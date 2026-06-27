“As long as people will shed the blood of innocent creatures there can be no peace, no liberty, no harmony between people. Slaughter and justice cannot dwell together.”

– Isaac Bashevis Singer

Isaac Bashevis Singer, the Polish-born Jewish-American author who was a leading figure in the Yiddish literary movement, and won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1978, was also one of the greatest modern advocates for vegetarianism. His statement in a 1968 short story, “for the animals it is an eternal Treblinka’, inspired Charles Patterson, author of Anti-Semitism: The Road to the Holocaust and Beyond, to write his book Eternal Treblinka, which examines how the modern methods of American slaughterhouses became a model for the gas chambers of Nazi Germany.

As we are inundated with reports of how some humans treat others as animals and kill them with glee, and, let us face it, have always done so, Singer’s words are often on my mind. We live on an invisible sea of blood. Most of this blood is that of non-human animals. More than 200 million land animals and at least four billion water creatures are slaughtered for food every day. We often condemn a group for treating another group of humans as animals, but what this means is that we do not mind animals being tortured and killed.

The words ‘animal’ and ‘animate’ (living) come from Latin anima, which means the breath of life. Thinking about cruelty to living beings and the consumption of their corpses goes back a long way in most cultures. Greek philosopher and mathematician Pythagoras (born 570 BC) argued passionately against the cruelty of eating animals. Several Greek and Roman thinkers agreed; first-century Greco-Roman historian Plutarch, in his essay, ‘On the Eating of Flesh’ (circa 70-80 AD), laments the harmless, tame creatures we kill: “for the sake of a little flesh we deprive them of sun, of light, of the duration of life to which they are entitled by birth and being.”

The Hebrew Bible depicts Adam and Eve living on plants even though God has given them “dominion” over animals. This makes sense because kings have dominion over their subjects but do not usually eat them. After humans are exiled from Eden, Abel sacrifices animals and God prefers this to the plants that Cain sacrifices.

When Noah saves animals from the flood, God explicitly tells him he can eat animals yet warns him not to eat blood: “But flesh with the life thereof, which is the blood thereof, shall ye not eat” (Genesis 9.4). This prohibition reflects the feeling that we share blood and life with animals, therefore, we should not eat life. From this prohibition arise the Jewish (and, following Jews, the Muslim) way of slaughtering, which attempts to drain all blood from the flesh (which is, of course, impossible).

From one little sentence prohibiting the boiling of a kid in its mother’s milk (Exodus 23.19, repeated Exodus 34.26, Deuteronomy 14.21) arises the separation between dairy products and flesh in kosher food preparation and consumption. The line is clearly not just about a meaningless technicality; it is about cruelty. The heart revolts from the idea of boiling a baby goat in its mother’s milk that was meant to nourish it and keep it alive.

When telling Noah that he can (not that he must) eat animals, God also says that all animals, birds, and fishes will “fear” and “dread” humans. Bhishma, a great thinker and warrior in the ancient Sanskrit epic, the Mahabharata, addresses this fear, saying that all beings want to live and all fear death. Although he himself belongs to a hunting and meat-eating community, he says that one who does not eat flesh gives freedom from fear to all beings and becomes their friend and parent by giving them the gift of life (13.116.19). The king he is instructing in dharma responds that humans are eager to eat flesh because it is tasty. Bhishma agrees but says that it is cruel to build up one’s flesh by eating the flesh of others (13.117.10).[1]

Non-cruelty is, in the Hindu scriptures, a requirement of dharma. Absolute non-violence is not possible because one has to fight in self-defence. I analysed the difference between the Hindu approach to non-violence and non-cruelty here: https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/violence-and-cruelty-are-differenc

In Hindu thought, humans and animals have bodies made of the same substance, and their consciousnesses are different manifestations of the same universal consciousness. They are different in degree, not in kind.

Even though many Hindus do eat meat, vegetarian food is the default option in India, which is why restaurant menus traditionally had a section called “Non-vegetarian.” This is changing now, under Western influence. Yet, India still consumes a tiny fraction of the world’s meat, not only because 30 to 40 percent of Indians are vegetarian but also because for most non-vegetarian Hindus, meat is not the centrepiece of their diet.

A highly developed vegetarian cuisine provides most of the food eaten at a typical meal, and families like mine, when I was growing up, eat meat two to three times a week, not every day. A meal usually includes either rice or wheat, vegetables, and lentils of some kind. About a dozen types of lentils are regularly eaten in India. All are sources of protein, of which black urad and black chickpeas are the most protein-rich. Black chickpea powder (besan) is used in many snacks, sweets, and dishes. Also, as Bhishma outlined millennia ago, most non-vegetarian Hindus abstain from meat and eggs on certain days of the week and certain weeks of the year.

There is a tradition of Jewish debate about vegetarianism. Some medieval Jewish scholars regarded vegetarianism as a moral ideal. In his work, Sefer ha-Ikkarim, the Spanish Rabbi Joseph Albo (1380-1444) argued that slaughtering animals ingrains cruelty and coarsens the human heart, and that the original divine plan in Eden was for humans not to kill animals.

The great Portuguese statesman and scholar Isaac Abarbanel (1437-1508), who suffered persecution for using his fortune to help other Jews, argued that humans were originally meant to be vegetarian and the later permission to eat flesh was a tragic concession to human weakness. He also suggested that the great flood had wiped out vegetation therefore meat-eating was allowed as a temporary survival mechanism.

Many Seventh Day Adventists (who observe Saturday instead of Sunday as the Sabbath) follow some of the Jewish dietary laws and many are vegetarians because this reflects the original Edenic diet and promotes compassion. Vegetarianism is also an easy way to keep kosher.

European Christians carried on lengthy debates about vegetarianism but most who gave up eating meat did so for ascetic reasons, not because of concern for animals. The very few Muslims who practised vegetarianism, such as the Indian Nizamuddin Auliya (1238-1325), also did so for reasons of austerity and self-denial.

A singular exception was the Syrian poet Al Ma’ari (937-1057), an Arab Muslim. He went blind at the age of four due to smallpox. At the age of 30, he stopped eating flesh and animal products, and took to wearing wooden slippers instead of leather. In one poem, he writes:

Do not unjustly eat fish the water has given up,

And do not desire as food the flesh of slaughtered animals,

Or the white milk of mothers who intended its pure draught

for their young, not for noble ladies.

Do not grieve the unsuspecting birds by taking eggs

for injustice is the worst of crimes

And spare the honey which the bees get industriously

from the flowers of fragrant plants

For they did not store it that it might belong to others,

Nor did they gather it for bounty and gifts.

I washed my hands of all this, and wish that I

Perceived my way before my hair went grey!

Another famous Muslim vegetarian was India’s most beloved President, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (1931-2015), aerospace engineer and inventor.

An exception too were groups of Christians in southern France and northern Italy from the twelfth to fourteenth centuries, whom the Church labelled Cathars and whom the Inquisition persecuted and eradicated as heretics. They (like Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs and like many ancient Greek thinkers, such as Pythagoras and Plato) believed in reincarnation and were inclined towards vegetarianism because they thought humans could be reborn as animals so eating animals was akin to cannibalism.

However, some individual Christians felt for the suffering of animals. Among them was Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519) who, in his notebooks, criticised humans for turning their stomachs into “graveyards for animals.” Italian explorer Andrea Corsali (born 1487), visited India and reported that Gujaratis in India will not allow animals to be hurt and will not eat anything that bleeds. He says they are “like our Leonardo da Vinci.”

Even today, Gujarat, and neighbouring Rajasthan, are among the states with the highest proportion of vegetarians. This is partly due to the traditional business and shopkeeping community of Banias, and partly due to the concentration of Jains in these states. Gandhi was a Gujarati and was heavily influenced by Jains in his attitude to animals. Jainism, born in the sixth century BC, developed the most thoroughgoing philosophy of non-violence in the world, and all Jains are vegetarians. Jains are a tiny but highly prosperous community, many of them businesspeople.

Interestingly, in the Mahabharata, the most uncompromising and vehement argument against cruelty to animals is made by a grocer. He argues against enslaving humans or animals, separating animals from their children, keeping animals in torturous conditions, and killing them for food.

With the influx of translated Indian literature and philosophy into Europe in the eighteenth century, many Europeans began to discuss vegetarianism. One of them, the English Romantic poet Percy Shelley (1792-1822), made the argument in one of his essays on animals which finally converted me to vegetarianism in my late twenties. Shelley said that it was unfair to pass on the job of killing animals to others, and that if we are naturally carnivorous, we should kill every animal we eat with our own nails and teeth as carnivorous animals do. Knowing that I could not kill an animal even with a knife, let alone with nails and teeth, I stopped eating them.

In Thomas More’s Utopia (1516), slaves do the slaughtering and citizens are not allowed to do it because it would gradually destroy the sense of compassion. This is similar to those Tibetan Buddhists who will not kill animals themselves but will eat them after others kill them.

If I were starving to death, I would no doubt eat an animal or perhaps even a human, as shipwrecked people have been forced to do, and as communities in terrains where plants do not grow had to do in the past. I do not classify myself as an animal lover (I like some individual animals and do not like others) but I am mystified by self-described animal lovers who rave about their dogs and cats and mourn them for years while happily consuming the tortured bodies of equally sentient cows, pigs, goats, and chickens, and, worse, consider hunting or bull-fighting forms of entertainment.

Whenever anyone writes about this issue online, a number of arguments usually spring up, some of them better than others. One is that animals kill and eat each other therefore eating flesh is part of nature. This argument does not hold much water because animals do many things humans do not do, such as moving around naked, mating in public, and mating with siblings. Second, carnivorous animals do not have a choice of foods. They will die if they do not eat flesh. Most humans do have choices and humans can flourish without eating flesh.

A second argument is that eating flesh is good for health and that vegetarians lack protein and are weak and unhealthy. The facts show otherwise. Of many examples, one may cite Olympian gold medallist soccer player Alex Morgan; ultramarathoner Scott Jurek who cites his veganism as the key to his success; and Carl Lewis, one of the greatest athletes of all time, and one of only four to have won nine Olympic gold medals. Lewis is African-American and credits his best athletic performances to his veganism. Virat Kohli, the most awarded player in international cricket history, is a vegetarian, and in other fields, the great mathematician Srinivas Ramanujan (1887-1920), Sundar Pichai (CEO of Google), Amitabh Bachchan (Indian movie superstar for decades, who comes from a traditionally non-vegetarian community), Gautam Adani (the richest man in Asia), and Shantanu Narayen (CEO of Adobe), are all vegetarians.

A third argument is that we all contribute, in some way or other, to the suffering of animals. This is true. Arjuna, in the Mahabharata, points out that every time we blink, we kill many microscopic creatures. Absolute non-violence towards animals is not possible. But this does not mean that one should not try to minimize the violence as far as is possible.

A fourth statement that is not an argument but that I often encounter is that Hitler was a vegetarian. First, even if he was, this would not prove that vegetarianism is bad. But, in fact, he wasn’t. He tried, in his later years, to adhere to a vegetarian diet for his health but, as Charles Patterson writes, “Hitler never gave up his favorite meat dishes, especially Bavarian sausages, liver dumplings, and stuffed and roasted game…. When he came to power in 1933, he banned all the vegetarian societies in Germany….Nazi persecution forced German vegetarians, a tiny minority in a nation of carnivores, either to flee the country or go underground.” Hitler also admired predatory animals and wanted German youth to be like them. “The light of the free, marvellous beast of prey must once again shine from their eyes,” he said. “I want my youth to be strong and beautiful.”[2]

A final and rather weak argument is that humans have always eaten animals. Not all humans. And even it were all humans, what of it? For most of history, humans enslaved other humans; that did not make it right. Isaac Bashevis Singer answered this argument: “People often say that humans have always eaten animals, as if this is a justification for continuing the practice. According to this logic, we should not try to prevent people from murdering other people, since this has also been done since the earliest of times.”

In my book, The Dharma of Justice in the Sanskrit Epics, I concluded that the only dharma available to all humans, however powerless or oppressed, is kindness to animals. Because we, living beings, are all one kind.

[1] For a longer analysis of Hindu debates on animals, see Ruth Vanita, The Dharma of Justice in the Sanskrit Epics: Debates on Gender, Varna and Species (New Delhi: Oxford University Press, 2022).

[2] Biman Basu, Interview with Charles Patterson, Internet Journal of Book Reviews, Volume 2, Number 1, January - June 2003. https://www.prijatelji-zivotinja.hr/index.en.php?id=611 Patterson also outlines here how he sees human justification for the slaughter of animals and Nazi ideology as parallels.