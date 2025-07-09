June 2025

Killing Indifference
Like it or not, most of us spend considerable time on social media these days.
  
Ruth Vanita
"A licence to kill is given out to every maniac"
Tomorrow is Bob Dylan's birthday.
  
Ruth Vanita
“They say, Peace, Peace, where there is no peace” A Cento for October 7th
A cento is a poem made up of lines from other poems. The key to this cento appears at the end of the poem.
  
Ruth Vanita
The Killing of Hindus in Kashmir
On April 22, Muslim terrorists in Pahalgam, which is a mountain resort in the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir, cornered a group of Indian tourists from…
  
Ruth Vanita
