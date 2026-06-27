Ruth Vanita

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Dragonmom
Jun 27

I have been a vegetarian for 31 years though I do eat eggs and dairy. I know I shouldn’t since it isn’t fair to the cows to have babies year, after year. But I don’t see me giving up cheese.

I was so surprised to read about Percy Bysshe Shelley because I have told my children something similar their whole lives. I’ve always said you should be able to kill the animal and “dress it”. I’m an animal lover who is still mourning one of my dogs 12 years after her death but I became a vegetarian because I knew I could never kill an animal and I felt I was a hypocrite making somebody else take a life for me. I don’t think my son will ever become a vegetarian. He has killed and eaten what he caught. But one of my daughters has become a vegetarian. Small victories.

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Clarity Seeker
Jun 28

Ruth, once again thanks for a very educational and thought provoking post. While I am not a vegetarian you have made me think about this subject in a much different light. I will be passing it on to friends and family who also will find this of great interest on a variety of levels

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