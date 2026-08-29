Elana Gomel and I were thinking about Medea and decided to publish simultaneous essays. Here is hers:

Mine has nothing to do with the Clancy case. It is merely about how a great writer can make us see even the most unsympathetic character in a somewhat sympathetic light. That is the challenge Euripides takes on.

In Goddess-worshipping cultures such as the Hindu and the ancient Greco-Roman, all women are seen as having the potential to be possessed by a Goddess or to become demi-Goddesses. Numerous Indian films depict victimized women being possessed by a fierce Goddess (the camera focusing on her open hair, large eyes, and weapon) and killing her persecutors. Examples are Anjaam (1994), Pratighaat (1987), and Mirch Masala (1987). In Anjaam, the heroine, who appears as the fierce Goddess Chandi at the end, says, “a woman can be a mother who gives life and she can also be Chandi who takes it away.”

The defining characteristic of divinity in all religions is the ability to give life and to take it away. Goddesses in ancient religions are particularly potent in this respect. Artemis presides over childbirth and childcare, but when angered by Niobe’s boast, she kills Niobe’s daughters and her twin, Apollo, kills Niobe’s sons. Shitala, Goddess of Smallpox in India, can kill children with the disease but is also worshipped to protect them from it.

Euripides’ telling of Medea’s story oscillates between depicting Medea as a woman who relates her plight to that of every woman, and Medea as a Goddess. The Gods and Goddesses are ever-present in Greek literature, and they are disconcertingly human, capable of affections, aversions, and mistakes, but simultaneously much beyond human understanding. This intersects with the fact that many Greek heroes and heroines are half-divine (for example, Homer’s ‘white-armed’ Helen is Zeus’ daughter) and display a similar double-sidedness. The Greeks, like the Hindus, make no absolute distinction between Gods, humans, and animals.

Euripides tells the story of Medea within this framework, which is alien to modern readers. My students usually ignored the Goddess framework until it was pointed out, because they were busy psychoanalysing or denouncing the protagonist. Euripides reminds us that Medea is the granddaughter of a powerful God and is therefore herself Goddess-like, able to give life and to take it away.

Medea is not an ordinary woman. Jason’s chief mistake is treating her like one. When Medea helps Aegeus have children and makes him swear to give her refuge in Athens, she says, ‘Swear by the plain of earth, and Helius, father / Of my father, and name together all the gods’ (84).[1] At the end, as she soars above Jason’s head in a chariot drawn by dragons, she reminds him who she is, “You will never touch me with your hand, / Such a chariot has Helius, my father’s father, / Given me to defend me from my enemies” (104).

Euripides’ telling of the Medea story is is different in this regard from other tellings, for example, that of the Roman poet Ovid four centuries later. Ovid nowhere mentions that Medea is a descendant of Helios and the only Goddess whom she appeals to is Hecate. The dragon-drawn chariot is her own, not given by Helius. Ovid depicts Medea as a monster, a witch who kills one person after another, and tries to poison Theseus merely because he is her stepson.

Euripides’ Medea wavers between seeing herself as a helpless, victimized woman and as the infuriated descendant of a God, but gradually progresses towards realization of herself as much more the latter than the former.

Medea as Victim

Euripides’ play opens with Medea lamenting her position as a foreigner who betrayed her family and country to save her husband’s life, and has now been betrayed by that husband. The Nurse and Tutor confirm that Jason has mistreated Medea, and that his arguments justifying himself are specious. They also point out that he has no feeling for his first wife and his children. This is because he has a younger second wife who can give him more children.

Medea does not start out with the idea of killing her children. She starts with the idea of committing suicide, emphasizing that she has nowhere to go because she is in Jason’s country, without relatives or friends of her own.

Euripides’ main device to draw sympathy for Medea is the Chorus of Corinthian women. At first, these women give her the standard advice given to mistreated wives: “Suppose your man gives honor / To another woman’s bed. It often happens. Don’t be hurt. / God will be your friend in this” (64). This reminds spectators that Medea’s predicament is not unique; many men discard first wives for younger women.

After Medea addresses the Chorus with her powerful first speech, the Chorus sympathizes with her desire to take revenge and agrees to keep her plans secret. In her speech, Medea points out that women have to “buy a husband and take for our bodies / A master,” following which she has to move to his home, arriving “among new modes of behavior and manners.” Wives are forced to be monogamous and stay at home while a man who is “tired of the company in his home, / Goes out of the house and puts an end to his boredom / … But we are forced to keep our eyes on one alone.” Most remarkably, perhaps, she counters the common argument that men risk their lives and women do not: “What they say of us is that we have a peaceful time / Living at home, while they do the fighting in war. / How wrong they are! I would very much rather stand / Three times in the front of battle than bear one child” (67).

At this point, Medea has not decided what her revenge will be. Although the women of the Chorus are later horrified when her revenge plan expands to killing her children, they do not break their vow to keep her secret neither do they obstruct her plan. When they hear the children crying for help, they do not go into the house to help them. And though they pity Medea, the children, and the young bride, they do not pity Jason:

Heaven, it seems, on this day has fastened many

Evils on Jason, and Jason has deserved them. (40)

Significantly, Medea does not tell the male Tutor her plan but she does tell her Nurse, and adjures her to keep the secret “if you were born a woman” (27). The Nurse keeps the secret even though, unlike the Chorus, she has not sworn to do so. Thus, Euripides presents Medea’s actions as revenge on behalf of women.

If one role of the Chorus in a Greek tragedy is to speak for spectators and guide their opinions, this all-women Chorus is likely to divide spectators and leave them with ambivalent feelings. Initially, most women and some men might agree with the Chorus’ sympathy for Medea but as the play proceeds, most would be left with mixed feelings.

It is the new bride’s father, King Creon, who escalates hostilities with Medea by banishing her and her children. He distrusts her because she is intelligent and strong: “You are a clever woman, versed in evil arts / And are angry at having lost your husband’s love” (68). All that her pleas can extract from him is a reprieve of a day. Here, we see, as Medea points out more than once, that a woman, especially a foreign woman, can be mistreated and deprived of status and rights. Medea now plans to take revenge by killing Creon, his daughter (Jason’s new wife), and Jason. The idea of killing the children has not yet occurred to her.

Jason then appears and demonstrates his heartlessness and ingratitude. He makes the absurd argument that Medea saved his life only because she was in love with him, therefore, not Medea but Aphrodite, Goddess of love, is to be thanked. He claims that he is remarrying only because this useful political alliance. He will have more children with his new wife, and if Medea had accepted the marriage, they could all have lived as one family.

Medea says that if she had not produced children, he would have a reason to remarry; this is, even today, a justification that many women accept in polygamous societies. In the course of this angry argument, Jason says that he wishes men could have children without women:

It would have been better for men

To have got their children in some other way, and women

Not to have existed. Then life would have been good. (18)

This, as commentators have noticed, is a brilliant stroke of dramatic irony, as it suggests to Medea the idea of killing the children when she realizes that he values the children but not her.

However, he does not set great store by the children either. He does not speak to them or ask to see them or try to get Creon to rescind the banishment. When told this, the Nurse comments sarcastically, “Do you hear, children, what a father he is to you?” (4) He offers Medea money, which she refuses. Jason does not mind the children being banished because he is sure to have more children with his new wife. As Medea points out at the end of the play when he asks to touch the children’s bodies:

Now you would speak to them, now you would kiss them.

Then you rejected them. (46)

For Medea, then, the only way to make Jason suffer as she suffers, is to take away what is most valuable to him – his status as a father of children, especially of sons. In most pre-modern societies, having sons to succeed them and carry on their name was of primary importance to men, especially to men like Jason, who were from royal families. Killing his bride is crucial because once she dies, he cannot have more sons.

Refusing to be a Victim

Euripides repeatedly reminds us that Medea is the grand-daughter of Helius, God of the sun. The sun is a primary example of a divine force that gives and takes life. The poisoned dress with which Medea kills Jason’s new wife was given by Helios to his descendants, as Medea tells Jason.

From the start, Medea calls upon the Gods to look on her suffering and help her but Jason calls on the Gods only after he suffers loss. Medea calls on all the Gods, and specifically on Zeus, Helius, Themis (Goddess of Justice), and Artemis, protector of women and she says she has chosen Hecate “who dwells in the recesses of my hearth” (13) as her partner. Although an enchantress like Medea, Hecate is far from being merely a witch. She is a form of the triune Goddess along with Artemis/Selene and Persephone, a mother Goddess associated with medicines, and an important household deity. One of her titles is Kourotrophos, nurse of children.

The Goddess most relevant to Medea’s situation, though, is Hera. Although people today often reduce Hera to a jealous wife (as Jason attempts to reduce Medea), she originated as an earth Goddess, and she presides over marriage, childbirth and women’s lives. She was worshipped in her own right, with major temples dedicated to her, such as the eighth-century Heraion of Samos, the Heraion of Argos, and the great temples at Paestum constructed in the sixth and fifth centuries BC. There were temples to her in several other cities, such as Olympia, Corinth, and on the sacred island of Delos. The great Daedala festival was celebrated in her honour as was the Heraea, which included games for girls.

Hera’s worship later continued in Rome, where she was called Juno. As patron Goddess of Rome and the Empire, she was one of the Capitoline triad, along with Jupiter and Minerva. She had a warlike aspect and also presided over beginnings, especially marriage, fertility, and childbirth. There were major festivals and temples to her, such as her temple on the Capitol, dedicated in 348 BC, from where her sacred geese famously warned the Romans of the Gauls’ approach in 390 BC.

Hera more than once finds herself in a situation similar to Medea’s. Zeus does not abandon Hera but he does have sex with many women. Hera inflicts terrible punishment on these women. She kills Semele, turns Callisto into a bear, and torments Io and Alcmene. She extends her rage to the children as well, driving Heracles (Zeus’ son by Alcmene) temporarily insane so that he kills his wife and three sons. Although she was the Goddess of marriage and childbirth, Hera had no qualms about extending Alcmene’s labour pains and preventing her from giving birth, or about getting Heracles to kill his children.

It is therefore highly significant that Medea carries her dead children to Hera’s temple and buries them there so that no one will dare tear up their grave. She says she will establish an annual feast and sacrifice in Corinth to atone for the blood guilt.

One way to understand Medea’s revenge is to see it in the framework of divine punishment. Not only Hera but most Greek Gods take agonizing revenge on those who insult them, and even on innocent people associated with the guilty. Apollo and Artemis kill all Niobe’s children, Apollo flays Marsyas for challenging him, and Athena turns Arachne into a spider. Artemis gets Actaeon’s dogs to tear him to pieces because he inadvertently humiliated her. Like Hera, Artemis is a patron of childbirth but this does not prevent her from killing Niobe’s daughters. It is precisely those whom they protect that the Gods can also kill. Artemis protects wild animals but also hunts them.

Medea more than once states that Jason, his bride, and Creon care nothing for her sufferings but instead mock and laugh at her, and that she will not endure such humiliation either for herself or for her children. In the end, she claims that Zeus knows how Jason has mistreated her, and says,

No, it was not to be that you should scorn my love,

And pleasantly live your life through, laughing at me. (44)

In the speech where she addresses herself and vacillates about killing the children, she says:

This shall never be, that I should suffer my children

To be the prey of my enemies’ insolence. (34)

In Greek literature, as in much literature and in folk narrative worldwide, stepmothers mistreat or even to try to kill their stepchildren, especially after they produce their own children. That Medea’s children would suffer if they stayed with Jason and his new wife is evident from that wife’s response when the children enter the palace. The Messenger reports:

Our mistress, whom we honor now instead of you

…. covered up her eyes,

Her cheek paled and she turned herself away from him,

So disgusted was she at the children’s coming there. (37)

Even when she accepts the gifts, there is no mention of her thanking or speaking to the children; she simply adorns and admires herself. This spoilt young woman is likely to prove an unkind stepmother. Like most fathers in such situations in literature, Jason would not protect his children because, as the Tutor says, when the Nurse asks if Jason will put up with his children’s suffering:

Old ties give place to new ones. As for Jason, he

No longer has a feeling for this house of ours. …

So Jason neglects his children for the new bride. (3-4)

Giving and Taking Life

Just as the Gods give life and also take it, Medea too can give life, not only in the way that most women can but by her powers, which can be considered either divine or a medical miracle. The arrival of Aegeus, King of Athens, highlights her power to bring children into the world. Aegeus, like most men, especially kings, is desperate to have children. He promises to give her refuge in Athens if she gives him medications to enable him to have children. Without this, Medea could not have taken revenge because she would have been killed too.

Thus, Medea, like a Goddess, brings children into the world at the same time as she kills other children. After Aegeus promises to help her, she announces her revenge plan, beginning with an invocation to the Gods: “God, and God’s daughter, justice, and light of Helius!” and mentions that she will find refuge in “the town and fortress of Pallas.” Pallas Athena, Goddess of wisdom and war, is thus brought in as another of her patrons.

Medea also repeatedly invokes Themis, Goddess of justice. When she does so at the outset, the Nurse directs the Chorus’ and spectators’ attention to this:

Do you hear what she says, and how she cries

On Themis, the goddess of Promises, and on Zeus

Whom we believe to be the Keeper of Oaths?” (6)

Themis presides over justice, law, tradition, and order both in the family and in the deme, of which the family was considered the basic building block. She too is an earth Goddess like Hera. Themis shared the sanctuary of Nemesis, Goddess of revenge, in Rhamnous, because when Themis is disregarded, Nemesis takes revenge on the violator of order.[2]

“To Have Lost One’s Own Country”

Although she worships the same Gods as the Greeks do, and is descended from one of these Gods, Medea is not Greek but belongs to Colchis in what was later known as Asia Minor. She is oppressed in four ways – as a woman, as a foreigner, as old, and as cleverer than others. The last category shows Euripides’ insight. Intelligence is generally considered a gift but in fact, as Medea points out, intelligent people are often envied, hated and isolated by the mediocre who outnumber them. All four dimensions of Medea’s personality simultaneously empower and disempower her.

The Chorus mentions that Jason’s second wife has “yellow hair” (32). Jason’s sons by Medea also have “yellow hair” (37), and have been born and raised in Greece. They are therefore more Greek, more Jason’s than Medea’s. When Jason agrees to persuade his wife and father-in-law to allow the children to stay and Medea to go into exile alone, he isolates her even further.

The colour of Medea’s hair is not mentioned but it is likely to be black as she is Asiatic and viewed as a barbarian, the Greek term for a non-Greek. Jason arrogantly tells her that she gained more from him than she gave because “instead of living among barbarians” (17), she lives in Hellas where law and justice prevail.

In her first address to the women of Corinth, Medea appeals to their pity, saying that although they, like her, may suffer as women, they are different from her:

You have a country. Your family home is here. …

But I am deserted, a refugee, thought nothing of

By my husband – something he won in a foreign land.

I have no mother or brother, nor any relation

With whom I can take refuge in this sea of woe. (9)

The Chorus agrees with her. In their first song, pointing out that men have always told the stories and have unfairly blamed women, they say that Medea is now “driven forth, a refugee / In dishonor from the land” (14) and has “No father’s house for a haven” while another queen is now mistress of her house (15). They lament that “a sense of shame” no more remains in Greece (14).

Medea tells Jason that he remarried because as he grew older, he thought it was not respectable to have a foreign wife (19). The Chorus reinforces this idea immediately after, in their second song:

There is no sorrow above

The loss of a native land. (21)

Like all Greek tragedy, the play operates on two levels – that of the human and that of the divine. But there is also a third shadowy presence, that of the non-Greek. Medea regrets having trusted the word of a Greek man, and at the end, Jason blames her non-Greek origin for her actions (“There is no Greek woman who would have dared such deeds” 43).

Jason’s fatal mistake is to despise Medea as a friendless, older, foreign woman who has no resources, wealth or allies, and, therefore, he thinks, no recourse against him. Calling her a non-Greek, he forgets her divine origin, which is foregrounded in the concluding scene, both in her ability to prophesy how he will die, and unforgettably, in the dragon-drawn chariot in which she appears, hovering above his head and out of his reach. “You will never touch me with your hand,” says Medea, “Such a chariot has Helius, my father’s father / Given me to defend me from my enemies.”

The chariot is visual evidence of the Gods being on Medea’s side. After Jason fruitlessly cries out to the Gods, the Chorus confirms in their closing speech that all that has happened has been contrived by the Gods.

Zeus in Olympus is the overseer

Of many doings. Many things the gods

Achieve beyond our judgement. What we thought

Is not confirmed and what we thought not god

Contrives. And so it happens in this story. (47)

Children

Perhaps the most extraordinary and unexpected speech in the play is the Chorus’ speech about children. The speech begins with the claim that a few women do engage in such reasonings because they are intelligent and learned.

The Chorus proceeds to argue that “those who have never / Had children, who know nothing of it, / In happiness have the advantage / Over those who are parents,” because parents consume their lives worrying about raising and providing for children, and “whether all their toil / Is for those who will turn out good or bad, / Is still an unanswered question” (96). Even if children do turn out good, the Chorus goes on to say, the children may die: “What is our profit then that for the sake of / Children the gods should pile upon mortals / After all else / This most terrible grief of all?” (97). In the ancient world in general, and in Athens in particular, where many young men died in war and young women in childbirth, this last point is particularly pertinent.

Thus, Euripides frames Medea’s grief, which seems unique, in the reality that many parents lose children. When the Tutor thinks she is going into exile without the children, he consoles her, saying, “Others before you have been parted from their children. / Mortals must bear in resignation their ill luck” (33). Medea knows that she will suffer greatly, saying to the children, “once I am left without you, / Sad will be the life I lead and sorrowful for me” (34).

That Medea’s children are boys is important. Medea notes that killing her sons and also Jason’s bride will ensure that he remains childless (no one else would marry him after these inauspicious events), and that this is the best way to wound him (26). In the ancient world, sons are valued more than daughters and the father-son bond counts for more than the father-daughter bond because sons inherit the father’s name and position. Agamemnon kills Iphigenia, and Clytemnestra kills him in revenge for her daughter’s death, but Orestes sides with his father, not with his mother and sister. The bond between Demeter and Persephone is a defining one in a way that a father-daughter bond rarely is, in Greek narrative, and Hecate, Medea’s partner, was one of the chief Goddesses in the Eleusinian mysteries, a widespread religion that lasted 2000 years and that celebrated Demeter and Persephone.

When I co-founded and volunteered at the women’s organization, Manushi, in Delhi in the 1980s, numerous wives sought help after their husbands had abandoned them. Most of these women wanted not compensation or divorce but revenge. They lamented their inability to hurt the men who had discarded them and moved on.

Medea, deceived, discarded and despised, expresses this feeling when she tells Jason at the end of the play, “I too, as I had to, have taken hold of your heart” (44). Jason can now never forget her. He will hate her as she hates him. Earlier, she burnt with rage but all he felt was scorn. He told her that he did not care about her exile or her complaints:

Not that I mind myself. You are free to continue

Telling everyone that Jason is a worthless man. (15)

At the end of the play, he can no longer be indifferent to Medea. He is tied to her forever by hate, the obverse of love.

[1] All citations are from Rex Warner’s 1946 translation. Numbers refer to pages here https://classics.domains.skidmore.edu/lit-campus-only/primary/translations/Euripides%20Med.pdf

[2] The majestic statue of Themis of Rhamnous is now in the National Archaeological Museum in Athens

.