How Shakespeare Invented what We Call a "Phobia"
Shakespeare had probably never seen a Jew because King Edward I expelled Jews from England in 1290.
Jul 9
Ruth Vanita
June 2025
Jew-Hatred Comes Out
Musings in Pride Month
Jun 20
Ruth Vanita
"Stand Up and Fight"
the Bhagavad-Gita Explains What A War for Truth and Dharma Is
Jun 13
Ruth Vanita
How I Returned to My Ancestral Religion
Many years ago in Delhi, a colleague’s mother, who belongs to the Arya Samaj, a reformist sect influenced by Christianity, said to me in lugubrious…
Jun 5
Ruth Vanita
May 2025
Killing Indifference
Like it or not, most of us spend considerable time on social media these days.
May 26
Ruth Vanita
"A licence to kill is given out to every maniac"
Tomorrow is Bob Dylan's birthday.
May 23
Ruth Vanita
“They say, Peace, Peace, where there is no peace” A Cento for October 7th
A cento is a poem made up of lines from other poems. The key to this cento appears at the end of the poem.
May 10
Ruth Vanita
The Killing of Hindus in Kashmir
On April 22, Muslim terrorists in Pahalgam, which is a mountain resort in the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir, cornered a group of Indian tourists from…
May 1
Ruth Vanita
April 2025
What Poetry has Done for Me
My wife and son often tease me about my penchant for quoting lines from poems that are brought to mind by experiences, observations or states of mind or…
Apr 25
Ruth Vanita
