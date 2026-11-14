I went to Tel Aviv for a conference in the summer of 2016. At the airport, I was overwhelmed by the string of Israeli scientists’ achievements that were displayed on the walls. I was especially impressed by achievements in the field of medicine but also by other feats, such as drawing water out of the air.

And driving through the city, I was astonished to see the road and the coast lined with large rainbow flags. These flags symbolise how far ahead Israel is of all other Middle Eastern countries in its recognition of gay people’s rights.

Take the example of the anti-sodomy law introduced by the British into the US in the seventeenth century, into many of their colonies in the mid-nineteenth century, and into Israel in 1936. Although the law forbids anal and possibly oral sex (depending on how the law is interpreted) between any two individuals, in practice it was applied almost exclusively to sexual acts between men.

The Ottoman Empire had decriminalized homosexuality in 1858, making it far in advance of Europe and America at the time, and also of most Muslim countries today. This decriminalization applied to Turkey and to other territories under the Ottoman Empire, including Israel. So the anti-sodomy law introduced by the British in 1936 recriminalized homosexuality after a gap of 78 years.

In 1953, the Attorney General of Israel ordered the police to stop enforcing the anti-sodomy law against private, consensual sex acts between adults. In 1963, the Supreme Court of Israel ruled that the anti-sodomy law could not be applied to private, consensual sex acts between adults. Consider these dates for a moment. The UK decriminalized same-sex acts between consenting sex adults only in 1967. Israel had effectively done so 14 years earlier. This decriminalization was reinforced by the Israeli Supreme Court four years before the UK repealed the law.

As far as I have been able to discover, Israel was thus the first country to effectively overturn the British anti-sodomy law. In 1988, the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, voted to repeal the anti-sodomy law, which had remained on the books even though the Supreme Court had forbidden its implementation.

Other countries into which the British had introduced the anti-sodomy law took much longer to overturn it. Australia repealed it in different states, from 1975 to 1997, New Zealand in 1986, the USA in 2003, Fiji in 2010, and India in 2018. Of the 56 Commonwealth nations that were formerly British colonies, about 40 retain versions of the anti-sodomy law. These include many African and Caribbean countries and also Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Of 57 Muslim countries today, 35 have laws that penalize homosexuality, including countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Afghanistan, Qatar and parts of Nigeria and Somalia, which interpret the Sharia in a way that allows them to execute homosexuals. Turkey, a Muslim-majority country, decriminalized homosexuality when it became a republic in 1923, and gradually removed Islam as the state religion, a process that was finalized in 1928.

Israel does not have marriage equality but the inequality is near-equal for both same-sex and cross-sex Jewish couples. There is no civil marriage conducted by the state. All Jewish marriages within Israel have to be approved by the rabbinate, which is Orthodox and therefore does not recognise any marriage conducted by a Reform or Conservative synagogue. Therefore, all Jewish couples who do not want to marry in an Orthodox synagogue have to go abroad, get married and then return to Israel, where their marriage will be recognised.

The difference is that, by definition, an Orthodox synagogue will not conduct a wedding for a same-sex couple. They will also not conduct a wedding for various categories of heterosexuals, such as interfaith couples, individuals who identify as Jews but cannot prove Jewishness through maternal lineage, and other categories, such as individuals born from forbidden relationships, such as adultery.

The Israeli government legally recognises Muslim and Christian weddings performed by recognised religious authorities. Since there are no recognised Hindu authority in Israel, Hindu couples have to leave the country in order to marry. There are several Reform and Conservative synagogues that perform Jewish same-sex weddings, but these are not recognised by law.

However, all couples, including same-sex couples, can go to a country which will allow them to have a civil marriage. When they return to Israel, their marriage will be recognised. This places Israel ahead of countries like India, which do not recognise legal same-sex marriages conducted in other countries. Therefore, an Indian same-sex couple who get legally married in another country will be treated as single while in India, thus acquiring the anomalous status of being simultaneously single and married.

Israel’s Employment Equal Opportunities Law (1992) prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in employment, education, delivery of public goods and services, and healthcare. Twenty-eight years later, in 2020, the US Supreme Court ruled that discrimination in employment on the basis of sexual orientation violates federal law. Since 1993, Israel Defence Forces allow lesbian, gay and bisexual people to serve openly and freely. In comparison, the US allowed open service in the military as late as 2011.

The Tel Aviv pride parade has regularly drawn thousands of participants since 1993. More than 100,000 people attended in June 2026. Turkey has had pride parades since 2003, but they have been banned since 2014, with police cracking down on unauthorized gatherings. There are no pride parades in Arab countries. Most Arab countries strictly prohibit LGBT gatherings. Beirut attempted a pride week in 2017 but there was so much opposition from the state, police, and religious organizations that subsequent events have been cancelled or held online.

Jerusalem’s pride parades also draw thousands of attendees but heavy security is required due to opposition from orthodox religious groups, especially Orthodox Jews but also Christian and Muslim organizations. Despite this, in June 2026, former prime minister Yair Lapid and member of the Knesset, Gilad Kariv, attended and spoke at the parade, calling for equal legal rights for all couples. In addition, Israel hosted a festival “Pride Land” at the Dead Sea in June 2026, which drew more than 200,000 people. The government of Israel promoted the event, which created a colourful city in the middle of the desert.

Characteristically, the anti-Israel, BDS crowd has found a way to turn this, and every other Israeli achievement, into a weapon with which to attack Israel. They have coined the absurd term “pinkwashing” by which they mean that Israel protects gay people’s rights only in order to continue its supposed colonisation and oppression of “Palestinians” (whom I will refer to as Arabs, which is what they are) and to make their oppressive behaviour acceptable to the Western world.

This argument shows the contempt the anti-Israel crowd has for gay people, a contempt they share with their Islamist allies and in which, unfortunately, some LGBT people, of the “Queers for Palestine” variety, concur. Either gay people’s rights and freedoms matter or they do not. There is no middle ground here. Let us say for the sake of argument, although it is not true, that Israel oppresses Arabs. Even so, Israel’s protecting gay people’s rights and freedoms would be a good thing. Or would it somehow be better to oppress Arabs as well as gay people?

Second, many Arabs are themselves gay. Twenty-one percent of Israeli citizens are Arabs. All of them, especially the women, have rights they would not have in any Arab nation. And gay Israeli Arabs have rights that they would not have in any Arab nation. In many Arab nations and in Iran, which is the great patron of “Palestinians,” governments regularly torture and execute gay people, and families do the same with government approval. In other Arab nations, the government imprisons gay people and wrecks their lives. Therefore, almost all gay people conceal their identity in Arab countries. In Gaza, Hamas lynches gay people with the approval of most Gazans. That is the reason why many gay Gazans seek asylum in Israel.

Israel, therefore, is ahead of all other Middle Eastern countries and of many other countries in the world, especially in Asia and Africa, with regard to gay rights.