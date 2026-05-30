Ruth Vanita

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Clarity Seeker
7d

Once again, thank you Ruth . The historical discussion alone was worth the read but your addressing the current literary prejudices ( hate filled wanna be intellectuals) was the icing on the cake. I am asking my wife to forward this to fellow members of several book clubs to both educate them and to hopefully stimulate much needed dialogue regarding current "developments."

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kathy
6d

Another fascinating and enlightening article, Ruth. Thank you!

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