Another brief essay while I work on a longer one …

There is a long tradition of Jew-hatred in English-language fiction. I have written about one honourable exception, George Eliot, https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/p/george-eliot-a-non-jewish-zionist and I plan to write about more such exceptions in different fields. But the fact remains that most English, European, and Russian fiction up to the early twentieth century, which I read and re-read for pleasure, is marred by anti-Jewish prejudice.

I am thankful for Jane Austen’s adherence to the principle of never writing about anything she did not know first-hand. This was the reason she never depicted war and never even depicted an all-male conversation, since, as she said, she did not know how men talked amongst themselves. She probably never met a Jew, so her only reference to Jews is when the vulgar and greedy character, John Thorpe, in Northanger Abbey, refers to someone being “as rich as a Jew.”

I am also thankful that Charles Dickens was capable of self-correction in this matter. After Eliza Davis, a Jewish woman he knew, wrote to him pointing out that his depiction of Fagin in Oliver Twist (1838) as a deceptive, greedy, exploitative character who destroys children’s lives would feed “vile prejudice” against Jews, he apologized and removed dozens of references to Fagin’s Jewishness from later editions of the novel (but the damage was already done).

Later, in Our Mutual Friend (1865), Dickens depicts a Jewish character, Riah (whose Hebrew name means “friend”) as a wise, dignified and kind person, who is forced to act as the face of a money-lending business but is actually exploited by the business owner, Fledgeby. Instead of pretending, like Fagin, to be kind when he is actually cruel, Riah is forced to pretend to be unkind but actually helps out the poor and victimized. Riah protects vulnerable female characters and finally leaves the business to retire to the countryside. Unfortunately, Our Mutual Friend is not nearly as well-known or widely read as Oliver Twist.

Traditions of Jew-hatred amongst novelists have not ended. Today, many novelists’ advocacy of the boycott of Israeli writers, academics, and cultural institutions dovetails with the publishing, bookselling and literary awards industries’ virtual boycott of Jewish writers. No surprise that the 2022 Nobel Prize was awarded to viciously and openly Israel-hating French writer Annie Ernaux in 2022 for her personal diaries masquerading as literature. She flings all the usual lies (genocide, apartheid) at Israel, supports BDS, called for a boycott of Eurovision, and wants a one-state solution to the Israel-Hamas conflict, which means wiping out the only Jewish state and adding another Arab-majority state to the 19 already in the region. On the other hand, the much greater writer, Michel Houllebecq, has no chance of being awarded the Nobel because he supports Israel. He wrote a dystopian novel, Submission (2015), about a future Islamist take-over of France. This led to a wave of denunciations of him as “Islamophobic” (he had also called Islam “the stupidest religion” in 2002).

I have stopped reading The New York Times, The New Yorker, and The Atlantic, because of their biased reporting on Israel, but my wife has a subscription to The New Yorker, so I continue to read their short stories, which are among the very few contemporary writings that I read. Most of this fiction is boring and pointless, and reads more like a diary by an uninteresting person than like a literary work, but I live in hope because the New Yorker also publishes some wonderful writers, such as Tessa Hadley.

However, in early May, they published a subtly (though not terribly subtly) Judophobic story: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2026/05/11/chang-rae-lee-fiction-standings#rid=741ea1e3-3388-448e-9822-bdb1ee03db66&q=standings On 16 May 2026, I wrote this letter to The New Yorker, which, of course, they did not publish.

Blame the Jew

This is about the fiction “Standings” by Chang-Rae Lee, published 3 May, 2026. At a time when anti-Jewish hate crimes in the United States have reached record highs, with Jewish Americans accounting for nearly 70% of all religion-based hate crimes despite making up only 2% of the U.S. population, you choose to publish a fiction in which the Korean narrator, Jeon-Gi, calls a Jewish child “kike,” but only after the Jew calls him “chinky chow.”

Then, an Irish boy attacks Jeon-Gi violently and a black boy comes to his rescue. After the Jew blackmails another child and pushes Jeon-Gi, Jeon-Gi almost attacks him with a knife and is suspended. In the end, the Irish boy is absolved because he suffers from a serious anxiety disorder that develops into schizophrenia. We are told that all the children use ethnic slurs but the only named characters who engage in such behaviour are the three discussed here.

In this story, then, the only hero is a black child and the only out-and-out villain a Jew who starts all the trouble. Perfect!

Chang-Rae Lee is of Korean origin but was raised in suburban America. Korea, unlike China and India, had no historical contact with Jews, and therefore no history of anti-Semitism. Many Koreans today admire Israel but modern leftist anti-Israel views have made inroads there.

I do not think, however, that Lee’s probably unexamined and perhaps unconscious anti-Semitism has much to do with Korea. It has to do with America, where he was educated at Yale and the University of Oregon. He went on to teach creative writing at Hunter College (City University of New York) and Princeton, and now teaches the same subject at Yale.

I am not among those who would call for the cancellation of a writer because she or he is labelled misogynist, racist, homophobic or even actually displays such prejudice. Nor would I necessarily stop reading such a writer because that would mean ceasing to read some of my favourite writers. This is especially true of writers in the past. Labelling them according to our current beliefs is particularly pointless. Writers like Shakespeare, whose incisive vision manages to cut through prejudice on its own, are few and far between.

Also, our labelling is often simplistic and mistaken. Some of my American students, trained in women’s studies classes, labelled Andrew Marvell misogynist and sexist because the male speaker in his wonderful poem “To his Coy Mistress,” tries to persuade his girlfriend to have sex with him, pointing out that youth is fleeting and so is life so we should gather roses while we may. They read this sophisticated, playful and profound poem as autobiographical while in fact it is part of a long tradition of Carpe Diem poems going back to ancient Greece. Those who did not agree were silent, afraid to be labelled too.

In a conversation about literature on an Indian campus, students told me that fellow-students had denounced the same poem in college classes. And another conversation on Instagram drew similar comments from students (see my 1 May post, “Literature, Translation, Teaching, and Love.”) As I said, Marvell loses nothing; his poem will survive. Readers who enjoy denunciation more than the pleasure of a great poem are the losers.

Returning to Lee, though, I wonder whether he would have the grace Dickens had, if someone pointed out to him the prejudice built into his story. We will never know because no critique is likely to reach him in the current climate.