of high-risk CIA work and wants to live a normal life and protect her daughter, why would she choose only jobs that bring her into contact with terrorists? Is she not capable of doing any other kind of work? No one asks these obvious questions.

The ideological turn-around in Homeland began towards the end of Season 5, which displays sympathy for a terrorist called Qasim because he injects Carrie’s colleague and one-time love interest, Peter Quinn, with an antidote when the terrorist group subjects him to unspeakable torture by gassing him with sarin. Qasim could go to the police to stop the sarin attack on Quinn and the impending attack on Berlin but he says he cannot betray his “brothers.” The antidote saves Quinn’s life but reduces him to a wreck and drags him through extended torture in Season 6 – a continuation of the torture to which the show has subjected him in earlier seasons.

Qasim is shot by his terrorist cousin when, at the last minute, he tries to stop the attack on Berlin, and Carrie then recites an Islamic verse over him as he dies. Is it Qasim’s death that brings about Carrie’s complete change of heart or is it her mentor Saul’s temporary abandonment of her or is it her trauma born of the CIA’s abandonment of Brody and of Quinn?

We don’t know. All we know is that in Season 6 she and her colleague in the Muslim legal aid organization aggressively defend Sekou, a son of Muslim Nigerian immigrants, who makes and posts anti-U.S. videos glorifying terrorist suicide bombings at sites in the U.S. and denouncing U.S. foreign policy. He boasts that he knows what “protected speech” is, and Carrie plays the righteous defender of his speech.

When she manages to free Sekou from jail, he immediately posts another video outing an FBI informant. But this is all the fault of the evil FBI who provoked him in the first place when one of its undercover agents encouraged him on his terrorist-supporting path. According to Carrie, Sekou is just a “confused kid” and the CIA has “demonized an entire community.”

Without going into too many more details, suffice it to say that the chief villains after this turn out to be the Russians, the CIA and the FBI (in other words, the U.S.), and, no prizes for guessing who else– Israel, of course. Mossad becomes a primary villain. In cahoots with CIA operative Dar Adal, they leak false intelligence to convince the President that Iran is secretly developing its nuclear weapons program. When Saul tries to investigate this lie, Mossad arrests him.

Americans are even worse and turn out to be treasonous. Dar Adal blows up Sekou in his van, and falsely frames it as a suicide bombing. A general from the Department of Defense plots to kill the President, who is saved by Quinn and Carrie. A bonus is that Dar Adal, the ultimate villain, is a gay man who molested Quinn as a child and tries to take away Carrie’s child from her.

This complete turn-around in the show seemed inexplicable until I discovered that Mandy Patinkin, the actor who plays Saul, Carrie’s mentor in the CIA, became a producer of the show from Season 6 onwards. Patinkin has condemned Israel for the war with Hamas, and has declared that Israel is doing to Gaza what the Holocaust did to Jews. He has been on this path for a long time. In 2021, he posted a thread on X, advocating ““liberation in particular for the Palestinian people, who have endured over 50 years of a brutal and dehumanizing occupation by the State of Israel.” Although he says he supports the existence of Israel, his statement is opposed to its existence because “Palestinians” consider all of Israel to be their land which has been “occupied.”

No wonder that the character Saul Berenson (played by Patinkin), who is an anti-Zionist Jew, starts spouting the Palestinian narrative from Season 6 onwards. The character Saul becomes the actor Patinkin. Saul tells his Israeli-American sister that she has come to a place which is not hers and where she doesn’t belong. He accuses her of driving people from their homes and bulldozing their villages. Patinkin even acknowledged that from Season 6 onwards, Islamists would no longer be the bad guys on Homeland and that we would be surprised by who the bad guys are.[1]

Well, we were briefly surprised but we soon understood what was going on, even without knowing about Patinkin’s control over the show, so we stopped watching. Saul’s and Carrie’s unexplained ideological transformations were unconvincing, Carrie’s morphing into the President’s chief advisor on the Middle East was absurd, and the show rapidly became unwatchable. Homeland’s ratings plunged when it turned politically correct. Viewership by Season 8 had dropped by more than 50% compared to Season 1.

What surprised me was the way The Girl from Oslo, a Norwegian-Israeli production, followed almost exactly the same trajectory as Homeland. Season 1, released in 2021, focuses on a Norwegian mother, Alex, whose daughter, Pia is taken hostage by Daesh/ISIS while visiting a beach in Sinai, Egypt. Like Homeland, this show too had the one sympathetic terrorist character. He was the one who got Pia and two Israeli young people abducted but he later develops a conscience and helps them escape. In the end, his erstwhile comrade shoots him.

Like Homeland, The Girl from Oslo was also attacked as racist and Islamophobic. Also like Homeland, The Girl from Oslo had an anti-Israel actor. Anneke Von der Lippe, the Norwegian who played Alex, declined to appear in Season 2 because she did not want to be part of a “pro-Israel” show.

Season 2 was released in 2025. By then, Norway had come out as one of the most anti-Israel European countries. In 2024, Norway recognized Palestine as a state. Norway also backed investigations by the International Court of Justice (whose jurisdiction neither Israel nor the U.S. accepts) regarding Israeli presence in the so-called “occupied territories” and stated that it would act on warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (to which neither Israel nor the U.S. is a signatory), which includes a warrant for the arrest of Netanyahu.

No wonder then that in Season 2, there are no Islamist terrorists in sight. The villains are neo-Nazis who are all white people. Pia goes to volunteer at a camp in Greece, which houses Muslim refugees, many of whom are illegal immigrants. Her adoptive father, a Norwegian lawyer, works to defend these immigrants, which is why the neo-Nazis target him and Pia. Her Israeli father Arik, who was endangered by her first foolish foray into Sinai, is now endangered by her foray into Greece.

If you had been kidnapped and held in the Sinai desert by ISIS, had witnessed terrorists cut your fellow-hostage’s throat and videotape the murder, and had been almost killed by said terrorists, would you be likely to go and work with Middle Eastern refugees in yet another foreign country? Perhaps only if you were a character such as Carrie or Pia, on a show that has now decided that all Muslims are oppressed victims and the real villains are not terrorists but anyone who opposes the uncontrolled immigration of Muslims into Europe.

Thank the Gods for the makers of Fauda (Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz) who depict Arabs (both Gazan Arabs and Israeli Arabs,) as nuanced characters and certainly not as unredeemable villains, but who do not tailor their vision to please anti-Israel forces. Even the New York Times selected Fauda as one of the best ten TV shows in the world.

The show does not turn all “Palestinians” into villains. There are several sympathetic characters among them, and the lead Israeli character Doron is as fluent in Arabic as in Hebrew and completely comfortable amongst Arabs. At the end of Season 4, when he and his team seem to be at death’s door, they hold hands and Doron recites Sh’ma Israel but also says Bismillah.

Nevertheless, I appreciated Raz’s clarity when he was asked about the New York Times and others’ critiques of Fauda’s depiction of Palestinians: “We are Israelis. We are writing an Israeli show. The narrative is Israeli. Me and Avi are Zionists. I want to tell all those critics who ask us to bring in Palestinian writers, ‘You know, if Palestinians want to write a show, they should write a show.’ That’s it.”[2]

[1] https://www.timesofisrael.com/homeland-star-says-show-trying-to-do-right-by-muslims/

[2]

44.00-45.00.