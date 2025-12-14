Today, on the first day of Hanukkah, two Muslim terrorists in Sydney, Australia, attacked Jews who were celebrating the festival, and killed 12, injuring 29. A month ago, on 10 November, just 20 days after Diwali, a Muslim terrorist committed a suicide bombing in Delhi, India, killing 15 and injuring more than 20.

Both India and Israel have had to fight repeated battles of self-defence. I wrote about one of those battles last month: https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/recurrent-nightmares-and-strong-alliances Terrorist attacks are often timed to coincide with Jewish and Hindu holy days. On October 29, 2005, coordinated bombings hit crowded markets in New Delhi just before Diwali, killing more than 60 and injuring more than 200 people. The October 7, 2003 massacre in Israel occurred on the holy day of Simchat Torah.

In much of the Western world, Hanukkah and Diwali have been incorporated into the “Happy Holidays” of winter. The word “holiday,” which means “holy day,” has become increasingly detached from its meaning and now refers mainly to a winter break.

These two winter holidays receive more attention than others in the Jewish and Hindu canon because they occur in the month or two before Christmas. All these days are now supposed to be about dispelling the cold and darkness of winter by lighting lamps and candles. The illuminations are supposed to symbolise destroying the darkness of hatred with the light and warmth of love.

In India and Israel, where these holy days originated, the winter months are somewhat darker than the summer ones, because both countries are in the northern hemisphere. But winter days are not extremely dark and cold as they are in northern Europe, Canada, and much of north America. Also, every holy day in the world, whether celebrated in winter or summer, involves light. No holy day that I know of is celebrated in darkness.

Children’s books today focus on the light-in- darkness motif. They might mention the wars that precede the lights but the emphasis is on joy, which is an understandable choice for children. But even Hanukkah, Diwali and winter or holiday parties for adults, especially those parties that are not specifically Jewish or Hindu, often downplay the element of victory in war and play up the pleasure of lighting up lamps and candles.

Yes, lamps and candles are lit on Diwali and Hanukkah but are they lit just to bring light into darkness? No. They are lit to celebrate successful self-defence, as are many Jewish and Hindu holidays.

The story of this particular Jewish victory is told in Maccabees 1 and 2. These books, which give the most detailed historical accounts of the battles fought by Judah Maccabee and his brothers for the liberation of Judea, were excluded from the Hebrew Bible by Jewish leaders, and this exclusion was followed by Protestants. For more details of the exclusion, see https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/omitting-the-maccabees/

Fortunately, these books remain in the Catholic and Orthodox Bibles.

Maccabees 1 and 2 record the Jewish revolt against the Seleucid Empire. This revolt was triggered by the Seleucid King Antiochus IV violently repressing Jewish religious practice in the Second Temple in 168 BC. Judah Maccabee and his family rebelled in 167 BC, and captured Jerusalem in 164 BC. The Seleucids then relented and removed their restrictions on Judaism, but the Maccabees continued to fight for complete independence, and the battles raged until 160 BC. Around 162 BC, Judah’s younger brother Eleazar attacked a war elephant on which the king was riding, and was crushed to death when the elephant fell on him (1 Maccabees 6).

The miracle of the oil is not recorded in Maccabees 1 and 2, which were written in the 2nd to 1st centuries BC, shortly after the events. That story appears much later, in the Talmud (3rd to 6th centuries AD). The story of one day’s supply of pure oil in the Temple lasting for eight days may symbolise many things but to me, it clearly symbolises the Maccabees winning the war although their armies were outnumbered 10 to 1. Just as the oil meant for one lamp lit eight lamps, each soldier fought like eight or ten soldiers. Then, as now, Jews were vastly outnumbered by their enemies in pitched battles, some of which they lost, but they won the war overall, employing guerilla tactics and inspired by their dedication and faith.

Likewise, Diwali is not just about lighting lamps to dispel darkness. People did this anyway every evening before electricity was invented. Diwali is about victory in a war of self-defence against a wicked aggressor. Hence, too, the victorious and celebratory displays of fireworks on Diwali evening.

Rama, king of Ayodhya, is an incarnation of Preserver God Vishnu, and his wife Sita is an incarnation of Lakshmi, Goddess of Prosperity. Sita, Rama, Vishnu, and Lakshmi are among the most widely loved and worshipped Gods in India. Their story is told in the sacred ancient Sanskrit epic, the Ramayana, of which there are many retellings in modern Indian languages. The most popular in North India today is the sixteenth-century Ramcharitmanas, also a sacred book.

While Rama his wife Sita, and his brother were in exile in the forest, a tyrannical king called Ravana abducted Sita. Rama had no army so the monkeys and bears of the forest formed an army to help him. They went to Ravana’s kingdom, Lanka, and asked him to release Sita.

Ravana laughed them to scorn, saying that no bunch of monkeys could defeat his huge army. Rama’s younger brother almost died in the battle but Rama still won against tremendous odds. When they returned to Ayodhya, the people welcomed them by lighting lamps.

The lamps lit at Diwali commemorate that victory against abductors and murderers. Hindus also clean and light up their homes on Diwali evening to welcome Lakshmi, Goddess of Wealth, of whom Sita is an incarnation.

Today, both India and Israel face violent aggression by Islamist terrorists. Diwali and Hanukkah are opportunities to remember that such aggression is not new and that self-defence is both necessary and worth celebrating.