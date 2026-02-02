George Eliot’s Prescient Zionist Essay

George Eliot, born Mary Ann Evans (1819-1880) is one of the great English novelists. In an earlier article, I discussed her pre-Herzl Zionist novel, Daniel Deronda (1876), the only Victorian novel that explicitly championed the Jewish cause: https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/george-eliot-a-non-jewish-zionist

Here, I discuss Eliot’s last-ever essay, an analysis of Jewish suffering, resistance, and identity, in which she prophetically discusses several issues that are still alive today – immigration, national identity, colonisation, assimilation versus separateness, envy and prejudice. In this 1879 essay, almost 20 years before Herzl’s call for a Jewish homeland, she champions the idea of a Jewish state in the ancient homeland, as she had done in Daniel Deronda.

Eliot and the Jews: Background

Eliot led a remarkable life. Her wide reading led her to give up Christianity in 1841 and become an agnostic humanist, which sparked what she called a “holy war” with her father although she continued to care for him until he died. After his death, she lived in Geneva and London on her own. She moved in with the philosopher George Henry Lewes since he could not obtain a divorce from his wife who was living with another man and had children by him.

This caused a scandal, which she ignored, and, more painfully, a breach with her beloved brother. After 24 happy years together, Lewes died, and Eliot, now famous, married a friend who was 20 years younger than she was, which pleased her brother but shocked some of her friends.

Eliot was an intellectual and a polyglot who interacted with the major thinkers and writers of the day, from Carlyle to Emerson, Harriet Beecher Stowe to Herbert Spencer. Her friendship with Emmanuel Deutsch, a Polish Jew, whom she met in 1866, opened up the world of Judaism for her. She studied Hebrew and the Talmud with him. In 1869, Deutsch visited the holy land and developed the idea of rebuilding the nation (several years before modern Zionism began).

Eliot’s last work was called Impressions of Theophrastus Such. It was published in 1879, and she died a year later. It consists of 18 satirical essays, supposedly written by an eccentric and scholarly bachelor. The last essay in the book is titled “The Modern Hep! Hep! Hep!” The title would have been self-explanatory to her contemporaries but would mystify most readers today. As happens when one reads any great writer, I learnt a lot from the essay.

The title refers to the 1819 anti-Jew pogroms in Germany. The rioters were protesting against German Jews’ demand for civil rights. Jews were non-citizens with severely restricted rights. They were excluded from many administrative posts and from the army and forbidden to teach in schools and universities. Most Jews’ marriages were not legally recognized. Karl Marx’s father had converted in 1817, the year before Karl’s birth, in order to maintain his legal practice in Prussia. At the Congress of Vienna in 1815, Jewish representatives demanded citizenship but most academics and politicians opposed it.

The riots spread from Wurzburg in south Germany to many cities and villages, taking in Cologne, Frankfurt and Hamburg, all the way north to Konigsberg. “Hep! Hep! Hep!” was the rallying cry of the rioters. Many Jews were injured and huge amounts of property destroyed. The poor suffered the most.

There were two main Jewish responses to the riots. One was increased attempts to assimilate and integrate into German society until German Jews became among the most assimilated Jews in Europe. The other was to modernise Jewish life and place secular Jewish culture on par with German culture. A group of young Jews formed an organization with this goal in 1819; the poet Heinrich Heine joined it in 1822. German Jews achieved full civil rights only in 1871.

Eliot’s Arguments

Eliot’s choice of title points to her main concern – prejudice against Jews in England, which was not physically violent in the same way as it had been in Germany but was nevertheless widespread.

Eliot says that some people claim modern Jews are different from ancient ones and do not deserve nationhood. But modern Greeks are different from ancient Greeks, and people cheer on modern Greek nationalism. They support “free modern Greece” because of “the presence of ancient Greece in the consciousness of European men.” The same is true of modern Italy, whose art we admire.

But Jewish ideas shaped Christianity, the religion of half the world. Europeans admire several nations of whom they know next to nothing. Why should we then “sneer at the idea of a revived national dignity for Jews, whose ways of thinking and verbal forms are on our lips every time we say Amen?”

Jesus, says Eliot, had the heart of a Jew. He sent his disciples to preach first to the Jews. Paul had the heart of a Jew. She quotes Paul’s statement that he could wish he himself were cursed so long as the Israelites, his people, of whom Jesus was one, could be restored. But now most Christians want to disown their Jewish origins. They prefer to take up a medieval anti-Jewish cry. Eliot points out that this “medieval cry” is older than Christianity. Pagans wanted to punish Jews for being “steadfast in their separateness,” but from that separateness Christianity was born.

Next, Eliot argues that every noble nation is inspired by its past and takes pride in its ancestors’ achievements. Here, she combats the idea that the Jews are the only ones who think they are a superior “chosen people.” The memory of Italy’s great past inspired Mazzini to unify it. English historians invoke their pre-Christian forefathers.

Every nation has this feeling of superiority, whether well-founded or not. Native Americans and Hindus are not impressed by English people’s “rapacity and arrogant notions of our own superiority.” The English are “a colonising people” and should not demoralise the Chinese with opium or be unkind to Chinese visitors. But it is natural to have a special feeling for our own country. It is admirable to learn Chinese but not to appreciate Chinese poetry more than English poetry.

Eliot remarks that there is a small group of people who disparage their own culture and elevate other cultures: “Most of us feel this unreflectingly; for the affectation of undervaluing everything native, and being too fine for one’s own country, belongs only to a few minds of no dangerous leverage.” Since her time, this group has grown, in England and elsewhere.

Third, Eliot describes, with angry irony, the long persecution of Jews in Europe: “The European world has long been used to consider the Jews as altogether exceptional, and it has followed naturally enough that they have been excepted from the rules of justice and mercy, which are based on human likeness.”

Just as many Americans used the Biblical story of Ham to justify slavery, so the supposed curse on the Jews was used to justify excluding them from agriculture and handicrafts, forcing them to wear special dresses, torturing them, spitting and pelting stones at them, falsely accusing them of poisoning wells and eating babies, giving them the option of being baptised or burnt. Those who converted were suspected of being insincere Christians and often burnt anyway, and hundreds of thousands were exiled from the homes where they had lived for centuries.

Yet Jews clung to their difference and their memories with “uncommon tenacity” while some of those who converted only pretended to conform. They showed a talent for trade, which non-Jews appreciated when convenient but used as a sign of avarice to punish the Jews. In these conditions, it was natural for a few Jews to become “unscrupulous grinders of the alien people who wanted to grind them” but it has not been proved that these few were worse than non-Jewish oppressors.

It is not surprising that some Jews hate Christianity. The men who made Christianity a curse to Jews and turned Christ into a symbol of vengeance in order to satisfy their own “savageness, greed and envy” taught them this hate. The Hebrew prophets said that God preferred mercy to animal sacrifices. Christians agreed about animal sacrifices but they behaved as if God wanted the smell of human blood and burning human flesh.

The most remarkable phenomenon, Eliot states, is that Jews, instead of deteriorating during their long exile and persecution, now rival the nations of Europe in their health, beauty, scientific and artistic aptitude, strong family life, and ethical values. Anyone who observes Jews knows that “they have a predominant kindliness which must have been deeply ingrained in the constitution of their race to have outlasted the ages of persecution and oppression.”

As examples, she cites three famous men. One is Benjamin Disraeli, who, at this time, was Prime Minister in his second term (1874-80). Although his family were converts and he was baptised at the age of 12, he was widely viewed as a Jew, and his name proclaimed his identity.

The second is Eduard Lasker (1929-84), leader of the left wing of the liberal party in Germany. He was a lawyer and member of the Reichstag, who played a crucial role in unification of Germany. On his initiative, the Prussian parliament passed a law permitting Jews to opt out of the official community without being regarded as having left Judaism; this enabled the ultra-orthodox to form independent communities.

The third is Isaac-Jacob Adolphe Cremieux (1796-1880), leader of the Republican party in France, who was Minister of Justice 1870-71, and played a leading role in ending slavery in all French colonies. He advocated repeal of the anti-Jewish law More Judaico, travelled to Petersburg to defend Jews accused of blood libel, and secured full citizenship for Algerian Jews.

All these achievements, Eliot says, arouse envy, which stimulates the revival of old antipathies. Jews, she says, are accused of being too wealthy, of capturing political office, and of being cosmopolitan and therefore not loyal to their nations. She says these things can be said of many other groups in England – Christian German, the Scottish, and Irish.

Eliot compares Jews to the Irish who were tortured for refusing Protestantism. In her own time, she says, although Jews and Catholics have been given the rights of citizens in England, many English people regret this. They advertise jobs with “No Irish need apply” and they say in conversation “I never did like the Jews.” One will mention a Jew, Mr Johnson, whom she does not like; another will be astonished to discover that many people he admires are actually proud Jews. This last reminds me of students of mine who thought they had never met a Jew although they were being taught by Jewish professors.

Eliot’s main argument is that ancient Jews bravely defended their nation against foreign conquerors. They were exceptional in their struggle against “the power of Rome.” The English Puritans drew inspiration from the Hebrew Bible for their own fight against tyranny. We should, therefore, admire the Maccabees and the Zealots for fighting foreign tyrants.

She also considers immigration into England, and argues that it is inevitable but it should not be too much, too rapidly. It would be a calamity for national traditions and characteristics to be “in danger of obliteration” by foreign settlers. This is a prophetic argument. Commentators like Douglas Murray rightly argue that immigration should be gradual, to enable immigrants to appreciate England’s national ways of life, not wipe them out.

Finally, Eliot asks whether Jews are going to completely assimilate and lose their “distinctive consciousness” as Jews or retain it, and whether a new Jewish state will arise in their ancient land. Are there “conditions present or approaching for the restoration of a Jewish state planted on the old ground as a centre of national feeling … which may contribute some added form of national genius, and an added voice in the councils of the world”?

Clearly, this was being discussed in England, because Eliot says that some people object that rich English Jews will not want to go to Jerusalem. She responds that it does not matter whether some rich men choose not to go. The question is whether there will be enough worthy people who “choose to lead the return.”

After all, many prosperous Jews remained in Babylon when Ezra led 40,000 Jews back in 458 BC to “begin a glorious epoch. If there is enough feeling and enough need among Jews, says Eliot, some new Ezras, some modern Maccabees will arise to “make their people once more one among the nations.”

While most of the arguments against Jews that Eliot combats are still around today, some have been more recently invented. No one in the nineteenth century argued that Jews were not indigenous to the holy land, that the land was always “Palestine” or that Jesus was a Palestinian. These are twentieth-century lies.

Humanism without National Feeling?

The last sentence in the essay, which is the last sentence Eliot ever published, is a masterpiece.

Many liberal humanists today, and a few in her time, proclaim universal human goodwill, which is an abstraction, but denounce national feeling, which is a reality. On the basis of their opposition to all nationalism, they condemn Zionism, the commitment to Jewish nationhood. Eliot says this kind of thinking is not a philosophy but blindness to humanity.

Eliot says that a worthy child of the people that bears “the triple name of Hebrew, Israelite and Jew, feels his kinship with the glories and sorrows, the degradation and the possible renovation of his national family.”

She concludes that it is folly to try to eradicate national feeling and memory; these make us human:

“Will anyone teach the nullification of this feeling and call his doctrine a philosophy? He will teach a blinding superstition - the superstition that a theory of human wellbeing can be constructed in disregard of the influences that have made us human.”