Ruth Vanita

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve S's avatar
Steve S
11h

Interesting essay which I will share with gay friends and relations, even those who are anti Zionist.

Reply
Share
Ed Brown's avatar
Ed Brown
16h

I agree with you on the facts. However, in sales, we learn that stories with emotion is what gets people to buy. I wish I knew how to “sell” this to the greater world. Somehow emotion needs to be added to the facts.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ruth Vanita and others
9 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ruth Vanita · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.