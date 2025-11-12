Recently, some commentators like Tucker Carlson have said they hate Christian Zionism and do not understand it, while others have attacked J.N. Darby’s Zionism, calling him a dispensationalist, which is incorrect. Having grown up in the Indian branch of the Plymouth Brethren (I am now a Hindu), I wrote about Darby’s Zionism here: https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/rise-my-soul-a-zionist-song-before

What Carlson and his ilk do not seem to know is that there are plenty of non-Christian, non-Jewish people whose Zionism is based on common sense and justice. Among the earliest such Zionists in the modern era is the major novelist George Eliot (1819-1880). Eliot (born Mary Anne Evans) was the foremost female intellectual of her time in England, a scholar, a translator, and a polyglot well read in philosophy and politics. Her wide reading led her to give up Christianity in 1841, and in 1846 she translated Strauss’ controversial book, The Life of Jesus.

Having worked as a journalist and essayist, Eliot went on to write seven novels. All of them, in different ways, are concerned with justice. Adam Bede recounts the suffering of a teenager who kills her baby after her lover discards her. The semi-autobiographical The Mill on the Floss focuses on a brilliant girl whose mediocre brother is given a much better education than she receives. Middlemarch, generally considered her greatest novel (I prefer the little gem Silas Marner), considers a range of people who are hemmed in by social constraints.

Silas Marner tells the story of a man betrayed by his best friend and unjustly cast out of his Christian community, after which his new neighbours stereotype him as a miser. He finally becomes integrated into society through his adoption of a baby whose biological father rejects her. Romola ends with two women living together and raising two children, after various men have betrayed both of them.

Eliot’s last novel, Daniel Deronda (1876), is in some ways her most remarkable, because it is a pre-Herzl novel, Zionist before Zionism, and the only Victorian novel to explicitly champion Jews. It is also her only novel set in her own time; all the others are set in earlier periods. Jewish reviewers received it with enthusiasm, but non-Jewish ones were tepid, even negative. They called the Jewish strand of the novel unbelievable, dull, and wooden, and criticized Daniel for being too perfect. But they praised the story of the beautiful and restless Gwendolen Harleth, who marries for money, regrets it, and then reforms by taking Daniel for her confidant and mentor. They argued that the two stories – Daniel’s and Gwendolen’s, are inadequately connected.

As late as 1974, the Cambridge literary critic F. R. Leavis suggested removing the Jewish parts of the novel, and retitling it “Gwendolen Harleth.” This approach persists today. Most editions highlight Gwendolen on the cover. The Oxford World’s Classics edition pictures only Gwendolen although the novel is named for Daniel.

Like many Victorian novels, this one is built on a series of love triangles, on parallels and contrasts between characters and events, and on the gradual revelation of secrets. Daniel and Gwendolen are attracted to each other, and he must choose between her and Mirah Cohen, the Jewish girl he saves from suicide. Mirah loves Daniel but his friend, Hans Meyrick, also woos her. Gwendolen’s husband Grandcourt chooses her over his long-time lover, who left her husband and child to live with him, and whom he has promised to marry.

All the main characters are connected to secrets. Gwendolen’s family faces financial ruin and she cannot face the idea of working as a lowly governess, so she marries Grandcourt even though she has told his mistress she will not. She thinks Grandcourt does not know that she has met his mistress but he does, and he enjoys tormenting her.

The central secret in the novel is that of Daniel’s origins, about which we are kept guessing. Everyone thinks he is the illegitimate son of Sir Hugo Mallinger, who acts as his adoptive father. But the highly intelligent Daniel with his dark curly hair does not resemble the blond, vapid Mallingers.

Daniel comes in contact with Jews when he sets out to look for Mirah’s lost mother and brother. At this time, he is prejudiced against Jews, and is initially put off both by what he sees as the vulgarity of a Jewish pawnbroker, Ezra Cohen, whom he meets in London, and by the old man in a Frankfurt synagogue who eagerly touches his arm and asks if he is Jewish. But his feelings change as he learns more. He comes to value the Cohen family’s hospitality and practice of Jewish rituals, and the old man turns out to be a friend of his grandfather.

He is also magnetized by the intellectual Mordecai Cohen, who is dying of tuberculosis, and who later turns out to be Mirah’s brother. Mordecai too is drawn to him, recognizing him as a soul-mate and a future Jewish leader. Mordecai feels absolutely sure that Daniel was born a Jew. Daniel has always wanted a friend who is an intellectual equal and can be a confidant, and finds this friend in Mordecai.

The novel tells stories about love, but one of those loves, as in many Victorian novels and as in real life at the time, is a passionate friendship between two men: “In ten minutes the two men, with as intense a consciousness as if they had been two undeclared lovers, felt themselves alone in the small gas-lit book-shop and turned face to face, each baring his head from an instinctive feeling that they wished to see each other fully.”

Mordecai tells Daniel that in the Kabbalah, “souls are born again and again in new bodies till they are perfected and purified, and a soul liberated from a worn-out body may join the fellow-soul that needs it, that they may be perfected together, and their earthly work accomplished,” therefore when he dies, he will merge with Daniel. He calls this merging “the marriage of our souls,” he gives Daniel his unfinished writings to complete, and his dying words give Ruth’s words a new meaning: “Where thou goest, Daniel, I shall go. … Have I not breathed my soul into you? We shall live together.”

Daniel gets drawn into various Jewish worlds – the intellectual companionship of a workingmen’s club, with several Jewish members, which is called The Philosophers and meets at a pub to debate various issues, including the future of Judaism; the unintellectual but warm community created by the Cohens; and Mirah’s memories of learning stories at her mother’s knee and in the synagogue.

Eliot follows Dickens in choosing meaningful names for her characters. Both Daniel and Mordecai, like their Biblical namesakes, are devoted to their people; Mirah is connected to Miriam the prophetess and to myrrh as well as meira, light. Her name is connected to Daniel’s mother’s given name Maria, which derives from Miriam, and her chosen name Leonora, which connotes both light and leonine strength.

But Eliot does not make Dickens’ mistake of sentimentalizing and idealizing the oppressed. Not all the Jews Daniel meets are wonderful. Mirah’s father kidnaps her, tells her that her mother and brother are dead, trains her to sing in the theatre, and plans to sell her to a Polish count. To make others laugh, he mimics Jews praying, which hurts Mirah. When he turns up at the end of the novel, he wheedles, whines, and emotionally blackmails his daughter. She and Mordecai forgive him and take him in, but he then steals Daniel’s diamond ring, which is the only memento of Daniel’s mother, and disappears.

Nor do all Jews agree about the Jewish future. In the pub, Mordecai prophesies a future Jewish homeland that will be a beacon to the world: “Let the central fire be kindled again, and the light will reach afar. The degraded and scorned of our race will learn to think of their sacred land … as a republic where the Jewish spirit manifests itself in a new order founded on the old, purified and enriched by the experience our greatest sons have gathered from the life of the ages.” Another club member, Gideon, disagrees, and thinks Jews should assimilate into the societies they live in, while a third, Pash, thinks all religions are a bunch of superstitions: “I don’t see why our rubbish is to be held sacred any more than the rubbish of Brahmanism or Buddhism.” We all know these three types of Jews even today.

The most interesting Jewish character is perhaps Daniel’s mother, Princess Leonora Halm-Eberstein. She discarded the Judaism forced upon her by her stern and learned father, and changed her name from Maria to Leonora. She was a gifted singer but he compelled her to marry her cousin, because he wanted a grandson “with a true Jewish heart” but she rebelled against being valued only as an instrument to produce a spiritual heir.

Daniel says he understands the hardship of being asked to renounce her vocation, and she responds, “ ‘No, you are not a woman. You may try—but you can never imagine what it is to have a man’s force of genius in you, and yet to suffer the slavery of being a girl…. my father… wished I had been a son…. He hated that Jewish women should be thought of by the Christian world as a sort of ware to make public singers and actresses of.’ ”

The cousin she married was affectionate and submissive. When her father died, she changed her name and became a successful singer and actress. After her husband died, she took a string of lovers. She gave up the two-year-old Daniel to her lover, Sir Hugo, and asked him to raise the child as an English gentleman and never to tell him he was Jewish. When she retired, she married an Italian nobleman and kept Daniel’s existence a secret from him. But when she found she was terminally ill, she felt compelled to tell Daniel the truth.

She tells Daniel that she never had maternal feelings but “the bondage I hated for myself I wanted to keep you from. What better could the most loving mother have done? I relieved you from the bondage of having been born a Jew.” At this moment, Daniel discovers himself, not just his origins but the identity he wants:

“ ‘Then I am a Jew?’ Deronda burst out with a deep-voiced energy… ‘I am glad of it’ … He could not have imagined beforehand how he would have come to say that which he had never hitherto admitted.” His mother admits that her father has won because she has told Daniel he is a Jew, and he is glad of it.

Daniel Deronda presents both prejudice and tolerance in English society. Hans Meyrick epitomizes these contradictory feelings. He thinks Mirah will get over the idea of marrying a Jew because “every male of that race is insupportable” but he also starts studying Hebrew, is ready to convert in order to marry her, and says, “I have quite a friendly feeling toward Mordecai’s notion that a whole Christian is three-fourths a Jew.”

Hans’s mother and sisters, with whom Daniel places Mirah, adore both Daniel and Mirah, but hope that she will convert to Christianity. Daniel (before he discovers that he is a Jew) points out that Christianity is “chiefly a Hebrew religion” and Mrs Meyrick replies, “if Jews and Jewesses went on changing their religion, and making no difference between themselves and Christians, there would come a time when there would be no Jews to be seen.” Mirah protests tearfully against this: “I will never separate myself from my mother’s people…. I will love Christians when they are good, like you. But I will always cling to my people.” Mrs Meyrick immediately apologises and the Meyricks come around to accepting Daniel and Mirah’s Judaism.

Herr Klesmer, a Polish Jewish musician acclaimed in the upper echelons of London society, falls in love with his pupil, a wealthy young woman. Her parents are furious, and her mother calls him “a gypsy, a Jew, a mere bubble of the earth.” But by the end of the novel, they accept the couple. Similarly, Sir Hugo warns Daniel not to “go mad about the Jews,” but by the novel’s close when Daniel marries Mirah and they sail to the middle east, Sir Hugo accepts the couple and presents them with a luxurious travelling set. Only Grandcourt, the villain, retains his disdain for Jews but he is contemptuous of everyone around him.

As several commentators have pointed out, Eliot’s picture is largely accurate because shortly after the novel appeared, there was a huge wave of Jewish migration into England, and the migrants assimilated into society. The novel was published during Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli’s second term in office. Although his father had converted to Christianity, Disraeli’s Jewish origins were known, he did not change his name which proclaimed his Jewishness, and he was widely viewed as a Jew.

Eliot’s own views changed over time. She started off with the usual prejudices but her wide reading and her participation in intellectual circles led her to enthusiastic proto-Zionism. In 1866, she met Emmanuel Deutsch, a Polish scholar working at the British Museum. With him, she studied Hebrew and the Talmud. In 1869, Deutsch visited the holy land and developed the idea of rebuilding the nation (several years before modern Zionism began).

Deutsch is the model for Mordecai, and, fittingly, Daniel Deronda inspired the first generation of modern Jewish Zionists. It is thus one of several Victorian novels that had a powerful influence on real life. Others were Dickens’ Oliver Twist, which contributed to laws on child welfare, his David Copperfield and Little Dorrit, which influenced the laws on debtors’ prisons and finally the abolition of imprisonment for debt, and Thomas Hardy’s Jude the Obscure, which led to the establishment of the first higher education institutions for the working poor.

These novels influenced England but Daniel Deronda had an international reach. It inspired American poet Emma Lazarus, famous for composing the poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty’s pedestal, to become a Zionist, and also Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, the Russian linguist (1858-1922) who revived the Hebrew language. Ruchama Feuerman points out that the first Zionist group of Jews, Hovavei Tzion (meaning, The Lovers of Zion), set sail in the 1880s, inspired by the novel, and bent on implementing Daniel’s idea: “The idea that I am possessed with is that of restoring a political existence to my people, making them a nation again, giving them a national centre, such as the English have, though they too are scattered over the face of the globe.”

The likes of Tucker Carlson, who profess to be puzzled by Christian Zionists, should know that Jews have always had allies amongst those of other religions, such as Christianity and Hinduism, and amongst agnostics and humanists, such as George Eliot. I will soon write about her last essay, which is also on the topic of Jewish liberation.